The harmony of time: Anoushka Shankar on being a Rolex Testimonee

Anoushka Shankar, a Rolex Testimonee since 2005 reflects on her legacy, collaborations, and philanthropic endeavours in this exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India.

Time and music have been compadres for centuries. The relationship between time and music has deep historical and cultural roots – in classical music, composers use Italian terms to indicate the tempo, or speed, at which a piece should be played. Terms like “Allegro” (fast), “Andante” (moderately slow), and “Adagio” (slow) provide musicians with a guide to the pacing of the music. Imagine that – music as a measure of time itself.

Then, we have Indian classical music which is deeply rooted in the concept of ragas, which are melodic frameworks for improvisation. Each raga is associated with a specific time of day, season, or mood. The time theory (known as “Samay Raga”) connects certain ragas to specific times, creating a profound link between the temporal aspects of the day and the expression of music.

“There is a universal language beyond music that runs within all creative manifestations in our world. The only universal trait across living beings is to create, and we humans are blessed to be able to create not just for procreation but also for beauty, solace, healing and peace. This universal language manifests in music as it does in say, dance, poetry, painting or any simple creative act. As a musician, I’m blessed to experience a connection with this universal flow when I play my instrument and it’s my firm belief that this connection is available to every human,” says Anoushka Shankar.

And in this enchanting dance between time and melody, Shankar stands as a testament to the harmonious relationship between artistry and excellence. As a Rolex Testimonee since 2005, Shankar’s musical odyssey mirrors the precision and passion that define Rolex’s enduring commitment to the world of music.

“It fills me with awe to say I’ve been performing live for 28 years and composing music for nearly two decades. In that time, one of the greatest shifts I’ve found is a deeper and deeper trust in my music and the artistic creative process. I understand it’s not always easy and doesn’t always flow perfectly, yet I know that as long as I continue to show up consistently and with a sincere love for the craft, then magic can happen. Over the decades I’ve also grown more confident in myself and my musical identity, so whereas when I was younger, I may have been more focused on others’ perceptions and therefore fearful of taking certain risks, I know now with a clarity that I have to follow my artistic truth and everything else will follow,” she tells us in an exclusive interview.

Rolex recognized the brilliance of Shankar’s musical odyssey and welcomed her into the distinguished circle of Testimonees, embodying the brand’s commitment to excellence.

Anoushka Shankar’s journey with Rolex

“I’ve been fortunate to have a relationship with Rolex for over fifteen years now! I’ve either created or taken part in many memorable projects and collaborations within that time. If I were pressed to highlight a few meaningful career moments then I would mention my father Ravi Shankar’s Centenary concert, which we held in his memory at the Royal Festival Hall in London in 2021. As his actual centenary was during lockdown, we had to re-create the show several times and once we finally got to put it on stage, full of artists and disciples who meant a lot to him, it was incredibly moving,” she says, adding: “I also treasure many of my solo live performance memories at venues such as Carnegie Hall and playing with orchestras such as the Berlin Philharmonic (with the great Zubin Mehta) and the New York Philharmonic. It also means a lot whenever I manage to put myself in a new, challenging situation and grow as a result- for example developing a technique for using pedals and loops that didn’t previously exist for sitarists or making an album exploring possible commonalities between flamenco and Indian classical music and finding ways to tour that,” says the acclaimed sitarist.

From the iconic Dame Kiri Te Kanawa in 1976 to a diverse array of Testimonees spanning opera, classical, jazz, and world music, Rolex has been a patron for all kinds of talent. Shankar’s innovative approach to blending Indian and Western genres aligns seamlessly with the brand’s perpetual pursuit of pushing boundaries. And what’s even better – through this journey, Anoushka Shankar has contributed to myriad causes and initiatives that have resonated with her artistic pursuits and the broader mission of the brand.

“Over the years I’ve found myself working closely with organizations that help refugees and also women. I made an album, Land of Gold, written entirely in response to the global humanitarian refugee crisis and have written songs and played benefits to raise awareness and raise funds for women’s charities and domestic violence shelters. My experience of Rolex has always been of a brand deeply focused on ethics, kindness and quality and I strive for the same in my own work and associations,” she says, signing off.