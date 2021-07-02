‘Sheer Qorma’, ‘Devi’, and more: Short Indian films cinephiles must watch

Indian cinema has some laudable short films that exhibit outstanding acting and superb execution. And despite the surge of movies and series on OTT platforms, these Indian short films have managed to pull off great viewership via their narration and cast. Cutting across genres and showcasing some of the best acting talents, we have compiled a list of memorable short Indian films to stream this weekend.

Best short Indian films to stream right now —

Sheer Qorma



It is difficult for two women to love one another in a deeply conservative society. Sheer Qorma explores the lives of two women fighting for acceptance. With Swara Bhaskar, Shabana Azmi, and Divya Dutt as the lead cast, this movie explores other gender identities and societal pressures that prevent them from being identified or acknowledged.

Devi

Starring Kajol and other prominent Marathi and Hindi actors, this bi-lingual short film is a thought-provoking take on the treatment of women in India. The movie reminds us that female violence affects all age groups and classes of society. The acting is spot on and the impactful dialogues add a great deal of substance to the film. The surprise ending is simply the icing on the cake. With a strong social message, this exceptionally well-made movie will stay with you long after you have finished watching it.

Ahalya

We all love Radhika Apte on Netflix, but she proves her mettle even in short films. Proof: Ahalya. But it is not just Apte’s acting that makes this short film a must-watch. Also starring Soumitra Chatterjee, this Bengali short film does suspense beautifully. The viewer is hooked on the mystery till the very end. Ahalya has a strong connection to Ramayana and explores the themes of deceit and lust. It is so well-made; it leaves you at a loss for words.

Kriti

Kriti tells a mind-numbing tale of a schizophrenic. A psychological thriller in a true sense, this Manoj Bajpayee and Radhika Apte starrer are one of the eeriest short films. You need to focus on the details and carefully track the chronology of events to get this film. The background score and subtle elements like the paintings and life-like dolls make it ominous. If that is not enough to make you shudder, Bajpayee’s acting and the background score certainly will. Kriti is high on the wow factor.

Detour



Have you ever met a friendly stranger to whom you have let your heart out? Vikrant Massey and Sayani Gupta come together to remind you of that moment. The story starts with the two characters meeting in an Uber. We follow their ride on a rainy Mumbai night and hear what they say to one another. It is just dialogue. Through which these seemingly different characters have more in common than they had imagined. Detour is a movie you watch with your heart, and it won’t disappoint you in the slightest.

Purple

It is amazing how much Purple tells you about the struggles of a gay person in just six minutes. This multi-award-winning film is a one-man show played by Taaruk Raina. His actions subtly touch upon the fears and anxieties that most gay men go through while accepting their true selves. It is a beautifully crafted film that deserves your attention.

Juice

With Shefali Shah in the lead, Juice talks about the stereotypical notions of women in India. Manu Singh (Shefali Shah) plays a frustrated housewife, who is tirelessly serving her husband and his friends as they come to dinner, but their demands don’t recede, and there is no respite to Manu from work. Fed up, she takes a bold step that leaves everyone stunned. The film is a must-watch for Shah’s acting, but it also prompts you to think about how society treats women in India.

Rogan Josh

Named after the delicious Mutton dish, Rogan Josh has a rather serious underlying theme of death and regret. Naseeruddin Shah plays a successful chef who cooks dinner for his friends and family. Through a dinner table conversation, we understand that the reality is not as simple as it looks. With subtle hints in the shots and dialogues, the audience is greeted with a surprise towards the end. It is not an outright thriller but has enough engagement to keep you interested.

The Gatekeeper

The Gatekeeper is an example of how a film is done well and can narrate many things without a word. This silent film shows a lonely man guarding a railway crossing. Between the passing railways, we realise the man’s unsatisfied life and his broken dreams. The audience can’t help but sympathise with Antanu Mukerjee – who plays the crossing guard. It is a movie that demands concentration but impresses you with its depth.

Nayantara’s Necklace

This Konkana Sen Sharma-starrer seems to be loosely based on Guy De Maupassant’s short story The Necklace. The film tells us that material objects do not matter and what counts is how you are as a person. Played very well by Konkana and full of thought-provoking dialogues, this movie gives you a life lesson that you cannot miss.