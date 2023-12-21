All pictures from our cover shoot with Jacqueliene Fernandez in Saudi Arabia

Our cover star Jacqueliene Fernandez, radiant and resplendent, is definitely the perfect ambassador for the blend of contemporary luxury and timeless heritage, making this cover release a true testament to the cosmopolitan charm of Riyadh.

In the heart of Riyadh, the bustling capital city, Jacqueliene Fernandez embodied the epitome of elegance and sophistication, seamlessly integrated with the cultural richness that Saudi Arabia has to offer. The cover story is not merely a glamorous display but a celebration of the country’s vibrant traditions and history, brought to life through our lens.

The Al Masmak Souk became a canvas of contrast, where the actress seamlessly merged with the vibrant marketplace, harmonizing tradition with modern allure. Then, we headed to the Al Masmak Fort Museum which added a layer of historical richness.

Transitioning to the serene Bujairi Terrace, the visuals captured our cover star in moments of quiet sophistication against the backdrop of Riyadh’s modern oasis, offering respite from the urban hustle.

Of course, our shoot would have been incomplete had we not visited the Al Muzahimiyah Desert, where Jacqueliene Fernandez was a vision amidst the natural splendour. We wrapped up our day-long cover shoot at the happening Riyadh Boulevard City, a symbol of urban sophistication where we managed to capture the fusion of glamour and cultural resonance which embodies Saudi Arabia.

Our cover shoot with Jacqueliene Fernandez sought not only to capture her natural charm but also to narrate the story of Riyadh – a tapestry woven with threads of tradition, modernity, and natural grandeur.

Check out all the pictures from our shoot with Jacqueliene Fernandez: