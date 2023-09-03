All pictures from Pooja Hegde’s latest covershoot with Lifestyle Asia India

Pooja Hegde has taken the film industry by storm, emerging as a sensation both down South and across India. Her impeccable talent and style have solidified her status as a pan-India star, earning her a special place in the hearts of moviegoers nationwide. Pooja’s transcendent talent knows no language barriers, making her a sought-after actress in multiple film industries.

Pooja Hegde exudes fun and fabulousness on the cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Bringing an infectious energy to the cover shoot set, Pooja effortlessly posed for the camera, while Arjun Mark skillfully captured the dynamic actor. Styled by Ami Patel, Pooja looked stunning, donning vibrant ensembles paired with chic sunglasses from John Jacobs Eyewear.

With a burgeoning fan base and a filmography that positions her as a mass entertainer, Pooja Hegde undeniably shines as one of the brightest stars in cinema. Her journey from a debutante to a versatile actor has garnered unparalleled love from audiences, and she continues to ascend in the world of entertainment.

In celebration of her remarkable rise and journey, Lifestyle Asia India raises a toast to Pooja Hegde, as she gracefully struts through the most fabulous era of her life. With that, we present the stunning pictures from our cover shoot, applauding the grace, glamour, and success of Pooja Hegde.