All pictures from our latest cover shoot with Karan Johar in Dubai

Dubai is one of the most luxurious cities in the world and is home to those who wish to live an aspirational life. It is home to some of the most glamorous locales on this side of the Atlantic. And no one screams glamour more than our latest cover star Karan Johar who is known as much for his exemplary taste as he is for revolutionising Hindi cinema.

When people speak about the who’s who of Bollywood, his name figures right on top. They say that in India, the line between fashion and film is a thin one but Johar walks it like a marquee artiste. He effortlessly blends classic elegance with contemporary trends, making him the epitome of timeless style.

Karan Johar’s discerning taste takes centre stage in our latest cover shoot, artfully captured in two distinguished Dubai locations: the luxurious Palazzo Versace Dubai and the exquisite restaurant and lounge, CÉ LA VI Dubai.

Particularly, CÉ LA VI Dubai, with its breathtaking backdrop featuring the iconic Burj Khalifa, served as the perfect setting for our cover shoot. Against this stunning cityscape, we also seized the opportunity to photograph Karan Johar at the pool deck—an outdoor oasis that provides panoramic views of the city, further enhancing the visual narrative of our cover story.

All the pictures from our latest cover shoot with Karan Johar:

Renowned for its sophisticated ambience and diverse culinary offerings, CÉ LA VI Dubai not only afforded us breathtaking views but also created an atmosphere of relaxed luxury.

This cover shoot was made even more special by collaborating with longtime partners, Anaita Shroff Adajania and The House of Pixels. Adajania, a legend in her field, brought her unique styling and creative direction to capture the filmmaker’s diverse personality against the cosmopolitan backdrop of the city, renowned as a global fashion capital. Both Adajania and Vaishnav Praveen from The House of Pixels have worked with Karan Johar extensively and made our cover star feel comfortable and gave him the opportunity to experiment with his looks.

During the shoot’s ideation stage, our aim was to seamlessly merge Karan Johar’s persona with the vibrant essence that defines Dubai. Through our carefully curated images, we’ve endeavoured to capture the harmonious connection between the celebrity and the city, ensuring that justice is done to both facets.

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Lifestyle Asia India