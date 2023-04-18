facebook
All Pictures: Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Doha for the last cover of Lifestyle Asia India 
Digital Cover
18 Apr 2023 04:00 PM

Analita Seth
Managing Editor

An epitome of growth and luxury, Doha, Qatar offers a unique and fascinating experience with an interesting fusion of modernity and tradition in the heart of the Middle East. It’s a city that defines exuberance with its infrastructure, cultural heritage, and most of all, its people at the very core of its values. Exploring the picturesque landscape, actor Parineeti Chopra played the perfect muse for our April cover.

Parineeti Chopra dazzles in Doha:

parineeti-chopra-doha

On the cover, Parineeti stood against the perfectly contrasting Old Doha Port in Mina District with its close cluster of pastel Grecian buildings and the beautiful blue sky to top it all off. On a sunny day in Doha, Parineeti’s wanderlust kept the spirits of the entire team high as we went out and about exploring the city.

Our next stop took us to the cultural village, where stands the cultural heritage of Doha in the form of the Katara Amphitheatre. An epicentre of art in Doha, cultural significance made it the perfect spot for our cover shoot with Parineeti Chopra. The high walls and corridors of the venue, with Parineeti enchanting in black, the pictures were bound to be breathtaking.

Moving on, we took a relaxing break at the sumptuous Chedi Katara before stepping into the Galeries Lafayette, the shopper’s hub in Doha. The European architecture that is widespread in Doha peaks at the venue, only to prepare you for the extravagance of Place Vendome, one of the most beautiful spots in Doha, which encompasses world-class luxury with houses like Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Prada, Dior, Balenciaga and many more.

Our final pit stop was the horse-shoe-shaped abode that is Raffles Doha. Its Parisian Suite, overlooking the Gulf was the perfect way to finish a day well-spent in the Doha sun.

An incredible journey with a woman that defines wanderlust, Lifestyle Asia India’s April cover is all about celebrating the luxury of travel and adventure. With that, here’s presenting all the postcard-worthy shots of our cover star Parineeti Chopra, romancing Doha in style.

For more information about the destination head to https://visitqatar.com

Analita Seth has previously worked as an entertainment journalist with Filmfare. When off duty, she's either binging on some true crime documentary, exploring new eateries around town, day-dreaming about travelling to cities on her bucketlist or scrolling through make-up tutorials on social media.

 
