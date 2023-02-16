Vishal Punjabi: “Sex and Shah Rukh Khan sell in India. Add wedding content to that list too.”

They say love is the secret ingredient – it’s the most powerful force in the world. It’s the reason we’re all here. And in his own way, Vishal Punjabi has found a way to bottle love in moments that will last for an eternity.

Anyone who’s ever fawned over a celebrity wedding video knows who Vishal Punjabi is. But Vishal’s love story with weddings began way before Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married or Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani found each other. It started with his love for small format cameras and a friend named Joanne whose wedding he shot for. One thing led to another and soon Vishal and his team at The Wedding Filmer (TWF) were working with Sony as their brand ambassadors.

Remember that beloved wedding sequence in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? You can thank Vishal Punjabi and TWF for that. Bollywood, known for creating cinematic magic, had to acknowledge the wizardry of Punjabi and his team. Aerial videography and the use of original music have largely contributed to TWF’s mammoth success. And today, Vishal Punjabi and his team have given couples some of their most special wedding memories, all in a crisp, emotional and aesthetic wedding film.

“My passion for capturing love stories and creating films that evoke emotion has always been constant. Whether I was working with big names in Bollywood or creating my own company, my goal has always been to create films that evoke emotions and leave a lasting impact. And despite all the ups and downs, my love for storytelling and my hunger for creating cinematic magic remains as strong as ever. It’s what drives me and keeps the spark alive, even after all these years,” says Vishal Punjabi in an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia.

Excerpts from our chat with Vishal Punjabi:

Has there ever been such a beautiful intimate moment at a wedding where you’ve put down your camera instead of shooting it?

(Laughs) That would make me quite a terrible wedding videographer. I think by instinct, we are a bunch of true filmmakers. My mind and muscles would automatically move into action whenever something happens – beautiful, violent, or shocking. My team and I are built to capture it. Although we all find it hard to focus behind the tears and sweat sometimes.

The Indian wedding industry is often considered to be “recession-proof”. Do you agree with that statement?

Oh yes, the pandemic proved that. Every fortunate soul falls in love and most fortunate souls want to start a family. And for thousands of years, families have been built on the bonds of matrimony. I’m not going anywhere for the foreseeable future. The economy may be down and Adani might have a frown but Indian weddings wear the crown. Someone once said Sex and Shah Rukh Khan sell in India. Add wedding content to that list too.

What are the changes you’ve noticed in millennial and GenZ weddings of late?

Ah, the changes in millennial and Gen Z weddings! It’s quite the spectacle these days, with music performances and extravagant sets taking centre stage. It can be a bit overwhelming, but I must say, it’s great for business in the entertainment industry. COVID-19 caused some chaos in our lives, so it’s good to see people finding ways to earn a living. And who would’ve thought that red would no longer be the go-to colour for Indian weddings? We’re seeing a mix of pink, gold, ivory, and even blue and green now. Sangeets are definitely here to stay, and lehengas are getting more elaborate by the day. Afterparties have become a thing, and I must say, even vegetarian food can be surprisingly tasty!

___________________________

“For Indians around the world, Bollywood sets the trend so it’s everything,” Vishal Punjabi opines.

___________________________

How have celebrity weddings impacted the way couples decide on their weddings?

In India… scratch that. For Indians around the world, Bollywood sets the trend so it’s everything. Celebrity weddings are often highly publicized and become a source of inspiration for many brides and grooms. From the dress, decor, and music to the venue and food, people look up to their favourite Bollywood stars and try to incorporate elements from their weddings into their own. Bollywood celebrities often set the bar high and set the trend for grand, over-the-top celebrations that people aspire to emulate. As a result, the wedding industry in India has exploded with new ideas, themes, and innovations being introduced all the time. People want to make their weddings unique and memorable just like their favourite celebrities. So, in short, Bollywood has a massive influence on wedding planning in India and around the world.

