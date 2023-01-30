When Chai Met Toast to hold their first ever Metaverse musical concert

Popular Indian pop band, When Chai Met Toast will be performing for their next gig in the Metaverse. Yep, you read that right. The band will be doing so in collaboration with Van Heusen which teamed up with PartyNite Metaverse to create a virtual performance space for the musical extravaganza. Fans need to RSVP for the event on Paytm Insider, following which they will be able to style their avatars with the latest collections and ensembles from Van Heusen and partake in the virtual concert.

All about the When Chai Met Toast gig:

The musical lineup comprises lead vocalist Ashwin Gopakumar, guitarist Achyuth Jaigopal, keyboardist Palee Francis and drummer Pai Sailesh who will be performing six of their fan-favourite tracks in this 30-minute concert extravaganza.

“We are beyond excited for our fans to witness and enjoy the lineup we have worked on with incredible partners for this concert. It has been our motto to explore the boundaries of music with changing times. We are delighted to share our music with the diverse audience who will get to explore and experience a different kind of musical concert which they will not only attend but feel more immersed and involved in,” When Chai Met Toast said in a press statement.

“As an ever-evolving fashion brand that has always been anchored in innovation, we have not only entered this virtual space of Metaverse but have also started creating next-gen retail experiences, with an aim of tapping into newer and more dynamic forms of engagement with our consumers. Fashion in the metaverse is poised to emulate what we already see in day-to-day life; it’s engaging to dress up avatars and use fashion as a form of self-expression and personal status. This musical concert is just the perfect amalgamation of Fashion, Music and cutting-edge technology that we would like to share with our discerning consumers. We are also the first ever fashion brand to enter the Metaverse in India with such an immersive experience,” added Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer-Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

The When Chai Met Toast gig is slated to take place on the 2nd of February at 6 PM IST.