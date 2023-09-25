All pictures from Ayushmann Khurrana’s LSA India cover shoot

From dreaming about what it is like to be on the big screen to gradually being one of the most talented and norm-breaking actors in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a noteworthy niche in Indian cinema today. The actor’s journey in the film industry skyrocketed after his debut in ‘Vicky Donor’, a film that swiftly appealed to the masses. As the actor continues his successful run in showbiz, we celebrate his stardom on Lifestyle Asia India’s September cover shoot.

Let’s just say if one were to take a spontaneous Bollywood trivia with the actor, he’d probably ace it like a pro, courtesy of his obsession with 90s cinema and Bollywood, in general. His contagious energy and vibrant aura have the ability to light every room, and that’s how his enthusiasm turned our cover shoot set into an energetic set-up. Looking all bold and fierce the actor poses in a series of stunning outfits complemented brilliantly with bags from Montblanc. Shot by Taras Taraporvala and styled by Isha Bhansali, Ayushmann Khurrana exudes a classic chic vibe while posing for LSA’s September cover shoot. Feast your eyes and have a look at all the pictures from our latest cover shoot.

All Pictures: Ayushmann Khurrana looks dashing on Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover shoot

All Images: Courtesy Lifestyle Asia India