In a post-pandemic world, are international destinations still on the cards for Indian couples looking to tie the knot?

Sure thing! After a year of lockdowns and restrictions, it seems like couples are ready to celebrate and make up for the lost time. I’ve seen an increase in destination weddings with people opting for exotic locales both within and outside the country. From serene beaches to beautiful hillsides, it seems like couples are eager to tie the knot in a new and adventurous environment. Of course, with almost everyone vaccinated, we’ve found that perfect balance between romance and security.

What’s your creative process like when you’re conceptualising a wedding film?

When it comes to bringing a couple’s wedding day to life on film, the creative process is multi-faceted. I kick off by getting to know the couple and understanding their personalities, preferences and what kind of film they want. From there, I brainstorm unique ways to bring their story to life, taking into account their cultural backgrounds and personal requests. I love doing location scouting so I can envision the best shots and angles. To make the film truly personal, I gather as much information as I can from friends and family, which provides a deeper level of intimacy. And then comes the exciting part – editing. We pore over hours of footage, handpicking the most special moments to weave into a beautiful story. It’s a labour of love, but all the time and effort is worth it when you see the final product. I’m always on the lookout for those little, meaningful details that make the film truly shine.

___________________________

“It’s a labour of love, but all the time and effort is worth it when you see the final product,” Vishal Punjabi on wedding films.

___________________________

A wedding film is a massive responsibility considering it is the biggest day in many people’s lives. Does that pressure ever get to you?

Definitely! The pressure is real and immense, especially when you consider that this film is going to be a legacy for generations to come. But, at the same time, it’s a great feeling to know that the work we do has such a long-lasting impact and will be cherished for years to come. This is why we approach each wedding with the utmost care and attention to detail and strive to deliver a film that truly captures the essence of the couple and their special day. It’s a big responsibility, but it’s also a great privilege to be a part of these moments and to help tell these stories.

Is it true what they say – choose a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life?

Well, if that saying were true, I’d be a permanent resident of La-La Land! But let’s face it, even doing something you love can get pretty darn tiring at times. That being said, I’ll take working on wedding films over a 9-to-5 any day. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be surrounded by love, laughter, and cake all day, right? Plus, it’s a pretty sweet gig to be able to freeze all those happy moments and emotions for couples. So, while it’s not exactly a walk in the park, I’d say it’s a pretty cool job if you ask me.

___________________________

“Someone once said Sex and Shah Rukh Khan sell in India. Add wedding content to that list too,” says Vishal Punjabi. ___________________________

On shooting the Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding:

You recently shot the much-anticipated Sidharth Malhotra -Kiara Advani wedding – is there any anecdote you’d like to share?

So, Kiara and Sid had a special connection to the song Ranjha from a film they acted in together, and they wanted to incorporate it into their wedding video. However, the original lyrics were a bit too sad for a wedding celebration. But, being the creative geniuses we are (no humility here), we came up with a solution! We rewrote the lyrics to be all about love, joy, and happiness, and the result was simply adorable. Kiara was beyond thrilled, and I was so glad I could make their special day even more magical. It was the perfect way to give them the feel-good vibes a wedding deserves, all while incorporating their personal connection to the song.

___________________________

“Oh boy, the chemistry between Sidharth and Kiara was electric! I mean, it was almost like capturing lightning in a bottle,” the filmmaker says.

___________________________

What did you think of the chemistry that Sidharth and Kiara share? Was it easy to capture on camera?

Oh boy, the chemistry between Sidharth and Kiara was electric! I mean, it was almost like capturing lightning in a bottle. Or so I was told. I had to leave the wedding on the last day for another gig in Udaipur, but my crew had my back. They just have this natural spark between them that makes everything they do together look like a fairy tale. My crew were just fortunate enough to be there to capture it all on camera. They were just so in love and so comfortable with each other that it made our job a piece of cake. And of course, my trusty crew made sure every shot was a winner. And it helps that both of them are drop-dead gorgeous, inside and out.