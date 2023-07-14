Top 8 romance manhwas that will make you swoon every time you read it

Romance manhwas and webtoons have gained immense popularity all across the globe, capturing the hearts of fans of the genre. However, not all romantic manhwas are created equal, and it can be quite a challenge to find good ones amidst the vast selection available.

Despite sharing similar tropes and themes, each manhwa has its own unique appeal, making it stand out from the rest. But one thing is for sure, regardless of the type of romance manhwa you are after, they are all guaranteed to make you feel good, filled with heart-warming moments that will leave you with butterflies in your stomach.

To help you navigate through the sea of romance manhwas and webtoons, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the best ones that are a must-read for all romance enthusiasts. These titles explore various themes and delve into different aspects of love, but they all have one thing in common – they are bound to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

So, add these amazing titles to your reading list and get ready to embark on a journey filled with love, passion, and heart-warming moments.

8 Best romance manhwas of all time

True Beauty

Author: Kim Na-young, better known by her nom de plume Yaongyi

Status: Completed

Number of chapters: 223

True Beauty is a well-known and highly popular romance manhwa that revolves around the story of Lim Joo-kyung, a high school student who struggles with her self-image and feels insecure about her appearance. One day, she discovers a beauty content creator who inspires her to learn how to do her makeup, and as she becomes more skilled at it, she starts to gain confidence in her looks and herself. Along the way, she catches the attention of two potential love interests, Lee Su-ho and Han Seo-jun, and the story unfolds as she navigates her feelings and relationships with them.

This manhwa has achieved great success, not only topping the webtoon charts but also being adapted into a successful TV series. The popularity of True Beauty is a testament to its engaging storyline, relatable characters, and heartwarming moments that leave readers feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. It is a must-read for romance enthusiasts and anyone who enjoys a good love story with a touch of humour and drama.

Orange Marmalade

Author: Seok-woo

Status: Completed

Number of chapters: 120

Orange Marmalade is a romance manhwa that is both unique and iconic, with a storyline that explores the coexistence of humans and vampires. In this particular world, vampires are not the feared creatures of the night that we have come to know in other stories. Instead, they are a discriminated minority in society.

The main character, Baek Ma-ri, is a vampire who starts attending a human high school in an attempt to integrate into human society. While there, she falls in love with a human boy who has a strong hatred for vampires. The story’s premise is intriguing, as it deals with themes of discrimination and the difficulties faced by those who are considered ‘different.’

As the story progresses, the manhwa delves into the complexities of human-vampire relationships, exploring the challenges and prejudices that arise when two different species try to coexist.

Although the story has a slow start, it is a must-read for anyone who enjoys a unique love story. The character development and world-building are exceptional, with the plot gradually unfolding to reveal the intricacies of the world Seok-woo has created. Additionally, the manhwa has been adapted into a Korean drama series that premiered in 2015, which speaks to its popularity and success.

The Moon That Rises In The Day

Author: Haeyum

Status: Completed

Number of chapters: 200

The Moon That Rises In The Day is an exceptional fantasy romance manhwa that is worth reading. The story follows Yoonie, a girl who possesses the unique ability to see the ‘red threads of fate’ that connect people to their soulmates. However, Yoonie discovers that her own thread is tied to not one, but three different boys, each with their own secrets and struggles that draw her to them.

As the story progresses, it dives into more complex and poignant themes such as love, friendship, and sacrifice. The manhwa explores the intricacies of human relationships and the struggles that come with them, as the characters navigate their way through the twists and turns of life.

The storytelling in The Moon That Rises In The Day is powerful and engaging, with each chapter leaving readers wanting more. The character development is exceptional, with each character having their own unique personality and backstory. The manhwa has received critical acclaim for its beautiful artwork, compelling storyline, and well-rounded characters.

Moreover, The Moon That Rises In The Day has been adapted into a Korean drama series that is scheduled to be released in 2023. This speaks to the manhwa’s popularity and success, and fans of the genre are eagerly waiting for the drama’s release.

Something About Us

Author: Lee Yunji

Status: Completed

Number of chapters: 98

Something About Us is a captivating and heartwarming romance manhwa that revolves around two childhood best friends, Ga-young and Woo-jin. Despite their contrasting personalities, they share a close bond that has stood the test of time. As they grow older and become part of new environments, their relationship takes an unexpected turn, blurring the line between best friends and lovers.

The manhwa delves into the complexities of their evolving relationship, exploring the twists and turns that come with it. It captures the essence of youthful love and the ups and downs that come with it. The story is engaging, and the characters are relatable, making it easy for readers to get attached.

Although Something About Us may not be as popular as other romance manhwas, it has a delightful plot that is sure to leave readers feeling warm and fuzzy inside. The charming characters and light-hearted tone make it an enjoyable read for anyone who loves a good romance story. So, if you’re after a wholesome and heartwarming romance manhwa, Something About Us is definitely worth checking out.

