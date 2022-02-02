Running wild with Rannvijay Singha as he talks safaris, sneakers, and the secret to a good life

Garnering rave reviews for his show, Safari India we talk to actor, VJ and sneakerhead Ranvijay Singha on his quest for the hidden wonders of the wild and his idea of a good life.

Memories of safari rides through the jungles of India in anticipation of spotting a tiger are ones that many will associate their childhood with. However, those little forest adventures are a far cry from the harsh realities and difficulties that plague our national parks and sanctuaries. Uncovering the underbelly of these uncharted regions is Zee Zest’s new show Safari India starring actor, VJ and TV personality, Rannvijay Singha.

Traveling through the country, the show explores a number of national parks, including Jim Corbett, Kaziranga, Pakke Tiger Reserve (Arunachal Pradesh), Ranthambhore, Gir, Netravali (Goa), and Dubare Elephant Camp (Karnataka) among others. Conversations with forest rangers and preservationists lead to a better understanding of the state of Indian wildlife and the many nuances of forests reserves.

Having recently become a dad for the second time, Rannvijay quickly shuttles between his passion for the adrenaline-packed shoots to craving time with his little ones. Even as he uncovers the raw underbelly of Indian sanctuaries and national parks, it’s the joy of sharing his findings with his family that supersedes the adventure. “While shooting for Safari India, I would go around saying, ‘oh man, if my kid could see this, that would be amazing’. So to be able to impart this or even be a messenger for this experience/knowledge is something I am really proud of.”

From holding a snake to chasing a lion, Rannvijay might have a gamut of stories to tell his kids but it was his experience with rewilding bear cubs that made him miss his little cubs at home. “There were these two really cute bear cubs that needed to be rewilded so they weren’t allowed any human touch. So we were watching the process and the biologist, Dr Panji was telling me about it, when out of nowhere one of the cubs just comes up sniffs my foot, and then just hugs my leg and that really made me miss my kids.”

Google Ranvijay Singha’s name and details of his sneaker collection will pour out like water. A burgeoning collection developed over years, that’s stored across Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa, Dubai and London has been Rannvijay’s raison d’etre. It’s a reflection of his many passions – basketball, hip hop, rap, and fashion and one that’s he holds close. Our conversations with the actor detail how he build his collection – from the first pair he saved for to how it helped raise funds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And lastly, we circle back to family, a close-knit crew that Rannvijay holds close, and how despite all the adrenaline-packed adventure are his reason to return home.

Catch LifestyleAsia India’s exclusive interview with Rannvijay Singha here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia India (@lifestyleasiaindia)

All Images; Courtesy Rannvijay Singha Instagram.