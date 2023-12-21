Cover Story: Jacqueliene Fernandez on pushing artistic boundaries

In the heart of Saudi Arabia, Jacqueliene Fernandez effortlessly blends her easygoing charm with the rich cultural tapestry of the Kingdom. Our cover shoot takes us on a visual journey, capturing Jacqueliene against the magnificent backdrop of Al Masmak Palace—a silent witness to Saudi Arabia’s historical milestones and other iconic locations. The diverse locales mirror Jacqueliene’s own journey in the film industry—a seamless blend of strength and grace.

“Embracing diverse roles in modelling, acting, and dancing has been incredibly enriching for me. Each experience has contributed to my growth as an artist by providing unique challenges and opportunities. Modelling taught me poise and expression, acting allowed me to delve into various characters, and dancing brought out my passion for movement and rhythm. This diversity has not only expanded my skill set but has also allowed me to connect with audiences on multiple levels,” she shares in this exclusive cover interview.

Jacqueliene’s Bollywood success, evident in her diverse roles and widespread acclaim, resonates amid the historical corridors of Saudi Arabia. Our cover shoot emerges as a harmonious fusion, where Jacqueliene’s global appeal harmonizes with the richness of the country, creating a tapestry of visuals that reflects the essence of both.

As we explore Jacqueliene Fernandez’s dynamic presence in our Saudi Arabia cover shoot, her discerning approach extends into her script selection process. Seeking compelling stories and well-developed characters, Fernandez values substance in narratives that resonate with her.

“The script’s substance is crucial, and I also consider the team involved—the director, co-stars, and the overall vision. Balancing between mainstream and niche projects is essential because it keeps me creatively stimulated. Mainstream projects connect me with a broader audience, while niche projects allow me to explore unconventional and challenging roles that push my artistic boundaries,” she explains.

Our journey continues to Najd Village after our stop at Al Masmak Palace. Steeped in tradition, Najd Village offers an authentic taste of Arab cuisine within a setting that seamlessly melds heritage, architectural charm, and warm hospitality. This stop also provides a glimpse into our cover star’s dietary preferences, making us ponder whether she believes in the phrase “you are what you eat.”

“Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the cornerstone of my well-being. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate rest are non-negotiable for me. This routine not only keeps me physically fit but also enhances my mental and emotional resilience. To those aspiring for a more active lifestyle, I’d say start small, find activities you enjoy, and make gradual changes. Consistency is key, and it’s important to listen to your body’s needs,” she advises with a smile.

Jacqueliene’s easygoing demeanour finds resonance in the warmth of Saudi hospitality, and her interactions with the locals add a genuine touch to the visuals. She has a lust for travel and thoroughly enjoys exploring different cultures. She affirms, “Traveling has a profound impact on my creativity. Experiencing different cultures broadens my perspective and influences my artistic expression. I find the energy of places like Bali and Kyoto particularly inspiring. The rich history, vibrant traditions, and breathtaking landscapes fuel my creativity and often find reflection in my work.”

As Jacqueliene effortlessly navigates between cultures and roles, our journey with her reveals a harmonious blend of grace, strength, and an unwavering commitment to artistic exploration—a captivating reflection of her multifaceted and globally resonant career.