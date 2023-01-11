The other side of Rohan Shrestha

2022 was a year of tremendous growth for Rohan Shrestha, celebrity photographer extraordinaire who has worked with the biggest names in Bollywood. He’s been in the industry for more than fifteen years now and has had most of the Hindi film industry play his muse over the years. Last year, Shrestha fulfilled his lifelong dream of photographing football legend Lionel Messi and while the photographs themselves earned him many accolades, what also stood out was the charming candidness of the caption that accompanied the pictures.

“When people play the hypothetical game of “Who’s the one person you’d do anything to photograph?”, for me it was always this one guy. Being a Barca fan since 1999, Messi isn’t just a footballer or the GOAT or the world champion. He’s our boy from La Masia, the one who’s given me an infinite amount of happy memories since his debut in 2004/05,” he wrote on Instagram. “Prior to photographing my hero I was nervous as hell . . . what do I wear? Should I tell him I’m obsessed with him? I’m a Barca fan? No? Okay let’s do what you normally do- let’s try to act professional. “Don’t deviate Rohan” I told myself “be the photographer and not the fan”. At the start of this shoot my hands were actually shaking and I was like, “fuck okay this is what it’s like to be very very nervous”. I was a ball of anxiety prior and had to call up my friends to calm me down. The shoot was so smooth and eventually, Messi was told by his team that I was a MASSIVE fan and at the end of the shoot he came over and hugged me. Post shoot not gonna lie, many tears were shed.”

It’s not something that Shrestha does often, write long captions that is. He plans to change that in 2023 along with many other things. “I just started writing a lot more when it comes to my work because even if people don’t want to read it, I have received a lot of appreciation from those who have read the caption. Just the fact that I showed the human side of even us . . . you know, we’re not just guys with the camera. We’re also guys who still feel a sense of fear or apprehension even after maybe 16 years in the business. For the Messi and Kevin Hart posts, it wasn’t just about the picture. I rarely speak about life or my professional life in terms of how I feel, how I get nervous and still have anxiety or how I still stress out over a shoot. And people appreciated that I shared my feelings, which I found nice. You know, it was humbling. It was a centre of validation that I wrote as well, which was really nice. We all get validation from our pictures but this was different,” he says in an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India.

Will Shrestha continue to share his thoughts and his feelings about his professional life?

“I would love to actually,” he says, “that’s something I’m really thinking about because there are so many stories that I have and not just from the Messi or Kevin Hart shoots. I’m talking about my shoot with Sara (Ali Khan) or shooting with Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday. The people I work with . . . there are so many stories, you know, why we’re doing what we’re doing, how we came together in this space, what’s the purpose, what’s the outcome, what was our plan before and the stuff that went wrong.”

Rohan Shrestha on spirituality and finding self-awareness

Shrestha has not just grown professionally in the last year but personally as well.

“People find spirituality in their hardest times, right? And like when you’re down and out, etc etc, that’s when you start thinking more and trying to start finding a sense of validation. I feel like that’s the time you really, really understand how to rise again. We all go through hardships in our lives and stuff like that. So that’s where I found a sense of spirituality. I found it many years ago, but like, it took me years to find it. Now I feel like spirituality for me is about finding self-awareness. That’s my number one goal. I can’t put a label on it for sure but I would genuinely, certainly hope I have become self-aware in the past year,” he says.

And this improvement in terms of the work he has put into himself has also led to an improvement in his work. Shrestha admits quite candidly that if there is a part of him that is angry (“I don’t mean angry in terms of being angry with someone on a shoot but like if I have anger within me”), it does show in his work. He says that this is why he always tries to stay as elevated when it comes to his emotions because he agrees that in the long run, negative emotions can affect the work. Another reason why Shrestha tries to compartmentalise his emotions is that there is a strong sense of responsibility he feels when he’s been given a project to work on. He mentions it almost thrice in the interview, almost subconsciously.

“Someone’s paying you for artwork, someone paying you for all of that. At the end of the day, I have understood that I am not the subject. I’m not the celebrity, I am the guy behind the camera. So as, as cliche as that may sound, it’s a humbling experience. At the end of the day, I am the guy who has to provide a service when it comes to commercials. Of course, when I want to do my own personal stuff, I can do my own artwork. But at the end of the day, as I said, when it comes to commercial space, you have to find a way to deliver,” he says.

