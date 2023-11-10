All images from The Archies casts’ dazzling cover shoot for Lifestyle Asia India

The Archies cast, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Dot and Mihir Ahuja are set to make their big screen debut with the much-anticipated Netflix adaptation of the iconic Archies comics. The young stars smolder with their dapper style on the latest cover for Lifestyle Asia India serving retro looks with a touch of vintage charm.

The seven celebrities are no strangers to the limelight, from being surrounded by Bollywood fanfare to making a statement on the red carpet at events. These stars have burst onto the scene with a flash even before their upcoming Netflix debut. With a strong hold on the world of glamour and fashion, the cast is dressed in the chic sensibilities of a 90’s afterparty that says old money and swagger.

Raking in followers on the gram and collaborations and advertisements since their stint on the global stage at Netflix’s TUDUM, the cast of a sprightly bunch of teens are ready to take on the world. They bring their charismatic presence and glamorous style quotient to our cover shoot where they lounge in a maroon glow. Dressed to shine, from bodycon dresses with subtle glimmer and leather jackets to retro suits, they define vintage style.

Styled by the talented Poornamrita Singh and shot by Taras Taraporvala they make for a glorious sight on the November 2023 cover of Lifestyle Asia India. Serving glamour and the charm of the 60’s upper echelon, we present to you all the dazzling images of The Archies, from the shoot.

The Archies, on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

All images: Courtesy Lifestyle Asia India