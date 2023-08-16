Cover Story: Bhumi Pednekar on acing films and fashion

In our August 2023 cover story, Bhumi Pednekar shares her thoughts on challenging the norms in the twin industries of films and fashion. We timed our cover release to coincide with India’s 77th Independence Day. Styled in six exquisite outfits by six of India’s top couturiers who have transcended borders, Bhumi embodies the essence of our nation’s artistic prowess and global reach.

On Day 3 of the recently concluded India Couture Week, Bhumi Pednekar closed the show for her dear friend Varun Bahl. Dressed in an exquisite golden hand-embroidered gown featuring intricate cut-work and appliques, she walked gracefully to audible gasps from the fashion critics and enthusiasts seated at the Durbar Hall in Delhi’s Taj Palace. For Bhumi, this was a special moment that went beyond the applause – after all, the first fashion show she had ever attended had been Bahl’s and here she was, closing the show for him years later.

“I am a friend’s friend, you know? I believe in protecting my relationships. What Varun did for me at the start of my career isn’t just limited to me attending his show, right? I was Shanoo Sharma’s associate then and he was so supportive. Like, you know, when I was promoting Dum Laga Ke Haisha, he was constantly asking me my thoughts on what I was wearing and even offering to make something for me. And at the start of your career, when you don’t really have many designers supporting you, as opposed to now . . . he was just there—Rock solid. And I was honestly just looking for that one moment when I could collaborate with him. And there obviously can’t be anything bigger than Couture Week. I was so excited when he called me and I said ‘hell yeah!’ Whatever I’m doing, whatever part of the world I am in, I knew I would make it happen because I feel it’s important to show solidarity, especially with people that have always had faith in you,” she says.

Bhumi’s narrative of meteoric success gains its foundation from her roots as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films. A critically acclaimed debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha marked her foray into cinema’s spotlight, her prowess validated by both Box Office triumph and accolades. Films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Badhaai Do solidify her status as an actor par excellence.

Yet, Bhumi isn’t confined to screens alone. Her transformation involves amplifying her personal style, surprising those who attempt to pigeonhole her. She emphasizes the journey of embracing her true self, unburdened by others’ expectations. In this authenticity, she becomes a beacon for those seeking to break free from societal labels.

“I was very private. I don’t know if it was because I wasn’t comfortable showing myself or because I thought people wouldn’t accept this side of me. After all, my films are so different. And also there’s so much noise around you, right? Like every time I tried stepping out as myself, so many people had so many opinions,” she says.

There’s a pause and she continues: “It’s a journey, you know? Even though I come across as somebody who’s extremely confident and I am, but it’s taken work for me to be in this place. Post the pandemic, the people that I met and the alliances and friends that I made, I think I just got that courage where I was like ‘Look, I have to put myself out there’. People need to know who I am. I feel that was kind of missing in the whole link. I’ve always gotten so much love from the audiences but I feel like somewhere there was still a gap that I couldn’t bridge . . . of just being my authentic self and fashion and beauty is a big part of this self.”

During the lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar began uploading beauty tutorials online and that sparked a conversation with some saying that actors ‘don’t do this stuff’. But much like the characters she’s portrayed, Pednekar went ahead with it because they sparked joy in her. A lot of beauty conversations began to simultaneously take place around her brand associations. Pati Patni Aur Woh released in late 2019 showed a whole new side of her and added a certain newness to her filmography.

“All of that just gave me a lot of confidence and I just started putting myself out there. And still, there were so many opinions and people were like ‘Oh, we liked her when she was simpler’. I hate that word. ‘Oh, she was nicer’ – I said that I didn’t care. You know, the point is that just being myself gives me so much joy and I enjoy fashion. Fashion is important to me. I’m a girl who will not step out of the house without makeup because I like it. The time I spend in front of a mirror is therapeutic to me. The time I spend choosing an outfit and deciding what to wear is constructive to my day. I’m just out there having fun,” she says.

