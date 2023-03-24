Cover Story: The Sweet Life of Tara Sutaria

I remember the first time I saw Tara Sutaria on the red carpet at the Filmfare Awards in 2020. She looked like a dream in a black Jad Ghandour sequin gown and no one could tell she was nervous about walking her very first red carpet that day. The next time I spoke to her was during the promotions for her 2021 film, Tadap, which saw her play her most unique role to date. She was exceptionally articulate in her thought and expression and I was completely taken in by the contagious calm and composure she displayed at such a young age. It’s been almost two years to that day and she continues to win hearts, not just with her presence on-screen but with her affable personality as well.

In conversation with Tara Sutaria:

Tara Sutaria graces the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India and I got another chance to find out what the actor is up to in life, how much has changed and what the road ahead looks like. While she’s evolved a lot in her personal and professional life, the sense of ease in the way she puts across her thoughts is still the same.

She’s ready to test newer waters with her first solo lead film, Apurva, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and she’s thrilled to make the most of 2023, seeking success and most importantly, peace of mind.

Catch Tara Sutaria in a candid conversation as she talks about the movies, her childhood, life as an artist and the journey ahead. Excerpts…

Every time I have seen you, you seem to connect with the young Gen Z and millennial audiences just as much as you do with the older crowd. How does it feel to have such a diverse fanbase?

It’s so nice of you to say that because I had very few friends while growing up. I always had my twin sister looking out for me and her friends became mine as well. I was painfully shy and it was something that gave me anxiety, to be honest with you. So it’s nice to feel hear that the Millennials and Gen Z connect with me. I read so many comments and messages that I get on Instagram and it feels great because I’ve always actually thought of myself – and a lot of people that are close to me also tell me – that I’m a very old soul. Even the stuff I put up on my Instagram, it’s different and that’s who I am. I’m not pretending to be someone that I’m not. Even if I am listening to a song from the ‘60s and I put that up, I notice that there are people who love and appreciate that part of my life. When I had just joined social media, I didn’t know what to put out. I was learning a lot and there was so much going on. I feel like I found these amazing people that connect with me and these are the people I don’t know. They follow me because of the stuff I put up and it feels great to know they are relating to the part of life I am sharing with them.

When we have people come over at home or when my parents are chilling with their friends, I feel most comfortable with the older generation or my grandparents’ friends. And even when we were growing up, my sister was always the cooler one because she had friends our age and I’ve always had much older friends. I’ll tell you about an incident that happened to me recently. I was at a play at the NCPA and there was an 82-year-old gentleman who came up to me and asked for a picture. I was very touched and surprised. He said that he watched all my films and he thought that I remind him of someone he knew. It was nice to know that I could connect with different generations despite being only 27.

You do have an old-world kind of charm about you. Building on that thought, do you ever feel that maybe you were born in the wrong era?

I think about this all the time because I almost feel like I’m stuck in the wrong generation. The music I listen to, the sort of books that I collect, the art that I like, the films that I resonate with… they are all from the late ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. I feel like I am from that generation. I understand that it was a very difficult time for women the world over. Be it equality or the lack of jobs for women – just basic things were much harder for a young woman. But besides that, speaking of art, I do connect with that time more than anyone I know from my generation. If I could, I would still play music on a record player. I have one at home and it’s a beautiful vintage one. So again, everything I think I’m attracted to is from the past.

Speaking of your movies, you have tried different genres and characters in a very short period. Is there anything specifically that’s still untapped on your bucket list?

I just wrapped a film, Apurva. That is the kind of film I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time. I heard the narration and I knew I was going to do it. I was so happy they thought of me for Apurva. It is my first solo lead film and the story inspired me. I feel both women and men of all age groups will appreciate it. There’s so much to the girl and her story. It’s witty and intelligent and she’s fearless. I’m so proud to be a part of it and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing for me. Apart from that, I’m excited to do a musical. I feel like it will be so great to sing and dance to your songs. I would absolutely love to sing my own songs. There’s a film, Burlesque, that Christina Aguilera did and she sang her own songs and was dancing and she looked like a dream. That’s the kind of space that I really enjoy watching and would want to be a part of.

Is there a genre or kind of role that you wish to do but don’t feel prepared to take on as an artiste?

