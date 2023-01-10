Rocketry : R Madhavan’s Visual Treat Handpicked For Academy Awards First List

After being lauded by the viewers and making it to IMDb’s list of top ten Indian movies in 2022, actor-director R Madhavan starer, Rocketry -The Nambi Effect has recently been handpicked for the Academy Awards’ first list.
R Madhavan starer, Rocketry – The Nambi Effect has made the audience gasp not just PAN India but across the globe. Multiplying its sky-high speed, the visual treat has gone global & is eligible for Oscars 2023. The story revolves around Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Scientist and aerospace engineer, known for developing liquid fuel engines getting embroiled in a spy scandal. 2022 was a Rocketry year as it was named ‘Most Popular Indian Movie of 2022’ by the Internet Movie Database (IMDb).
R Madhavan’s Rocketry bags a spot on the Oscars First List
R Madhavan being expressive about the film being on the Oscars First List says, “This film continues to give. The journey gets more rewarding and we are all in a daze. Firstly the love of the people around the world. Nambi sir getting the recognition he so richly deserved and NOW this, what more can I ask for from my directorial debut? The excitement begins again.” The fact that only 4 films from India have made it to the first list is what puts Rocketry under the spotlight. Furthermore, the film also premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on the 19th of May and it also marks the directorial debut of the protagonist aka R Madhavan.
