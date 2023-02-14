The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra on the rebellion of Yash Chopra’s love stories

In this exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia, The Romantics director, Smriti Mundhra examines the revelry and rebellion of the legendary Yash Chopra.

Last evening, Yash Raj Films invited a select group of journalists to watch the first two episodes of Smriti Mundhra’s The Romantics. Sometime during the second episode, Aditya Chopra (on camera for the first time in decades), shares the advice he gave Shah Rukh Khan when the actor was hesitant about starring in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Khan was unsure about the film because, after the success of Darr, he saw himself as an action hero. SRK couldn’t imagine himself as a romantic hero but the visionary that he is, Aditya Chopra told Khan that to be a superstar in this country, an actor needed to be three things: every mother’s son, every sister’s brother and every college-going girl’s fantasy. It goes without saying that the entire screening room erupted into loud cheers. And this wasn’t even the loudest one. The four-episode documentary gives you many hoot-worthy moments. Having been given complete access to the YRF archives, Mundhra has painstakingly crafted the sheer celebration that is The Romantics.

Using clippings from his movies and some hitherto unseen footage, Mundhra traces the late great Yash Chopra’s journey from his humble beginnings in Jalandhar to the height of his success as Bollywood’s most dependable producer. For The Romantics, the director has interviewed 35 of the Hindi film industry’s top personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan and Manish Malhotra. The highlight of the documentary, of course, is the interview she’s cracked with Aditya Chopra. Chopra’s last interview was in 1995 and he’s stayed away from the spotlight since, so much so that Abhishek Bachchan once called him a “rumour”.

What’s so fantastic about The Romantics is that it is not the gush-fest you’d expect. It does Yash Chopra and his vision complete justice because it shows him as more than just Bollywood’s King of Romance. For decades, the image associated with Yash Chopra and YRF has been the flowing chiffon saree amidst the Swiss Alps. But to those who’ve watched his films closely, Yash Chopra was so much more. His debut film, Dhool Ka Phool, revolved around a Muslim man bringing up a Hindu child. There’s a song in the movie called Tu Hindu Banega Na Musalman which has been sung by Mohammed Rafi. It contains the lyrics ‘tu hindu banega na musalman banega, insaan ki aulaad hai, insaan banega (you’ll not grow up to be a Hindu or a Muslim, you’re born of a human being and will grow up human)’. That tells you all you need to know about the vision that stirred Yash Chopra’s soul and maybe that was the success behind his greatest love stories – because he had so much love inside him, it came through on the big screen.

“There is a rebelliousness in his films, especially when you look back at some of his films now – I mean, they were so ahead of their time. They were so progressive. He took a chance on the stars he worked with, he took a chance on the stories he told and on himself as a filmmaker, often going against what was the conventional wisdom of the industry at the time. Now we take it for granted that, you know, well, that Bollywood equals romance, but when he was taking the biggest gamble of his career in making Chandni, everything theatre was only running action films. So he really was a rebel in that way. That’s why I feel like that title (The Romantics) was appropriate,” says Mundhra in an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia.

Like most of us, Mundhra’s lasting image of Bollywood is Kajol running after the train in the ending sequence of DDLJ and Sridevi in a chiffon saree. It’s the cinema of the 90s and the late 80s that she resonates with the most and that shows in The Romantics. They say that love is the secret ingredient and Mundhra and her entire team infused their project with loads of love. It doesn’t aim to make a statement, it shows things as they were. However, what’s interesting is how Mundhra traces YRF’s journey through the socio-economic conditions of the country. She shows the reasons behind the rise of the Angry Young Man and then, the reasons behind the rise of the aspirational form of cinema. A nation, Benedict Anderson tells us, is an imagined community created to bring in homogeneity amongst its heterogeneous population, to give us a sense of ‘brotherhood’. Indian Cinema, post Independence aimed to do just that. 75 years after Independence, it continues to do, albeit in a more subtle manner.

“Something that I really learned in my career is that sometimes, the sort of broadly appealing pop culture is the most effective way to get a message across. If you want to shift culture, you do it through the mainstream. If you want to actually change minds and have a measurable impact, you do it through the mainstream. And I think Yash Chopra really understood this because he packaged these really complex ideas and these really provocative themes in these commercial packages, you know? So whether you have a film like Dhool ka Phool or Deewaar or Waqt and all the way through to Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Veer-Zaara – all of his films had really provocative themes. And you see that legacy carried forward now with Pathaan also,” elucidates Mundhra.

YRF’s Pathaan has gone on to break all sorts of records at the Box Office and has been a mammoth success but not many have spoken about the underlying message in this masala movie. At a time when those in power foment divisiveness amongst the masses, Pathaan is also the story of two people from warring nations coming together to prevent a threat to humanity. Through the course of her research, Mundhra could examine the many statements Yash Chopra made about separatist and fundamentalist feelings. He battled these divisive powers with movies that celebrated love, unity and inclusion. “And patriotism doesn’t have to be synonymous with fundamentalism or radicalism or anything like that. And Yash Chopra showed that so beautifully especially in his earliest films but also throughout the rest of his career. And, you know, you see that with Pathaan now and it really makes me happy and proud,” she says.

During our conversation on The Romantics, the LA-based filmmaker also talks about the Yash Chopra heroine. The cinema legend was known for his heroine-oriented movies and for giving his actresses much agency, something that wasn’t so common at that time. The documentary focuses on how Chopra’s wife, film-writer and singer Pamela Chopra deserves much credit for bringing about this change in her husband’s movies.

“I mean, you know, that’s another reason why Yash Chopra is a favourite filmmaker of mine not just in Hindi cinema but across all cinema. We have been exploring the complexities of relationships, of female desire and all of those things. Yash Chopra did that long ago and he did it without moralising or without judgement of his characters. Behind the scenes, what I learned is that he had a lot of women in his life whose counsel he respected, starting first and foremost with his wife, Pam Chopra. He was the type of filmmaker who really wanted to understand the world and understood that women are complex beings who exist in this world and that’s how he wanted to explore his heroines. He understood that women have as many layers as a saree, so to say,” Mundhra says.

In the 80s, the filmmaker had a major professional setback when his films Mashaal, Faasle and Vijay were box-office failures. Chandni was the last bullet left in his gun and after the premiere of the Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Waheeda Rehman starrer, the reactions were lukewarm. But eventually, Chandni turned out to be a massive hit and received 10 nominations at the 35th Filmfare Awards. At the 37th National Film Awards, the film was honoured with the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

“As a filmmaker, I think the idea of trusting your instinct and bettering yourself really resonates with me. It’s the hardest thing to do as a filmmaker and as creative people because we swim in insecurity and self-doubt. And to see somebody who has consistently bettered themselves and experienced the lowest of lows, but still manages to come back and basically prove that instincts are right . . . that sort of self-confidence where you truly believe that your efforts won’t be fruitless. I think that was really, really meaningful to me. Today, Yash Chopra today is one of the most celebrated filmmakers our country’s ever produced. His legacy is so strong but he failed badly more than once in his career. But you can still rise from the ashes, so to speak. Personally, that really resonated with me,” Mundhra says with a smile.

And what has the journey of The Romantics taught her about love?

“I would say that cinematic love is a great aspiration but it’s not real life. For me, romance in real life is your partner bringing you a cup of coffee in bed, in the morning. It’s having a partner whom you can build a life and a family with. You know, it’s not throwing rose petals from a helicopter, actually. But it’s great to aspire to that. It’s great to have that image in your mind. But I think it’s important to also remember that there’s romance in the mundane and the quotidian. Those are the building blocks of real lasting relationships, you know, not the big grand gestures,” she says, signing off.