Home > Digital Cover > All pictures from Tara Sutaria’s scorching cover shoot for Lifestyle Asia India
All pictures from Tara Sutaria’s scorching cover shoot for Lifestyle Asia India
Digital Cover
24 Mar 2023 04:15 AM

Analita Seth
Managing Editor

Tara Sutaria raised the temperature in custom-made resort wear by Prints by Radhika for the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia. Playing the perfect muse for us, Tara shimmered in the summer sun, letting her hair down as she was framed to perfection by Rohan Shrestha. 

The fierce and fabulous Tara Sutaria on the cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular and loved actors of the generation. She is extremely congenial and carries herself with unprecedented elegance and grace. She’s sweet, funny and keeps everyone at ease around her. She’s been an artiste since she was only seven years old and two decades later, she’s proved her mettle and continued to awe her audience with each role she plays on the big screen. 

Celebrating her journey so far and lauding her as she carries the fame with aplomb, Lifestyle Asia India shot with the ever graceful and smokin’ hot actor for the March cover. Draped in Prints by Radhika, Tara elevated each look with her effortless beauty and a knack to mesmerise the camera and everyone around her. The doe-eyed beauty was a breeze on sets and the pictures are proof of how she’s truly a sunshine girl with dash of oomph. 

While we’ve already got you looking at her, here’s presenting all the pictures from the stunning cover shoot with the gorgeous Tara Sutaria.  

Editor-in-chief: Rahul Gangwani
Video Produced by Viraj Joshi
Photographer: Rohan Shrestha
Stylist: Meagan Concessio
Hairstylist: Marce Pedrozo
Makeup: Shraddha Mehta
Shoot Produced by Analita Seth
Production by: Shraddha Kharpude

All outfits: Prints by Radhika
Location: Moon Stone Hammock, Alibaug

Tara Sutaria Cover Star
Analita Seth

Managing Editor

Analita Seth has previously worked as an entertainment journalist with Filmfare. When off duty, she's either binging on some true crime documentary, exploring new eateries around town, day-dreaming about travelling to cities on her bucketlist or scrolling through make-up tutorials on social media.

 
