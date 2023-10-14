Cover Story: Beyond the glamour with supermodel Dayena Erappa

At five feet ten inches and with the kind of glowing skin you only see in beauty commercials, Dayena Erappa is one of the Indian fashion industry’s only remaining supermodels.

She’s impossibly beautiful, naturally, and a great favourite with leading photographers in the country.

At the India in Fashion opening gala at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in April this year, she was dressed by Rahul Mishra whose creations were also worn by Hollywood superstar Zendaya and one of the most powerful people in fashion, Law Roach. Erappa’s graced the pages of the immensely popular Kingfisher Calendar, been the star attraction on the covers of premier fashion magazines and marked her acting debut under the guidance of the legendary Mani Ratnam in Chekka Chivantha Varnam.

They say that social media has killed the supermodel but with over two lakh thirty thousand followers on Instagram, she seems to be doing just fine. For our October cover, centred around the theme of embracing and befriending our bodies, it felt only fitting to feature her alongside the incredible Kubbra Sait and Maanvi Gagroo. At first glance, one might assume that a woman of her striking beauty would be exempt from any body image concerns. Yet, in previous interviews, Erappa has candidly discussed the Indian film industry’s infatuation with fair skin. Lingering rumours also suggest that white models from Europe and America may command higher fees for ad campaigns in India. But does this concern the resilient dusky cover girl?

For our October cover story, we got chatting with the Coorg lass on her journey in the fashion industry, her evolving relationship with her body and building her legacy.

In conversation with Dayena Erappa

Today, you’re one of India’s most well-known supermodels. But have there been obstacles on this path to success that you’ve had to overcome?

As an individual, I have a very positive mindset towards life and like to take things in my stride. No remarkable career is achieved without substantial hard work and unwavering dedication, qualities I’ve always embraced. Like anyone else, I’ve encountered my fair share of highs and lows, but I’ve always viewed them as opportunities to enhance my skills and refine my craft. And during moments of adversity, I’ve been fortunate to have my family and friends as unwavering pillars of strength by my side, something I’m extremely grateful for each day. God indeed has been kind and it’s been a fulfilling journey from the time I started (smiles).

Are there any role models or figures in the fashion and entertainment industry who have influenced your career or served as a source of inspiration for you?

Personally, I find my wellspring of inspiration and deep respect in a diverse spectrum of individuals, not limited to renowned industry figures. Sometimes, it’s the everyday kindness of someone who steps into my home for their daily tasks, or even a chance encounter with individuals on the street who dedicate themselves to helping others. It’s also the unsung heroes behind the scenes, the ones who work diligently and sincerely, believing in our collective vision. What truly resonates with me is the innate goodness in people, regardless of their background, and I’ve been fortunate to draw inspiration from individuals from all walks of life.

Diversity is a buzzword today, and everyone seems to be using it. Do you believe the Indian modelling and fashion industries have become more diverse in their choices over the years?

Absolutely, I see a remarkable transformation in this regard. The Indian modelling and fashion industries have experienced a profound shift, one that I wholeheartedly embrace. The inclusion of individuals from all backgrounds, regardless of age, size, or gender, has become a defining strength of our profession. This emphasis on diversity sends a powerful message that anyone, regardless of their skin tone, body size, gender, or age, can thrive in this industry. It’s not just a buzzword; it’s a fundamental shift that has allowed Indian fashion to captivate a global audience by celebrating our rich culture.

We see this diversity not only in fashion but also in Indian cinema, where Indian actors are making their mark on the global stage or epic productions like RRR achieving international recognition at the Oscars. This is an exciting time for India, and I’m immensely proud of the strides we’ve made in embracing diversity and showcasing our potential to the world.

In a 2018 interview, you mentioned the fixation on fair skin in Indian cinema. How do you think the industry has progressed since then in terms of embracing diversity and redefining beauty standards?

Things have certainly evolved since my early days in the industry. Back then, significant importance was placed on physical attributes such as skin tone and body size. However, there has been a remarkable shift in the way people perceive these standards. Today, whether it’s in films, the beauty sector, or the fashion industry, the fixation on these attributes has significantly diminished.