But while Shrestha states that he’s the guy behind the camera, he’s gained celebrity status over the years with his work in the industry. The media has intensely speculated about his love life and relationships, going so far as to make predictions about his marriage. While he may not be papped regularly, the paparazzi do know him. He’s cognizant of that, of course, but he’s not necessarily comfortable with it.

“I am extremely introverted even though like at work and stuff, we have to put up the front . . . well, not a front exactly, but we have a certain weight and a demeanour that we have to put up when it comes to work and when it comes to conversation and stuff, especially in our professional life. But when it comes to my personal life, I’m so introverted. Like, I can’t even . . . I don’t leave my house(laughs). I’m very comfortable with the five friends that I’ve had for the last decade or maybe a decade and a half. I like the anonymity because even though you say that I have some level of celebrity, I don’t believe that. Like, when it comes to even like, the paps, they are the same photographers that have always seen me over the years, and I’m like chatting with them because we are of the same profession, no matter what we do,” he says.

The Nomad Within

There’s another side to Rohan Shrestha, the photographer and the person that not many know about. Besides portrait shots and editorials featuring celebrities, Shrestha also has a deep love for travelling. Nomadwithin.net is the platform where he showcases the abstract and non-commercial side of himself.

“Nomad was inside of me and I was trying to find my way. What do I do? How do I merge myself with my commercial space and my abstract pride and my spiritual pride and all of those things? These were all the things that I was trying to find, I was trying to find my identity more than anything, not just the identity of a Bollywood photographer but a photographer that plays a part in everything. Photography is a part of who we are – our job is not the definition of who we are. It’s a part of it. Everything else put together makes who you are YOU. Your uniqueness, the eccentricities and everything that comes with it. With time, I was trying to figure out what do I want? For instance, what am I seeking? What am I looking for? What is my purpose? Like all those kinds of existential questions,” he says.

Shrestha’s work on Nomad Within is fantastic, to say the least. It goes without saying that he’s a talented photographer but the subjects he captures on his travels far surpass any he can capture on a commercial or editorial shoot because his art director is Mother Nature herself. And anybody who loves to travel and who has a passion for photography knows that sometimes – in fact, most times – you cannot capture on camera what you see in front of you. The view and the feeling of being in that space feel almost sacred. Like you’re witnessing a miracle. Like you’ve been given a VIP pass to the best show in the Universe i.e. the world we live in. Shrestha’s felt that way too when he embraced his humanity and just lived in the moment instead of capturing it for progeny.

“You are absolutely spot on,” he says, adding, “Why I love scuba diving is the fact that I’ve realized that when I’m underwater, I’m in the grand scheme of things. When I go to the top of a mountain, I realize that I’m in the grand scheme of things. The first time this happened to me was when I was on top of Machu Picchu and I was trying to take this picture, right? I was just like, oh man, this picture is so like . . . I can’t do justice. No matter how wide my lens is, I cannot do justice. What I am seeing now, what I’m feeling right now, I can’t do it. And it happened to me in Nepal as well. When I was volunteering one day after the earthquake, I went to distribute supplies on top of a mountain. When we reached the plateau on top of the mountain, the guide said ‘on the left-hand side is Tibet and in the centre is China and on the right-hand side is India. The shades were different, you could literally tell the difference between China and India because of the colour of the land. And I was thinking . . . these are moments in life, right? And I was just like, I put my camera down and told myself ‘just stop trying to take the best picture of the world’. And especially when I was younger, I always felt like I had to take the best picture. How can you not take the best picture or one of the best pictures of this place, right? But I was like, man, just relax. Why are you putting yourself under so much pressure? Just take it in, man, leave the camera for the moment.”

There’s no doubt that Rohan Shrestha will come across many such moments given his love for travel and scuba diving. And he’s ready for it all.

“Like, you want to take the best picture no matter where you go. Put yourself out there in nature, away from your comfort, and realize the value of things, the value of that moment where you can just sit down and take in all of those visuals and the feeling of being on top of the mountain or under the ocean. So for the longest time, I just didn’t shoot underwater. I just didn’t take my camera. I felt that no, I don’t want to look at it through a lens because there is so much to see,” Shrestha says, signing off.