Jacqueliene Fernandez enchants on Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover

Jacqueliene Fernandez is one of India’s most beautiful and charming actors – what better place to conduct a cover shoot with her than in the land of dreams, Saudi Arabia?

Jacqueliene Fernandez on Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover shoot:

Our latest cover release, featuring the stunning Jacqueliene Fernandez against the captivating backdrop of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is a visual symphony that seamlessly blends glamour, luxury, and the rich cultural tapestry of the Arabian Peninsula. The shoot’s focal point was to transform the experience into a sensory journey, immersing our audience in Saudi Arabia’s heritage and the innate warmth of its people.

The fusion of luxury and authenticity created a unique narrative, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s multifaceted allure. From the ornate architecture to the vibrant marketplaces, our cover release seeks to capture the essence of a country at the crossroads of modernity and tradition.

Jacqueliene was the embodiment of grace and ensured everyone on set was comfortable and at ease. She was gamely and sporty and excited to shoot in Saudi Arabia, this being the first time she had visited this beautiful land. So taken in was she with our shoot and the country that she stated in an Instagram post that this trip would forever remain special to her.

For our shoot, we worked with the best talent – we had Dirk Alexander behind the lens while Jacqueliene long-time collaborator Shaan Muttathil did her makeup. Reshma Alex worked on the actor’s hair and Namita Alexander styled her in a wide range of varying outfits.

All in all, this was a memorable trip not only for Jacqueliene Fernandez but also for us at Lifestyle Asia India.