Beauty brands have consciously taken steps to challenge stereotypes through their advertising campaigns and product offerings, celebrating the diverse range of Indian skin tones. In the casting process, actors are now selected based on their suitability for a character, rather than solely on their skin colour or size.

While there may still be pockets where old mindsets persist, the encouraging news is that the change has begun and will continue to unfold in due course. Audiences have become increasingly open and accepting, creating a more functional and fulfilling environment for both creators and artists alike.

Do you think the rapid success of foreign models entering the Indian industry reflects a prevailing fixation on Western standards of beauty within Indian society, especially the obsession with a ‘fair skin tone’?

I don’t believe that’s the case. I see it as a testament to the talent and the blending of cultures. In today’s world, we not only have international figures like Naomi Campbell and Zendaya venturing into our country but also individuals like Avanti, and Madhulika Sharma, among others, who are gaining global recognition for their exceptional skills and talents. What we are witnessing is a beautiful fusion of the Eastern and Western influences at this moment.

You’ve had a successful career in modelling and even worked with renowned designers and filmmakers. How have your perspectives on body image and self-acceptance evolved throughout your journey?

In all honesty, I’ve had my share of struggles with body image, even in the early days. However, I’ve learned to cultivate self-confidence over the years, and I firmly believe that when we embrace and love ourselves, the world follows suit. I owe a great deal of this self-love to my experiences in the fashion industry, where I not only learned to accept myself but also to celebrate who I truly am. If I could, I would tell my younger self with pride that she succeeded through self-belief and courage.

Society often places high expectations on models and celebrities to maintain a certain physique. How do you deal with these pressures, and what advice would you offer to others facing similar expectations?

I’ve learned not to succumb to external pressures and to remain centred on my own path. When a specific look or character is required, I work diligently to meet those expectations. However, it’s never been about conforming to what everyone else thinks; instead, it’s about pursuing what brings me joy and fulfilment.

We all have our ups and downs, and it’s perfectly normal to have days when we eat more or less. My advice would be simple: Love yourself, savour every moment to the fullest, and remember to have fun along the way.

Beyond the physical aspects of self-acceptance, can you discuss the importance of mental and emotional well-being for models and individuals in general, and how it ties into body positivity?

I believe having a balanced state of mind is the key to both success and happiness. Striking a balance between one’s emotional and personal life is critical for overall mental and emotional well-being. In our industry, there are months of constant shooting and travel, and other times when we have more downtime. Therefore, it’s crucial to have a close circle of loved ones, whether it’s family or friends, with whom you can be your true self and engage in heart-to-heart conversations. When you find emotional and mental contentment, it naturally radiates outward, contributing to physical well-being because you are genuinely happy from within.

Many young women and aspiring models look up to you. What advice would you give to those who may face pressure to conform to certain body standards in the fashion industry?

First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude for the admiration and love from these young women and aspiring models. To them, I would say, hold your confidence high and believe that you’re here at this moment to give it your absolute best. You have to honour this moment as a reflection of all the hard work you’ve put in and the dreams you’ve carried with you. It’s no longer solely about your appearance; it’s about your ability to perform with excellence, whether it’s on a film set or in the world of fashion. Confidence and talent have the power to propel you to incredible places.

Has social media killed the supermodel?

I believe that social media has its advantages and disadvantages. It has provided opportunities for countless aspiring individuals, but one potential downside is the possibility of overexposure. In my view, the era of supermodels has not faded; rather, it is experiencing a resurgence, with renowned designers and brands collaborating on various campaigns, and magazines featuring supermodels on their covers once again. It’s a timeless aspect of the industry that’s here to stay. After all, history never truly goes out of style (smiles).

Looking to the future, what are some of your aspirations or goals, both within the modelling industry and in your personal life?

Looking ahead, in my career, I have a heartfelt desire to keep working on projects that inspire and create a profound bond with the audience. On a personal note, I’m committed to nurturing my own happiness and reaching out to those who could use a helping hand. Over time, I’ve dedicated myself to supporting underprivileged children, and I intend to carry on with this meaningful work. It’s my way of giving back to an industry or the society that has given me so much, in any way that I can. I genuinely hope that more individuals step forward to make a positive difference in the world.