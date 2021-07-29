‘Chhatrasal’ on MX Player is retelling the story of a courageous Indian king who stood up against the tyrannical rule of the formidable Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The web series, directed by Anadii Chaturvedi, releases today and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Chhatrasal real story –

Chhatrasal was the name of a king from the Bundela clan who fought determinedly against the oppressive Mughal rule in India. He was 12 when his father was killed in the hands of the Mughals under the reign of Aurangzeb. Inspired by the great Maratha warrior Chattrapati Shivaji, Chhatrasal went to Maharashtra to seek guidance for his fight against the Mughal rule. Chhatrasal was able to defend his land of Bundelkhand and other areas until he was attacked by Muhammad Khan Bangash in 1728. He was a great admirer of literature, and his court was a host to several noted poets, including Kavi Bhushan.

The series on MX Player is set in 1649, in the region of Bundelkhand, where King Chhatrasal decided to end the reign of terror of Aurangzeb.

Watch the trailer here –

As the 2 minutes and 36 seconds trailer opens, we see Nina Gupta as the narrator telling us about how Delhi was once run by a dominant king named Aurangzeb. We are introduced to Aurangzeb (Ashutosh Rana) as a power-hungry king who leaves no stone unturned in capturing territories and expanding his influence. He comes across as a ruthless king who is not interested in the welfare of his state but only engrossed in maximising his empire. Later, we see the young Chhatrasal (Rudra Soni) determined to drive the Mughals away from his homeland. Later, we see the older Chhatrasal who is convincing his army to fight for their homeland. The trailer is full of fast-paced fighting sequences, traditional VFX, and some pointed dialogues which promise the series to be a thrilling watch.

Chhatrasal series cast –

Ashutosh Rana as Aurangzeb

Ashutosh Rana has acted in several Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, web series, and shows. He was last seen in the Netflix-original family drama Pagglait. Best known for his portrayal of negative characters, Rana will continue his expertise by playing the dominating, merciless, and powerful Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Jitin Gulati as Chhatrasal

Jitin Gulati has worked in popular movies like M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story and starred in shows like Inside Edge. Here, he plays the role of the elder Chhatrasal, the king of Bundelkhand, who is fully determined to drive the exploitative Mughals out of the country and protect his homeland.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta has played leading roles in several films in the recent past including Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. In the web-series space, she played herself in Masaba Masaba on Netflix. The versatile actor makes appearances in the series as a narrator filling the gaps where the actors don’t.

Other cast members include Manish Wadhwa, Anushka Luhar, Rudra Soni amongst others.

