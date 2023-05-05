facebook
Home > Digital Cover > All Pictures: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a true blue star for Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover shoot
All Pictures: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a true blue star for Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover shoot
Digital Cover
05 May 2023 04:53 PM

All Pictures: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a true blue star for Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover shoot

Mayukh Majumdar
Entertainment Editor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a vision in our May 2023 cover shoot – poised and perfect, she shines bright. Take a look for yourself at all the pictures from our latest cover shoot.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of India’s biggest stars and has been a fashion icon ever since she made her debut in films 16 years ago. She’s a photographer’s dream, and it’s easy to work with her since she’s filled with ideas and concepts of her own. She’s equally invested in the shoot, and it becomes evident the moment she walks into The Imperial’s The Hardinge Bar for the first shot. She feels quite posh, dressed in all Gucci, with the iconic Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag in tow. She exudes confidence and radiance. The scene is set, and our shoot commences.

The entire photo shoot was a seamless collaboration of a perfect team of professionals and creative geniuses in the industry, showcasing a masterclass on how to deliver an exceptional result. The shoot’s success can also be attributed to the perfect combination of the ideal location, The Imperial, New Delhi, and stunning Gucci outfits.

The remarkable photographs were captured by photographer Apeksha Maker from The House of Pixels, who is widely popular amongst celebrities for her exceptional skills, as evident in the stunning photographs. The exquisite makeup was artfully done by the highly regarded Namrata Soni, a celebrated makeup artist with an illustrious career spanning over two decades. The styling of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was skillfully handled by Devanshi Tuli and her exceptional team.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s May 2023 cover shoot with Lifestyle Asia India:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gucci Lifestyle Asia India cover shoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gucci Lifestyle Asia India cover shoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gucci Lifestyle Asia India cover shoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gucci Lifestyle Asia India cover shoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gucci Lifestyle Asia India cover shoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gucci Lifestyle Asia India cover shoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gucci Lifestyle Asia India cover shoot

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gucci Lifestyle Asia India cover shoot

Gucci Sonam Kapoor Ahuja The Imperial
All Pictures: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a true blue star for Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover shoot

Mayukh Majumdar

Entertainment Editor

Mayukh Majumdar lives life in Bollywood dialogues and has previously worked with media channels like Filmfare, Rolling Stone India, Man's World India and Mirror Now. He aspires to travel like Freya Stark and retire in New Orleans one day.

     
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.