I want to do everything because I come from a theatre background and when you do this job, you have to do every kind of role. I do feel we put people into boxes even now, especially women for some reason. I just hope we can change that. Young actors are pushing their limits and exploring all kinds of genres of films and I don’t want to limit myself either. The time and era of putting people in boxes and saying that a kind of role only suits a particular person is gone. Even for me to do a film like Apurva and for it to have come to me since it’s not the kind of space and a role people will expect me to do . . . that made it even more exciting.

You mentioned earlier that you were always shy but people have seen you grow and become more confident in the last couple of years. What has changed?

Two things – I’m lucky that my parents and my sister are like my best friends. I can speak about absolutely anything with them… insecurities, failures, any other problem. So whenever I felt scared or anxious or even shy about something, I talk it through with them and they almost always come through and help me understand how to handle the situation better. Just being self-aware and understanding myself has been a growth process in life. Your 20s are a very hard phase of life. Nobody really prepares you for the confusion and dilemmas that you have in your twenties. But I think if you are self-aware and you can sit and have a chat with yourself, it helps you build confidence. That’s what I’ve been very consciously trying to do with myself as well.

What’s that one thing that you wish the world knew about Tara Sutaria, that you feel they still don’t know?

Again, I think about this so often because there’s so much about me that people don’t know yet. People have their perceptions about everybody, but speaking for myself, I’m a lot more of a goofball than people know. I understand people perceive me to be a certain way, a little bit more prim and proper and things like that but I am a complete goofball. People who are close to me know that. Nowadays on social media, I share recipes that I am cooking or goofy pictures of myself. That’s a different side of me. I want people to know that I love simple things in life, and I love being weird and just having fun.

Tara, can you name three people who inspire you personally and professionally?

Barbra Streisand would be the first one. She’s been a director, producer, actress, wife, mother… I mean everything that you can think of in this industry. She did it before most people were doing it, so she is someone I have respected my whole life. Musically, I’m inspired by Elvis Presley. He’s someone whose music I used to listen to first thing in the morning. For some reason, only musicians are coming to my mind (laughs). When I was growing up, my parents used to play music by Whitney Houston every day, so she would be the third person. When she passed away, it was just horrible for me. She was someone I had a poster of in my school locker and I always wanted to be like her and sound like her. So she’s definitely been one of my biggest inspirations.

What are some things in life that keeps Tara Sutaria grounded?

Tea time is a very special time for me at home. It is the time I get to sit with my nani (grandmother) and that helps me no matter how bad my day is. I love to just sit with her for tea and tell her about my problems and she’ll always talk it through with me. Another would be cooking. It has worked phenomenally for me. I try to cook every day and I love having my friends over for dinner parties. It is something that excites me. I am a homebody, so just being at home with two or three of my close people, with music or a little cooking, makes me happy and keeps me grounded.

Have you ever had a moment where your family or friends had to give you a reality check because you were getting sucked into the vanity of your profession?

Oh no, not even once. That’s something I’m incredibly proud of. The one thing about me that hasn’t changed is me. I’m not someone who likes vanity. I don’t enjoy things like hair and makeup, or touch-ups on set. I don’t like to go and watch the monitor to see how I look. I love the process. I love the job. I don’t like to fiddle with my hair or my costume. I won’t disagree that I am very particular about what I wear but I don’t think about how I am looking all the time. I just like to be in the moment rather than worrying about my eyeliner or hairstyle or what I look like all the time. So no, I don’t think I’ve ever had a moment like that. We are very real at home. We are very normal and nobody sees anybody like a star and I thank God for that. One thing you need in this job is to have a normal home and a normal set-up because at the end of the day this job — it’s a job. It doesn’t define who you are. It’s just what you do and that is something that has been inculcated in me and my sister since we were very little.

What piece of advice would you give 17-year-old Tara Sutaria if you had the chance to meet her?

Do not overthink. I still have this problem. To be honest, I know so many people who do the same thing and I have noticed that it is a pattern in our generation. But sometimes it can be very detrimental to us and it wears us down. It makes us anxious and fearful. This makes you tired all the time and I believe that is one piece of advice I would give my younger self. She needed to relax, take it easy, and not think too much. I would tell her, “You have your whole life ahead of you and it’s going to be great, so don’t overthink this much.”

What does 2023 look like for you?

I am thrilled that Apurva will release soon. It is a film that I have been dreaming of for a while and I’m just over the moon about it, honestly. But besides that, I am excited to travel and have peace of mind this year. We have all been through so much in COVID and there’s been a lot of loss for all of us. I just feel peace of mind is the most important thing and just spending time with those I love and prioritising my stuff, as much as I prioritise work is what I seek this year.