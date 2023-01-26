8 Pre-independence Indian brands that are still thriving

With the colonisation that India fell prey to, Independence was a historic event, but for more reasons than one. While the British left India distraught, some Indian brands took charge and helped India get back on its feet, slowly and steadily.

The good news is some of these pre-Independence brands still exist and are thriving. They are pioneers in their own industries and today they are synonymous with the identity of the nation. While most of these pre-Independence Indian brands were started by Indian families, there are other independent companies as well. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Pre-independence Indian brands still making a mark

Britannia Industries Ltd

Now part of the Wadia Group, Britannia Industries Ltd was founded in 1892 in Kolkata and is one of the largest ready-to-eat packaged foods companies in India today, majorly known for their biscuits. Even though it was established in the 1800s, the company mechanised in 1910 and installed the ovens in 1921. What started with a capital of INR 295 back in the day is an INR 88,000 crore Indian brand today.

Dabur India

Established in 1884 by a physician Dr. S K Burman in Kolkata, the first production unit was set up in 1896. Dabur was started as a small ayurvedic clinic, where Dr. Burman used ayurveda to treat and cure his patients. He also engineered medicines for diseases like malaria and cholera, which made him a renowned figure all over India. He was popularly known as Daktar Burman, and that’s where Dabur got its name from. Today it is one of the biggest FMCG companies in India.

Tata Group

29-year-old Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata started a trading company in British India in 1868 with INR 21,000. Today, it is a multinational conglomerate company, the Tata Group. With more than 100 publicly listed enterprises, institutions, subsidiaries, and associated companies that function independently with its own board of directors and shareholders, Tata Group has a market cap of multi-billion dollars. Tata Group operates in over 100 countries and exports to over 150.

Godrej Group

Founded by Ardeshir Godrej and Pirojsha Burjorji Godrej in 1897 in erstwhile Bombay, Godrej Group is another vintage Indian brand that’s still thriving. A lawyer by profession, Ardeshir Godrej took to lock-making to realise that people were constantly looking for ways to upgrade their home security. That is how they pioneered manufacturing locks in India. Today Godrej is a conglomerate, which operates across various sectors, like consumer products, real estate, appliances, furniture, industrial engineering, security and agricultural products.

Rooh Afza

Did you know that your favourite childhood summer drink is actually a pre-Independence Indian brand? Still a summer staple in most Indian households, Rooh Afza translates to “refresher of the soul”. It was first created by the physician Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed in 1907, who later founded Hamdard Laboratories to continue manufacturing on a bigger scale. Made from herbs, vegetable extracts, and fruits, this drink is believed to be a cooling drink, which made it instantly popular back in the day.

Parle-G

When British biscuits in India were the norm, Parle created a revolution with its range of biscuits, called Parle G, which was established in 1929 in Vile Parle, Mumbai. One of the highest and best selling biscuits even today, this Indian brand has stood the test of time. In 2013, Parle-G was India’s first ever domestic FMCG brand that grossed more than INR 5,000 crores in sales revenue.

Imperial Tobacco Co Ltd (ITC)

Not many know this, but Imperial Tobacco Co Ltd or ITC was initially set up in 1910 in Kolkata, as a cigarette and leaf tobacco manufacturing company. Today it is a company with numerous businesses and brands under it, with a gross sales value of INR 90,104 crore, as of March 2022. With brands like the luxury chain of ITC hotels, biscuit and noodles brands and more, ITC has managed to reach every Indian household today.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Founded as a steel trading company in October 1945 in Ludhiana, this Indian brand was initially known as Mahindra & Mohammed, founded by brothers Kailash Chandra Mahindra and Jagdish Chandra Mahindra, along with Malik Ghulam Muhammad. After partition, Mohammed went to Pakistan and became the country’s first finance minister. The company was then named Mahindra and Mahindra, which is run by Jagdish Chandra Mahindra’s grandson Anand Mahindra today.

