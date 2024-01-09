The Mumbai Gallery Weekend: All you need to know about the cultural showcase

The eagerly anticipated event on Mumbai’s art and culture calendar, The Mumbai Gallery Weekend, is set to return from January 11th to 14th, 2024, marking its 11th edition and ushering in the new year with a four-day extravaganza.

The edition promises to be grander than ever before. It’s that time of the year when all galleries unite under one umbrella, spanning from Colaba to Juhu, covering the entire spectrum of legacy and new galleries alike. The upcoming weekend will showcase an exciting line-up of 34 participating galleries and design venues across Mumbai. Noteworthy additions this year include Akara Contemporary, Gallery XXL, Method Juhu, and Vida Heydari Contemporary. Some galleries have also relocated, such as Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art (Lower Parel to Colaba) and TARQ (Colaba to Fort). By all accounts, the weekend aims to captivate diverse audiences with a series of exhibitions spotlighting the finest art produced in India and beyond, presented by top-notch galleries.

“The association of galleries has remained the same since the first edition of MGW, with more galleries joining the committee over the years. What has changed has been the increase in audience groups that attend the weekend, and also the addition of parallel programming that changes every year with exciting temporary exhibitions at pop-up and off-site spaces. The Talks program has also been a recurring event, with different speakers and topics in each edition,” Shireen Gandhy, spokesperson for Mumbai Gallery Weekend 2024 and Director at Chemould Prescott Road told in an exclusive interview.

“Social media is a big promoter of MGW. Especially given the diverse audiences that attend the weekend, our reach over social media has increased with every edition. Sharing on socials acts as a great way to continually support established gallery spaces, introduce young artists and new gallery spaces to the art ecosystem of the city, share insights from gallerists, learn about collectors’ journeys, see the behind the scene processes of putting up an exhibition, and visiting the inside of an artist’s studio and learning about their process, which would otherwise be difficult to access,” she added.

This year also includes a series of talks at the CSMVS museum in association with the prestigious India Art Fair, and other events that celebrate the art & culture talents of the city: a Young Collectors Program at Kathiwada City House curated by Teesta Bhandare, an off-site exhibition – Bombay Tilts Down by CAMP, presented by Experimenter Gallery: an immersive seven-channel video projection that was most recently shown at the previous edition of the Kochi Biennale, performance by Tushar Adhav at Sassoon Docks, a performance by Kuldeep Singh, a special promotion at Kala Ghoda café for Art Night Thursday, and a curated gallery hop with Art & Wonderment, that makes it so much more immersive and fun and even a Soho House gallery hop.

Here’s the Programme Calendar for The Mumbai Gallery Weekend

Thursday, 11th January:

Special Offer Night 9 PM onwards – Special Offer Night at Kala Ghoda Cafe: Wine bar

Friday, 12th January

Gallery Hop (Organised on 12th Jan between 11 AM – 5 PM, 13th Jan between 10 AM– 7 PM & 14th Jan between 10 AM– 7 PM ): Mumbai Gallery Association (MGA) and Art & Wonderment (AWM) bring you 3 days of walkthroughs, covering all participating galleries and off-site spaces from across Mumbai under one roof spanning Colaba to Juhu.

Register Here: https://forms.gle/vH3JjX9xbQB55xUh6

Evolution of Now from 11-7 PM (Exhibition continues through 21st Jan 2024): A Young Collectors’ Pop-Up Exhibition curated by Teesta Bhandare and Art Garde, featuring artists like Purvai Rai, Ritu Agarwal, Shaji Appukuttan, Kaushik Saha, Prityaanshi Aggarwal, Srishti Dass, Meera George, Dheeraj Yadav, Akshata Mokshi and Vijaya Chouhan at Kathiwada City House (It is a walk-in event, no registration is required).

Bombay Tilts Down from 7- 8 PM: Reading, Listening, Seeing, “Bombay Tilts Down”, a guided “tour” of the multi-screen film work in three acts. An immersive seven-channel video projection that was shown at the previous edition of the Kochi Biennale, by CAMP ft. Tushar Adhav (Bamboy) at Sassoon Docks. An off-site exhibition presented by Experimenter Gallery, supported by St+art India Foundation and Mumbai Port Authority (It is a walk-in event, no registration is required).

Saturday, 13th January

Curatorial Futures: Art Foundations in the UAE at noon: A series of talks at the CSMVS museum supported by India Art Fair at the CSMVS Museum Open-Air Amphitheatre. Panellists such as Dawn Ross, Nawar Al Qassimi, Sabih Ahmed, and Vaidehi Savnal will dissect diverse models, regional dynamics, and plans for UAE’s contemporary art institutions. The session will be moderated by Moderated by Inakshi Sobti.

Register Here: https://forms.gle/8ToqsrXTf2QeTAiXA

An exhibition walkthrough of Ancient Sculptures: India Egypt Assyria Greece Rome at 2:30 PM- Exhibition walkthrough led by Vaidehi Savnal at the Rotunda, Heritage Wing, CSMVS Museum (It is a walk-in event, no registration is required).

Art Intersections: Art Beyond the Canvas from 5-6 PM (part of the young collectors pop-up)- Anish Gawande in conversation with Tina Tahiliani Parikh and Kamal Malik at Kathiwada City House. An insightful discussion between industry leaders from art, fashion and architecture where they discuss the role that art has played in their lives and how they find and perceive art in the everyday. A crash course in art appreciation in all its forms.

Register Here: https://forms.gle/ntSXgFixYgzLCSzr6

Bombay Tilts Down from 6 – 7 PM: Bombay Tilts Down by CAMP, presented by Experimenter Gallery. An immersive seven-channel video projection that was shown at the previous edition of the Kochi Biennale, performance by Tushar Adhav at Sassoon Docks (It is a walk-in event, no registration is required).

Sunday, 14th January

As this chin melts on your knee at TARQ, 11:30 – 12:30 PM: Join us in conversation with artist Areez Katki and curator and theorist Adwait Singh as they discuss Katki’s solo ‘As this chin melts on your knee’.

Register Here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1r-xc2M6dAlnTH7RAcPPZsIxqlh59EEqbpCfBP-U_t-I/edit

Workshop with Ian Malhotra at Galerie Isa, 2:30 PM: Join an interactive workshop led by artist Ian Malhotra at Galerie ISA during Mumbai Gallery Weekend to coincide with the opening of his solo exhibition, ‘New Arcadia.’ The workshop promises a transformative experience, merging artistry with inspiration. Participants will explore the world of codes, including binary and Morse systems, and create individual binary drawings. These pieces will eventually merge into a collaborative drawing under Malhotra’s guidance. Limited spaces are available, so secure your spot by signing up at the provided link.

Artist Lecture by Ricky Vasan at Galerie Isa, 4:00 PM: An interactive artist lecture featuring artist Ricky Vasan at Galerie Isa. Immerse yourself in autobiographical storytelling as Vasan explores memories and nostalgia, all while showcasing significant moments, places, and people in his life. It serves as an exploration of new artistic directions and seamlessly combines historical styles and artistic lineage with the artist’s practice.

Header image: Galerie ISA 9, Ricky Vasan, I Am Too Afraid To Let All Of This Fade Away