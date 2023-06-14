Books recommended by Steve Jobs for spiritual guidance and inspiration

The Innovator’s Dilemma by Clayton M. Christensen and Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind by Shunryu Suzuki are among many books recommended by Steve Jobs (1955-2011)for anyone who seeks spiritual enlightenment and wants to learn tips and tricks for running a business as the pioneer in revolutionary technologies once sought.

Jobs was the co-founder of Apple Computer, Inc. (now Apple Inc.). He revolutionised the computer industry in a manner that although Tim Cook has taken the reins of the company, the innovative products that were made by Apple under Jobs’ guidance continue to change the way people, businesses and the world operate. However, while tech was everything that defined the American entrepreneur, spirituality was his solace which fuelled his passion. As per Jobs only authorised memoir Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography by Walter Isaacson, he was a seeker of spiritual books that guided him to change for the better.

Jobs has mentioned various books in his biography which apparently helped him achieve unparalleled success, and many of them belong to the genre of spirituality. He says that they not only changed his vision towards life but also at a point influenced him to become a practitioner of spirituality.

Moreover, many inspiring books have been penned on Jobs’ success as an entrepreneur and a leader, such as Steve Jobs: The Man Who Thought Different by Karen Blumenthal, Becoming Steve Jobs by Brent Schlender and The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs by Dr. Robert M. Toguchi, which you could read as well.

So, if you have an interest in tech and business and want to find answers to questions about life, death and beyond, you must consider books that Jobs’ found enlightening.

Here is a list of books recommended by Steve Jobs