Revisiting stories of love, loss and hope at the Partition Museum in Delhi
15 Jun 2023 05:00 PM

Revisiting stories of love, loss and hope at the Partition Museum in Delhi

Ayushi Anand

Recalling the evocative tales of India’s tragic past, the Partition Museum in Delhi houses memorabilia in the form of photographs, sculptures, audio-visual and virtual-reality stories and art for generations to revisit. From recreating the train journeys during the time of migration to sharing stories of hope and courage, the museum takes one through an emotional rollercoaster.

Replicating the story of India’s partition, the museum displays painful details of people losing homes, lives and an overall sense of belongingness, leading to showcasing the courage of the survivors by rebuilding their new lives and homes in the capital city.

Partition Museum Inauguration

Partition Museum
Image credit: Ayushi Anand

The museum located on the Ambedkar College campus, in Kashmere Gate, opened its doors to the public on 20 May 2023. With this museum, The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust (TAACHT), an NGO, has launched India’s second Partition Museum in India. The first one opened in Amritsar in 2016.

The unique aspect of this museum and memorial is that it focuses not just on the partition of India but also on stories of people who uprooted their lives and settled in Delhi during and after 1947.

Dara Shikoh Library Building: Home to the museum

Parition Museum
Image credit: TAACHT

The museum is housed in a restored historic building — Dara Shikoh Library Building (DSLB). Built between 1639-1643, the DSLB was initially a mansion owned by Dara Shikoh, the eldest of four sons of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. And the Mughal prince, who had a keen interest in philosophy, maintained a small library here. Over the centuries, it changed hands several times. Subsequently, it became an office of the Delhi State Archaeology Department. It is now a part of the Ministry of Culture’s ‘Adopt a Monument’ initiative, under which TAACHT and the Delhi government established the Partition Museum and a centre for cultural activities to preserve and promote Delhi’s heritage.

Inside the building

Partition Museum
Image credit: Ayushi Anand

The building has seven galleries, which comprise the museum, capturing events from when the partition of India was announced to migration and resettlement in Delhi. One more gallery, ‘Lost Homeland of Sindh’, to archive the tragedies of the Sindhi community is currently under development.

The building also has a cultural centre, The Cultural Hub (also known as Dara Shikoh Museum cum Auditorium), which will soon feature musical events, theatre and other cultural activities. A café and souvenir store are also being set up within the premises.

Gallery 1 – Towards Independence and Partition

Partition Museum
Image credit: Ayushi Anand

This gallery takes visitors back to the period from 1900 to 1947. It has all the artefacts and memorabilia of the events that led to India gaining Independence from British rule.

Gallery 2 – Migration

Partition Museum
Image credit: Ayushi Anand

It has a model train compartment featuring an open trunk that has clothes and accessories donated by the survivors. Drops of red paint on the ground depict the killing of thousands of people who had boarded these trains in the hope of saving their lives and starting afresh.

Gallery 3 – Refuge

Partition museum
Yash Datta and his family migrated from Sialkot (present-day Pakistan). After seeking shelter at temporary settlements across Delhi, the family moved to a refugee camp in Feroz Shah Kotla, which was later turned into a refugee colony. This ration card, which his father, received in the camp, was donated by him to the Partition Museum’s archive. (Image credit: TAACHT)

In this gallery, artefacts, such as ration cards and newspapers, are on display. One can also find a joint India-Pakistan passport that was issued during the partition.

Partition Museum
The Mianwali Gazette, which began to be published soon after Partition, was distributed amongst all Mianwali refugees across the country. It was and continues to be printed in both Hindu and Urdu, with the contributions coming in from the refugees and their families. (Image credit: TAACHT)

Galleries – 3, 4 and 5

Partition Museum
Kingsway Camp Refugee Tent: A snippet of life in Kingsway Camp, Housing the Displaced—Delhi Scheme, Issued for the Ministry of Rehabilitation by the Publication Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, May 1951. (Image credit: TAACHT)

Partition MuseumImage credit: Ayushi Anand

These three galleries focus on refugees and their colonies that later became housing societies, such as Punjabi Bagh. Gallery 6 is of Hope and Courage, where people have shared images of revisiting their homes in Pakistan and even bringing back some of their belongings to keep as memories of the place they came from.

Address: Dara Shikoh Library, Lothian Road, Mori Gate, Delhi 110006

Timings for Partition Museum Delhi

The museum is open on all days, except Mondays, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Ticket price

Entry to the museum is free; however, to ensure there is no disturbance to the students on campus, the museum allows only a limited number of people to visit in a day. Enter visiting details here to get a free token for the museum visit.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Ayushi Anand

This story first appeared on T+L IN.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How many partition museums are there in India?

Answer: There are two partition museums in India. One is in Amritsar, and the other is in Delhi.

Question: How much time is required to explore the Partition Museum in Delhi?

Answer: One can spend three to four hours at the Partition Museum in Delhi. Visitors can read, watch and listen to survival stories of the partition victims.

Question: Is a camera allowed in the Partition Museum in Delhi?

Answer: Visitors are not allowed to click pictures inside the museum.

Question: Are there any rules for visiting the Partition Museum in Delhi?

Answer: Yes, visitors must pre-register on the website and not click pictures inside the museum.

Question: Are kids allowed in the Partition Museum in Delhi?

Answer: Yes, kids are allowed in the Partition Museum in Delhi.

A post-graduate in journalism and mass communication, Ayushi is a digital writer who has worked with several Indian media organisations, including Times Internet Limited and Zee Media Corporation Limited, in the news, lifestyle and entertainment space. When she's not at the desk, she can be found dancing, trying new restaurants or packing her bags to explore a new destination.

     
