Cover story: Maanvi Gagroo on owning her narrartive

If you spent a considerable chunk of your childhood glued to the Disney Channel, Maanvi Gagroo likely holds a special place in your memories. Transport yourself back to 2007, and you’ll find her as the lovable Bikki in Dhoom Machao Dhoom, a series part of the Indian entertainment tapestry on Disney Channel. However, it was in the subsequent years, during her transition into adulthood, that Maanvi truly asserted her presence in the industry. We witnessed her evolution in shows like Tripling, TVF Pitchers, and Permanent Roommates.

In conversation with Maanvi Gagroo:

Taking a bold step forward, Maanvi embarked on one of the most pivotal roles of her career, leaving an indelible mark as Siddhi Patel in the groundbreaking series Four More Shots. A need of the hour, the series spoke beautifully about female friendships, its complexities, pleasure and relationships. Yet, her impact transcends beyond her work; she stands as a beacon of self-love in an industry often shackled by unrealistic beauty standards. Committed to dismantling stereotypes, she not only exudes grace in her demeanor but actively amplifies the narratives of ordinary, authentic women. In a landscape that historically categorized women deviating from a predefined mold as mere ‘character actors’, Maanvi has been an integral part of a transformative wave.

In an era where the entertainment industry grapples with societal expectations, Maanvi Gagroo emerges as a refreshing force, challenging the status quo. She’s shattering the glass ceiling with a combination of skill, confidence, and undeniable charm. Her efforts align with a collective effort by remarkable women, making the world of entertainment more relatable and closer to the hearts of audiences.

I had earlier spoken to you about body positivity and you said you hadn’t even realized or been conscious of yourself before you joined the industry. Has the industry evolved at all since you started out?

Yes and no. Yes, because there is a lot of awareness and talk around body positivity and self-acceptance. No, because there are still scenes about casual body shaming in films & shows so…

What are some things you would like to change in the business to make it more comfortable for women?

Just a shift in the gaze. Not objectifying women, not seeing glaring age gaps between the male & female lead actors and equal pay for equal work.

How has social media changed your perception of your body?

I think social media allows people to feel less alone in the world. It helps you find your tribe. So, no matter what one’s insecurities are, you’ll find others in the same or similar situations and there’s some comfort and confidence one derives from it.

Do you have any pick-me-ups for when you are feeling under-confident or insecure?

I try to shut out the noise and focus on what I can do to improve the situation. Focusing on my strengths and realizing that the source of those insecurities is either non-existent or just not that relevant.

Are there any role models or figures in the fashion and entertainment industry who have influenced your career or served as a source of inspiration for you?

Any woman who lives her life on her own terms, for me is a role model. Women who challenge gender norms, beauty standards and traditional social roles. Sushmita Sen, Vidya Balan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta… there are just too many.

People sometimes get carried away and promote medically unhealthy habits in the name of body positivity. What’s your idea on accepting things like eating that may cause deficiencies or issues that affect your heart?

Body positivity and fitness aren’t mutually exclusive. You can be fat and fit. Or thin and strong. So, the focus should be on being the best version of yourself, physically and mentally. That’s it.

What does freedom mean to you?

The luxury of choice. Not having to worry about what I’m wearing or what time I’m returning home or how I’m going to return home. Not being answerable to anyone about my money, my life and my choices, to me, is freedom.

Have you ever had to ignore casual sexism that you wish you had dealt with on spot?

All the time but I try to either speak up or at least make my displeasure known. But it’s a process, even for me.

What’s the most liberating advice someone has given you in life?

‘Never shy away from asking for what you want.’

What are some ways you would want young women to resolve their body image issues in a world that sells unrealistic beauty standards?

We’re all part of the problem. So, stop being self-deprecating, stop liking or disliking other women based on these very silly beauty standards and just focus on always being your best and authentic self.