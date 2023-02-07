What’s causing a resurgence in the ancient art of skin-stitch tattoos?

In ancient cultures, skin-stitch tattoos were a tool to appease the gods, ensure fertility, and protection from evil. While many feared that this was a dying art form, experts believe that it is witnessing a resurgence.

Tattoo anthropologist Lars Krutak, in an article titled “Many Stitches for Life: The antiquity of thread and needle tattooing” talks about how indigenous people around the world viewed skin-stitched tattoos not only as a beautiful form of self-expression but also as a way to retain their ancient cultural values and pay homage to their ancestral ties. Not only were these tattoos a means to express a person’s thoughts and desires, they were also believed to have a magical purpose. “For example, three vertical bands tattooed on the cheeks of St. Lawrence Island, Alaska women were thought to induce fertility, while other configurations of markings were believed to protect them from unseen enemies or illnesses borne from evil spirits. Still more designs were thought to attract prey animals and even men,” he writes.

He goes on to mention, in another article, how tattooing became a powerful tool to appease the Gods while also serving as a protective shield for indigenous cultures whose religions centred on animism. And while he did bemoan that this beautiful art form was dying, many tattoo artists believe that it is seeing a resurgence.

“Stitch tattoos, also known as “suture tattoos,” are characterized by their realistic, three-dimensional appearance. They are created using a variety of techniques, including dot work, fine lines, and shading, to mimic the look of actual stitches. These tattoos can be used to create a variety of designs, from simple linear patterns to more complex and ornate illustrations. One of the key features of stitch tattoos is their versatility. They can be used to enhance a wide range of tattoo styles, from traditional to realism, and they work well on different parts of the body. They can also be customized to suit the individual preferences and styles of each client,” says Sunny Bhanushali, celebrity tattoo artist, and founder of Aliens Tattoo.

The cultural significance of stitch tattoos

Meraki (known popularly as Fade FX) is an internationally renowned tattoo artist who is also reported to be the only European tattoo artist trained in the ancient art of Iban hand tap tattooing which she learned while living with the Iban tribe in Borneo and West Sumatra. And it was during her cultural studies in tattoo anthropology that she first came across stitched tattoos. “This style of tattooing dates back millennia within the Inuit culture. For millennia Inuit women would get tattooed with needles made of bone and thread soaked in carbon that they stitched in traditional patterns in the skin. This practice was shamed by colonial missionaries around 100 years ago now it is seen by the elders and in history books,” she says, adding: “Many generations felt it was taboo to wear their ancestral markings. The demand for stitching tattoos is growing rapidly, and I would say in my experience we see two clients every day who are looking for this art and want to know more about it. Stitch tattoos are an exciting and innovative trend because they have a unique and captivating style.”

To date, having a visible tattoo is looked down upon in many professions. Due to its close association with those who don’t necessarily adhere to social norms and mores, it is believed that a tattoo is a sign of juvenile rebellion or a form of protest from disenfranchised groups who rail against the foundations of traditional society. However, with the advent of social media and changing media attitudes, there has been a huge shift in the way society views tattoos. There is a better understanding that tattooing is an art form that aims to express an individual ideology. “Tattoos are no longer a style statement. They have become more meaningful and people are now getting tattoos that have some meaning to their life, be it the faith they follow or something very close to them. People have changed their mindset toward tattoos in the last few years,” says Sameer Patange, Founder of Kraayonz Tattoo studio.

“Many of them are adapting the old culture of tattoos, one of them is stitching tattoos. This tattoo is completely based on the style of crochet and patchwork. It gives a three-dimensional powerful effect with a realistic appearance stating a sharp and clear message, which the bearer wants to convey through the tattoo without covering up your whole arm and body. This tattoo is a style that’s emerging now, especially in people who are looking for small tattoos, with creativity,” he adds.

Varun Saklani, a tattoo artist at Devil’z Tattooz believes that this form of tattooing is people’s way of showing support and standing in solidarity with the indigenous tribes.

“Even as we embrace technological advancement and modernity, we are also trying to get in touch with our roots. This is a primary reason why the art of skin stitching tattoos is making a comeback. However, there is another profound reason as well. You see, tattooing has always been associated with rebels—people who have challenged the status quo. This newfound fondness for skin stitching tattoos is also about taking a stand against the wrong. It’s about raising your voice against rapid urbanisation, because of which the lifestyle of indigenous people is getting massively altered. Those who dwell in forests rely on nature for raw materials that sustain their lives. Our selfish need for rapid ‘development’ is taking a toll on their native places. We are robbing them of the grounds where they usually make their settlements and can find raw materials in abundance for sustenance,” he elaborates.

Stitched tattoos were also a major topic of discussion at the recently held Kula festival. The festival, held at the NESCO Centre in Mumbai, was a global gathering of tattoo cultures where artists shared some interesting insights on tattoo culture. Tattoo art in India has exploded into mainstream culture in the last decade, often telling personalised stories of each individual’s culture and religious experiences. And stitch tattoos are just another beautiful way of expressing a person’s identity.

Header image: Amy Malbeuf on Instagram