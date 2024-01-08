The Originals: The Swans in Truman Capote’s life

Truman Capote, the genius novelist and screenwriter was the darling of New York high society, thanks to his closeness to “the swans” . . . until he betrayed their trust and was exiled from the world he loved so much.

When Truman Capote released a few pages of his novel, Answered Prayers, in the November 1975 edition of Esquire magazine, it caused an uproar. Well, ‘uproar’ would be an understatement – the word ‘furore’ would be the right fit. Titled “La Côte Basque, 1965”, the piece was a taste of the acclaimed writer’s roman à clef, Answered Prayers, a glimpse into the life of New York high society.

In true Capote fashion, the piece was catty, hilarious and yes, sometimes cruel and thoroughly inappropriate. In fact, such an article would never make it to the pages of a magazine today. At one point in “La Côte Basque, 1965”, Capote likens Jackie Kennedy to a drag queen. “In life, that is how she struck me—not as a bona fide woman, but as an artful female impersonator impersonating Mrs. Kennedy,” he writes.

When talking to People, Capote had likened his novel to a gun. “There’s the handle, the trigger, the barrel, and, finally, the bullet. And when that bullet is fired from the gun, it’s going to come out with a speed and power like you’ve never seen—wham!”

And well, he was bang on. It is this story, what inspired it and the aftermath that Ryan Murphy will be focusing on in the second season of his acclaimed docudrama television series, Feud. Feud, as the name claims, is about famous clashes, with the first season focusing on the infamous rivalry between Hollywood bigwigs, Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

In Season 2, Capote is portrayed by Tom Hollander while “the swans”, his coterie of high society women, are the following: Barbara “Babe” Paley, Nancy ‘Slim’ Keith, C.Z. Guest, Lee Radziwill, Ann Woodward and Joanne Carson.

Barbara “Babe” Paley

The doyenne and easily the most influential of Capote’s friends, Barbara Cushing Mortimer Paley was a magazine editor and celebrated socialite. William S. Paley, her second husband, was the founder of CBS, one of the “Big Three” television networks (the other two being NBC and ABC). The daughter of famous brain surgeon Harvey Cushing, she had two sisters, Mary and Betsey. Through them, the already influential Babe became connected to the prominent Astor and Roosevelt families. In 1941, she was ranked the second-best dressed woman in the world by Time Magazine. Today, if you spot a woman rocking a scarf tied to her handbag and think it’s incredibly stylish, you can thank a photo of Paley for starting a trend that’s still going strong.

Nancy ‘Slim’ Keith

If there was anyone who was the face of the American ‘jet set’, it was Nancy ‘Slim’ Keith. One of America’s original fashion icons, she appeared on innumerable “best dressed” lists, eventually winning the Neiman Marcus Fashion Award in 1946. A major hit in Hollywood circles, she was friends with William Randolph Hearst, Marion Davies, Gary Cooper, Howard Hawks and Cary Grant. So beautiful was she that Rhett Butler himself, Clark Gable, pursued her romantically as did famed American novelist Ernest Hemingway.

C.Z. Guest

Playing muse to the likes of Salvador Dali and Andy Warhol, C.Z. Guest was an incredibly prominent socialite. She counted Cecil Beaton, Sawai Man Singh II of Jaipur, Barbara Hutton, Diana Vreeland, Gloria Guinness and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor amongst her friends. Her husband, Winston Frederick Churchill Guest was related to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Guest was also known for her gardening expertise and wrote several columns on the same.

Lee Radziwill

Lee Radziwill was the younger sister of Jackie Kennedy and a famous socialite, public relations executive and interior decorator. In 1950, she was considered by those who decide such things as New York’s leading debutante. Fancying a career in acting, Lee starred as heiress Tracy Lord in 1967’s The Philadelphia Story which was severely panned. Like the other swans, Radziwill was a regular in “best dressed” lists and as an interior decorator, she accumulated a bank of affluent clientele. Her second marriage was to Prince Stanislas Radziwill of Poland and for a while, styled herself as Her Serene Highness Princess Caroline Lee Radziwill.

Ann Woodward

“The Most Beautiful Girl in Radio”, Ann Woodward had quite a flowery life. A socialite, showgirl and model, she rose to prominence in New York high society after her marriage to William Woodward Jr., heir to the Hanover National Bank fortune and the Belair Estate. If rumours are to be believed, Ann was initially Woodward Sr.’s mistress before the father introduced her to his son, leading to their marriage. The marriage, by all accounts, wasn’t a happy one with both parties indulging in affairs. However, what truly shot her to the heights of infamy was when she ended up shooting her husband in 1995, apparently because she had mistaken him for a burglar. The incident caused much controversy, though she was never convicted of murder. Some would argue that she was the first victim of Capote’s piece in Esquire – shortly before the magazine published “La Côte Basque, 1965”, Woodward killed herself by consuming cyanide. Allegedly, the socialite had gotten wind of the fact that the piece featured a character that was similar to her.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans stars Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart and the late Treat Williams and will begin streaming on FX in the US from January 31.

