Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson sizzle on LSA India’s August 2023 cover

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson grace our August 2023 cover and the story behind how the shoot came about is as entrancing as the personalities themselves.

Presenting Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson on our latest cover:

Who knew that a proper cover shoot, with all its bells and whistles, could be put together in less than 24 hours? One Friday morning, a few weeks ago, we received a call from Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson’s team stating that they would love to work together on a cover shoot. The catch? They were only available the next day. We had less than 24 hours to ideate on a mood board, settle on a location, get a team together, source all the outfits . . . you get the drift. But as John Ruskin once said – when love and skill work together, expect a masterpiece.

Ed and Amy themselves were like rays of sunshine, lighting up our mood and the gloomy Mumbai weather. They were great fun to be around and extremely cooperative, trusting the vision and the process and knowing that the resultant product would be beautiful. The Imperial Suite at Sofitel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla suburb delivered the perfect ambience for our photoshoot and the staff was as accommodating as always.

We had Mohit Rai on board as the stylist for the shoot and he dressed Ed and Amy in the most gorgeous ensembles. The suite was swimming in Manish Malhotra‘s couture and the stars looked stunning in them, as you’ll see soon enough on our Instagram feed. The HMU team, consisting of Vishakha Jain, Leo from Hakim Aalim and their crew for Ed, along with Mehek Oberoi for Amy, worked their magic to bring out the best in the stars. Apeksha Maker from The House of Pixels brought her A-game as always and ensured that our vision was brought to life.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson complemented each other perfectly and were a breeze to work with. When not staring longingly into each others’ eyes or laughing at inside jokes, the stars were hitting all the right angles for the lenses and chatting up a storm with the crew. To say that this was an exciting project to work on would be an understatement.

And to think that it all came together in less than 24 hours.