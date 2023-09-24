Ayushmann Khurrana making it a September to remember on the latest cover of LSA

A man with many feathers in his hat, one with an amusing sense of humour and a phenomenal presence in Indian cinema, here’s presenting Ayushmann Khurrana gracing our September cover with his bold aura.

The Indian cinema sure has plenty of names ruling over our hearts and box office with their acting chops, but there are a few who quite literally live and breathe the essence of Bollywood and embrace the charm of the 90s like no other, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the many actors to top that list. Known for being a multihyphenate personality, Ayushmann Khurrana kickstarted his journey from theatre followed by television to finally marking his advent on the big screen, a place where he truly belonged. The actor shot to stardom with his debut role in ‘Vicky Donor’ which gave him a headstart in the industry and ever since the actor has been climbing his way up the ladder of success one groundbreaking performance at a time. Having said that, intrigued by his run in the showbiz we celebrate his journey and stature in the industry on Lifestyle Asia India’s September 2023 cover.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the September cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Indian cinema is synonymous with breaking certain stereotypes by means of some norm-breaking films, and the actor’s unconventional choices are taking up most of the space in that list of late. From giving us a good laugh with his witty humour to dropping some melodious tracks on our playlists, Ayushmann Khurrana is undoubtedly an all-rounder who organically made his way into our hearts. Apart from his Bollywood expertise, Khurrana is one of the many heartthrobs in B-town, courtesy of his innate urban roots and edgy style. Keeping that sense of style intact, the actor graces our September cover shoot looking dapper in some of the finest pieces from some of the most renowned luxury fashion houses. Styled by Isha Bhansali, Khurrana sports a backpack from Mont Blanc, a t-shirt by Ermenegildo Zegna, a leather blazer from Perona and boots from Hermès.

Shot by Taras Taraporvala, those earthy tones and that fierce look are what set the mood board for the shoot. So, here’s celebrating the one with a contagious energy, vibrant personality and impeccable presence in Indian cinema – presenting Ayushmann Khurrana exuding a cool chic vibe on our September cover.

All Images: Courtesy Lifestyle Asia India.