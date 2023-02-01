All pictures from Vicky Kaushal’s cover shoot with Lifestyle Asia India

facebook
Mayukh Majumdar
Entertainment Editor

Vicky Kaushal is in a great place, professionally and personally. And that shows in the way he behaves with everyone. He’s vibrating at the highest frequency possible and while he’s always been a nice guy, his interactions with everyone have become softer and more compassionate. He’s also extremely relaxed and easygoing. And we got to see this beautiful side of him, upfront and centre during our February cover shoot. He was a breeze to work with and up for anything, a photographer’s dream. Shoots are always a hectic affair considering the vast number of people involved but Vicky’s enthusiasm and childlike curiosity were contagious.

It would be a massive understatement to say that Vicky Kaushal is one of the finest actors to grace the silver screen in recent times. He made a stupendous debut and has followed it up with some great work. If you go through his filmography, you get a distinct impression that this is an actor who doesn’t underestimate his audience. He’s not one to star in a movie just for the heck of it or to make a quick buck. Even when he does a movie like Govinda Naam Mera which is on the lighter side of the spectrum, there’s thought behind it. And once you watch the film, you realise that the story is not just some mindless comedy but is filled with interesting twists and turns.

We would be remiss to say that Vicky looks dishy to a fault. Go through social media and you’re bombarded with reels and posts about how he’s the ideal man. While the actor doesn’t often speak about his personal life and Katrina Kaif has always been a very private person, the pictures they regularly share speak volumes. They’ve found a home in each other and it shows. And we couldn’t be happier for the two of them.

Need proof? Take a look at all the pictures from the cover shoot starring the man of the moment, Vicky Kaushal.

