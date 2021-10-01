Bromance to break up: The story of two tennis legends unfold in a new series, ‘Break Point’

Break Point, the highly-anticipated documentary series on Zee5, unfolds the untold story of Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. Watch their journey of hard work, conflict, and hope from their stratospheric rise to their unexpected split today.

The official poster for the docu-drama series Break Point, themed on the lives and times of legendary tennis duo Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, was made public. And with each day passing, the duo’s momentum started building as fans went gaga over the poster.

They put Indian tennis on the map but walked away when they had the world at their feet. It's time to finally hear the untold story of @Maheshbhupathi and @Leander#Breakpoint #ComingSoon only on #ZEE5

Zee5 series Break Point real story –

The teaser, which Leander and Mahesh posted, features a cinematographic shot of a tennis ball, followed by thundering applause and powerful background music revealing the series’ title.

Directed by producer couple Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari will premiere on Zee5. The seven-part series will depict the professional and personal relationship of duo tennis legends of India. The docu-drama is said to be a special behind-the-scenes account of the duo’s Wimbledon victory in 1999, and it would put to rest any rumours about the country’s top tennis stars’ public separation. The series will also showcase the story of friendship, brotherhood, partnership, belief, hard work and ambition of the duo.

Ashwiny and Nitesh added in a statement that they are delighted to tell the hidden story of the two Legends. “We will always treasure our efforts to bring Paes and Bhupathi to the big screen,” they added.

Leander Paes earlier said in a statement, “I enjoyed this walk down memory lane shooting for Break Point. While Mahesh and my on-court partnership were widely covered, and our off-court chemistry was largely speculated. This is the first time that our fans will get to see and hear it all, first-hand.” On the other hand, Mahesh Bhupathi added, “It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner. But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey, which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and at times blood and tears as well.”

A post shared by Mahesh Bhupathi (@mbhupathi)

When it comes to some of India’s most renowned tennis players, the legendary name of Leander Paes has to be the first to spring to mind. Along with him, his long-time partner Mahesh Bhupathi had tremendous success on the doubles circuit. It will be fascinating to see what goes on behind the scenes with these Legends.

