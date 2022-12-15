All pictures from Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning cover shoot with Lifestyle Asia India

Living the royal dream, with the backdrop of the Aravalli Hills and draped in intricately made couture, Janhvi Kapoor graced the final cover of 2022 for Lifestyle Asia India. Royal, grand, and framed to perfection, we close the year on a high with a cover that’s high on fashion, beauty and scale.

All images from Janhvi Kapoor’s latest cover shoot with Lifestyle Asia India:

Team Lifestyle Asia India started to plan this shoot a couple of months ago when the idea of photoshoot that brings together the essence of royalty with a face that defines modern times emerged. We laid our eyes on the palatial property of Fairmont Jaipur and then saw the stunning couture collection by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, from Meraki Dubai and the one name that came to mind was Janhvi Kapoor. An image of grace, playfulness, and beauty… Janhvi was the perfect muse for a shoot that takes you back to the time of royalty. The final touch of regal was added by Tyaani by Karan Johar jewels.

Twirling in yards, basking in the sun, and exuding and old-world charm like no one else form this generation, Janhvi Kapoor was sight for sore eyes in the cover shoot. So, without further ado, here’s presenting all the images from Janhvi Kapoor’s latest cover shoot with Lifestyle Asia India.