A lot of these comments that Bhumi Pednekar has to face are, of course, because she is a woman. Despite all the progress we have made, it is easier for people to accept that men have varying interests and tastes but a woman is still supposed to choose an avenue. An endless game of this or that. And that’s especially the case in the film industry. Of course, times have changed for the better but many in the industry are still uncomfortable with women who don’t fit into a box. Who is she? Is she a heroine or an actress? Is she a fashionista or a method actor? Is she ‘commercial’ enough? These are questions one regularly hears when actresses are being discussed. Bhumi Pednekar may have won acclaim for playing complex characters on screen but in real life, she’s still expected to pick between being an ‘actor’ or a ‘fashionista’.

“Through the films that I have done, through my work and because of the person that I am, I do make people uncomfortable because I have a point of view. I have opinions. I take a stand. I have a belief system and, you know, I don’t want to turn this into a gender conversation, but it has a lot to do with that as well. I think strong women scare people but I’m happy to be in that position because the point is that I really hope that there are other men, women, and people of all genders who get inspired by me in some way. Maybe, the people I have an impact on may be less but I don’t want to live a life that has had no impact,” she says.

It is this steely resilience and determination that has seen Bhumi Pednekar become one of India’s most bankable actors. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was one of the first actors from the Hindi film industry to open up her massive platform to calls for help. She, along with Sonu Sood, was one of the most involved celebrities aiding people through one of the most challenging times in human history. She walks the talk, that’s never been in doubt. So it’s natural for me to ask how sustainable are her wardrobe choices because Bhumi is also a huge advocate for climate change and the fashion industry and its supply chains have been terrible for the climate.

“I try and lead as sustainable a life as possible. I think it all boils down to your consumption choices. As consumers, if we are aware of what we are picking up and the implication of that on the environment, automatically our choices will change. There’s enough information today about what textiles work, what doesn’t work, upcycling, recycling . . . in fact, I love the fact that our celebrities get styled because honestly, that outfit is going to be repurposed into somebody else wearing it. I’m constantly repeating outfits from my wardrobe. Even though, as an actor and especially as a woman, there are certain expectations we have to live up to in this world of social media, I don’t care about repeating my outfits. I think sustainability needs to kind of go across every aspect of your life. It can be your fashion choices, it can be your food choices, it can be how you wish to travel. I’m not saying I’ve been very successful at it. There are days where I can’t live up to the standards that I’ve set for myself, you know because you’re shooting or I’m on a long flight and I can’t help it. The idea is to be at it. Keep trying,” she says with a smile.

As the conversation traverses her journey, I recall Bhumi’s recounting of Varun Bahl’s impact—of the cyclical nature of life and the significance of strangers’ kindness. Such stories find resonance in the film industry’s unpredictable realm, where miracles unfold at the eleventh hour. The industry’s ever-changing dynamics mirror life itself, and Bhumi’s path epitomizes this enchanting unpredictability.

“When I started working with Shanoo Sharma, she really took me under her wing. I was a young teenager who had just lost her father and was completely lost. I hadn’t told her that I wanted to be an actor. I always wanted to be an actor, you know? It was a dream of mine but at the time, I didn’t know if it would ever come true because there were so many standards for what constitutes a heroine and I didn’t know if I fit those standards. I credit a lot of my career to Shanoo and to Aditya Chopra who was my first boss. My first cheque came from YRF, my first film came from YRF and they have managed me for years. It’s been a 15-year-long association and we’re family now. Then, there’s Shaina, a friend who styled me for the first few years of my career and I will always be so indebted to her for supporting me at a time when I was so lost. You know, when you’re starting out, you don’t really have that kind of money to spend – you’re literally scratching surfaces because you have to go for these events and I couldn’t have done that without Shaina. My make-up artist, Sonic, has been with me for many years and seen me through thick and thin – it’s so nice to know that people believe in your talent and believe in you and they become family,” she says, reminiscing.

Her journey is one of partnership — Shanoo Sharma, Aditya Chopra, Shaina, and Sonic — all vital companions in her evolution. The union of dreams and perseverance made Bhumi who she is today, igniting a fire that withstands the trials of time.