Rocketry : R Madhavan’s Visual Treat Handpicked For Academy Awards First List

After being lauded by the viewers and making it to IMDb’s list of top ten Indian movies in 2022, actor-director R Madhavan starer, Rocketry -The Nambi Effect has recently been handpicked for the Academy Awards’ first list.

R Madhavan starer, Rocketry – The Nambi Effect has made the audience gasp not just PAN India but across the globe. Multiplying its sky-high speed, the visual treat has gone global & is eligible for Oscars 2023. The story revolves around Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Scientist and aerospace engineer, known for developing liquid fuel engines getting embroiled in a spy scandal. 2022 was a Rocketry year as it was named ‘Most Popular Indian Movie of 2022’ by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).