Love Alarm

Author: Chon Kye-young

Status: Season 1, completed | Season 2, on-going

Number of chapters: Season 1: 209 | Season 2: 123, at the time of writing

Love Alarm is a captivating manhwa that explores the impact of social media on modern society. The story follows the character Kim Jojo, who is navigating her way through complicated relationships and social pressures. The manhwa is set in a world where an app called Love Alarm exists, which alerts users when someone within a 10-meter radius has romantic feelings for them. This unique premise leads to a social phenomenon where people start to measure their self-worth based on the number of people who have activated their Love Alarm for them.

As the story progresses, Love Alarm delves into the complexities of modern relationships and the impact of social media on our lives. It explores the themes of love, jealousy, and self-worth, all while providing unexpected plot twists that keep readers engaged from start to finish.

Love Alarm has gained a large international following and has been adapted into a Netflix series that has been well-received by audiences worldwide. The manhwa’s popularity is a testament to its engaging storyline, relatable characters, and the unique way it addresses the impact of social media on our lives. If you’re looking for a romance manhwa that provides a fresh perspective on modern relationships, Love Alarm is definitely worth checking out.

The Remarried Empress

Author: Written by Alphatart, adapted by HereLee and the art is done by Sumpul

Status: Season 1, completed | Season 2, completed | Season 3, on-going

Number of chapters: Season 1: 85 | Season 2: 37 | Season 3: 8, at the time of writing

The Remarried Empress is a romantic manhwa that has gained immense popularity for its captivating storyline and beautiful artwork. The story revolves around Navier, the empress of the Eastern Great Empire, and her husband Sovieshu. Navier has been destined to become the empress since she was a child and grew up to fulfill that destiny with her loving husband by her side. However, their perfect life takes a turn for the worse when Sovieshu meets an unknown woman named Rashta during a hunting trip.

Sovieshu becomes enamored with Rashta and eventually announces her as his mistress. Navier initially tolerates the situation, but as Rashta becomes a threat to her throne, Navier must navigate the challenges of their complicated relationship. The manhwa delves into the intricacies of love, jealousy, and power struggles in a royal setting, providing a unique perspective on the complexities of romantic relationships.

One of the key features that sets The Remarried Empress apart is its beautiful artwork. The illustrator Sumpul has incorporated intricate details into each character, and the emotions conveyed through their facial expressions are incredibly realistic. The manhwa has received critical acclaim for the way it conveys the characters’ emotions, making readers feel invested in their journey.

Overall, The Remarried Empress is a must-read for anyone who enjoys a good romance story with a touch of drama and intrigue. The manhwa is well-regarded for its captivating storyline, relatable characters, and beautiful artwork. If you’re looking for a unique take on romantic relationships in a royal setting, The Remarried Empress is definitely worth checking out.

I Love Yoo

Author: Stephanie Quimco, better known by her nom de plume Quimchee

Status: On-going

Number of chapters: 228, at the time of writing

I Love Yoo is a captivating romance manhwa that follows the story of Shin-ae, a teenage girl who has chosen to live a life of isolation due to a difficult childhood. However, her life takes a turn when she becomes entangled with two boys and is forced to make a critical decision that could change her life forever.

As the story progresses, readers are taken on a journey filled with unexpected twists and turns as Shin-ae navigates her way through the complexities of love and life. The manhwa is a slow-burn romance that takes its time to develop the characters and their relationships, making the journey all the more rewarding for readers.

One of the unique aspects of I Love Yoo is the perfect blend of romance and humor that keeps the plot engaging throughout. The characters are relatable, and their interactions are both heartwarming and humourous, making it easy for readers to become invested in their journey.

See You In My 19th Life

Author: Lee Hey

Status: Completed

Number of chapters: 106

See You In My 19th Life is a completed manhwa that takes a unique approach to the theme of reincarnation. The story revolves around the character Ban Ji-eum, who has the extraordinary ability to remember all her past lives. She must complete various tasks to fulfill her destiny and achieve happiness, but along the way, she encounters people from her past lives, which forces her to confront her past choices and actions.

This manhwa is not just a romance story, but also a coming-of-age tale that explores the themes of personal growth and acceptance. It delves deep into the complexities of the human psyche, as Ban Ji-eum tries to come to terms with her past and make peace with her present. The story is rich in drama, and readers will find themselves invested in Ban Ji-eum’s journey towards self-discovery.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this manhwa is its beautiful artwork, which adds depth and emotion to each panel. The characters are well-developed, and their interactions are both heartwarming and heart-wrenching, making it easy for readers to become invested in their journey.

Moreover, See You In My 19th Life has been adapted into a Korean drama series that’s currently available on Netflix. The adaptation has been well-received by audiences worldwide, which speaks to the manhwa’s popularity and success.

If you’re looking for a thought-provoking and emotionally engaging romance manhwa, See You In My 19th Life is definitely worth checking out.

Hero and feature images: Courtesy Webtoon/ I Love Yoo, True Beauty