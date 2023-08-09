All the inside images from our August cover shoot with Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

They’ve been integral to our teenage years, sweeping us off our feet; he as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, and she as a nationwide heartthrob from the moment audiences first glimpsed her in the song Hosanna from Ekk Deewana Tha. Together, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson embody puppy love and a playful romance that had us gazing at them with starry eyes throughout the cover shoot.

On a rainy Saturday morning, we ventured to Mumbai’s Sofitel BKC for one of our most extraordinary photoshoot experiences. Set in their Imperial Suite, we eagerly awaited the arrival of our stunning cover stars. Surprisingly, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson walked in without an entourage or fuss. It was a telling moment that indicated we were in for a delightful time with these two exceptional and humble individuals.

A lively and cheerful greeting was followed by a quick sifting of the meticulously curated outfits by Mohit Rai. Amy and Ed then headed for hair and makeup. Adorned in their exquisite Manish Malhotra ensembles, the couple arrived for the first shot, masterfully captured by The House of Pixels’ Apeksha Maker. Just when we thought they couldn’t appear more glamorous, they graced us with the elegance of a white saree and the allure of a monochrome bandhgala, both designed by Manish Malhotra. Our teenage fantasies were realised as Ed and Amy posed in resplendent Indian attire.

Continuing, Ed exuded familiarity (ladies, it was a reminder of Chuck Bass) in a crisp eggshell white overcoat, complemented by a black tie, while Amy donned a flattering catsuit for the subsequent shot. Concluding this exhilarating experience, Amy and Ed kept it candid and lighthearted for the final frame. Their laughter, interspersed with a few moments of romance, marked the end of a successful cover shoot.

With that, ladies and gentlemen, we present Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson gracing the cover of Lifestyle Asia India.