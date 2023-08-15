Bhumi Pednekar is a couturier’s dream on LSA India’s August 2023 cover

What do you get when you bring together six of India’s top couturiers to dress Bhumi Pednekar? A cover shoot of your dreams, perfectly timed for release on our 77th Independence Day, that’s what.

Bhumi Pednekar on the cover of Lifestyle Asia India’s August 2023 cover:

The idea was simple – we wanted to bring together six of India’s most celebrated couturiers together to dress Bhumi Pednekar who has proved her mettle in the twin industries of fashion and film. Pednekar’s filmography is an actor’s dream and of late, she has also become comfortable sharing another side of herself with her fans – a side that loves fashion, beauty and all that comes with it. She’s been making experimental choices on red carpets and public outings and you can see that she isn’t afraid to try something new, something that pushes the boundaries of her comfort zone.

And to execute this vision, we knew we needed the best talent on board. Enter Anaita Shroff Adajania, the OG in the Indian styling industry who has worked with the best of them. We had the talented Vaishnav Praveen from The House of Pixels shooting the cover for us while Bhumi’s beat and hair were done by her long-time collaborators Sonic Sarwate and Rohit Bhatkar.

Bhumi was styled in the best that India has to offer, making it the perfect release for Independence Day. Through the course of our cover shoot, she was styled in outfits by Rohit Bal, Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna, Rahul Mishra, Manish Malhotra, and Falguni and Shane Peacock, reflecting the rich diversity and creativity that symbolizes India’s very essence.

These visionary creators have solidified their positions as legends in the fashion realm, consistently presenting awe-inspiring couture collections season after season, echoing the resilient spirit that has defined India’s remarkable 77 years of independence. They are pioneers in the field, each adding fresh insight to the all-encompassing world of Indian couture which has gone truly global in the past few years. The attires seamlessly intertwined Indian heritage with a global aesthetic, as you will soon see on our Instagram feed.

Exquisite couture of this calibre demands a backdrop that aligns seamlessly with its magnificence. We collaborated with Bindiya Chhabria and her team, who meticulously crafted a series of stunning sets. These artistic creations not only complemented but enhanced our vision for an extraordinary photoshoot experience.

Bhumi Pednekar herself was a dream to work with, giving herself completely to the shoot, and trusting in the process. After many rounds of coffee and discussion on what Indian couture offers the world, we wrapped up our shoot and today, we bring to you our August 2023 cover. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.