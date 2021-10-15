Bittersweet finale of young love: What to expect from ‘Little Things’ Season 4

The trailer for the fourth and final season of the popular Netflix romcom series Little Things, starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal is now streaming. Little things, big emotions. Is it truly time to say goodbye? Join Dhruv and Kavya on their final journey.

Little Things is an Indian rom-com series created by Dhruv Sehgal, who played the lead role with Mithila Palkar. Ajay Bhuyan and Ruchir Arun directed the series. Its first season debuted on Dice Media’s official YouTube channel. The franchise was eventually bought by Netflix. The plot of the series revolves around a 20-year-old cohabiting couple who navigates the ups and downs of work, modern relationships, and finding themselves in contemporary Mumbai.

Here’s a look back at Season 1,2 & 3 of Little Things and everything you need to know about Little Things Season 4.

Little Things Season 1-3 Recap –

The first season showcased the story of Dhruv Vats (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya Kulkarni (Mithila Palkar), a couple in a live-in. It consisted of five short episodes, each of which was more relatable than the previous one. The second season introduced eight new episodes and a lot more conflict between the couple. In the third season, we see Dhruv’s career finally moving ahead, causing the inevitable long-distance. As the season progresses, we see Kavya struggle with the distance while Dhruv happily adjusts to his new surroundings.

What to expect from Little Things Season 4 —

Netflix India posted an announcement video on their Instagram account, featuring Dhruv and Mithila, who are both excited and emotional about the final season.

The two-minute trailer depicts Dhruv and Kavya’s journey and its eventual conclusion. The trailer begins with Mithila’s voice-over, in which she discusses the difficulties the couple has faced. Dhruv doubts his relationship, while Kavya insists that everything is fine between them. And Dhruv asks Kavya if she wants to settle down and start a family with him in the second half of the trailer. Kavya, on the other hand, is uncertain. The directors shared, “Mithila and Dhruv have done a great job. As the final season of Little Things releases on Netflix, we really wish to leave the audiences with a smile on their face as we begin to say goodbye”.

Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua said “The journey of Dhruv and Kavya has been such an adorable, enriching experience. We’ve seen them do it all, from living together to long-distance, they’ve showcased the most relatable side of young love.”

“It’s a bittersweet feeling, the finale — it was a rollercoaster of emotions shooting it, Dhruv and Kavya are growing up, their lives are more mature, and they are making way for more adventures, more ups and downs.”, they added.

The fourth season of Little Things will premiere on Netflix on 15 October 2021.

