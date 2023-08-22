Aditi Rao Hydari is a dream to behold on LSA India’s August 2023 cover

Aditi Rao Hydari looks every bit the ethereal beauty that she is on our August 2023 cover – see for yourself.

Aditi Rao Hydari on our August 2023 cover:

What is it about Aditi Rao Hydari exactly that commands such attention? Is it her ethereal beauty and old-world charm? Perhaps it’s the rich tapestry of her diverse and vibrant filmography that intrigues us. It might also be her resolute dedication to the social causes she holds dear. Whatever it may be, the fact remains that the actress has quickly become one of the most celebrated personas in the world of Indian fashion.

There is a certain vintage charm to Aditi Rao Hydari that comes across in her graceful allure. Her beauty is delicate, belonging to a golden era gone by. In our August 2023 cover shoot, the actress is photographed at The Great Eastern Home in Byculla, the heart of central Mumbai’s textile district.

Against a backdrop of lofty ceilings, weathered wooden beams, robust cast-iron columns, and the raw texture of exposed brick and stone walls, Aditi radiates a captivating charm while adorned in exquisite ethnic attire crafted by Gopi Vaid Designs. At once vintage yet modern, the outfits effuse the shoot with elegant simplicity. Complementing her attire, the addition of antique jewellery pieces from Navrathan Jewellers imparts an added layer of tradition to the visual narrative.

Aditi Rao Hydari was photographed by the talented Vaishnav Praveen from The House of Pixels and styled by the inimitable Sanam Ratansi. The actress’s hair and makeup were taken care of by Elton Fernandez.

In retrospect, this shoot encapsulated an unforgettable chapter—a memory that will undoubtedly linger for days to come.