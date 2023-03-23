All pictures from Tara Sutaria’s scorching cover shoot for Lifestyle Asia India

Tara Sutaria raised the temperature in custom-made resort wear by Prints by Radhika for the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia. Playing the perfect muse for us, Tara shimmered in the summer sun, letting her hair down as she was framed to perfection by Rohan Shrestha.

The fierce and fabulous Tara Sutaria on the cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular and loved actors of the generation. She is extremely congenial and carries herself with unprecedented elegance and grace. She’s sweet, funny and keeps everyone at ease around her. She’s been an artiste since she was only seven years old and two decades later, she’s proved her mettle and continued to awe her audience with each role she plays on the big screen.

Celebrating her journey so far and lauding her as she carries the fame with aplomb, Lifestyle Asia India shot with the ever graceful and smokin’ hot actor for the March cover. Draped in Prints by Radhika, Tara elevated each look with her effortless beauty and a knack to mesmerise the camera and everyone around her. The doe-eyed beauty was a breeze on sets and the pictures are proof of how she’s truly a sunshine girl with dash of oomph.

While we’ve already got you looking at her, here’s presenting all the pictures from the stunning cover shoot with the gorgeous Tara Sutaria.

Editor-in-chief: Rahul Gangwani

Video Produced by Viraj Joshi

Photographer: Rohan Shrestha

Stylist: Meagan Concessio

Hairstylist: Marce Pedrozo

Makeup: Shraddha Mehta

Shoot Produced by Analita Seth

Production by: Shraddha Kharpude

All outfits: Prints by Radhika

Location: Moon Stone Hammock, Alibaug