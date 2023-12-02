Karan Johar exudes power on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India

When you think of Dubai, you think of luxury, sophistication, a land of impossible wealth and incredible history. Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most premium travel destinations cannot be debated upon. It has captured our minds and hearts and holds a place of pride in our collective consciousness. Hence, when we were planning a cover shoot with Karan Johar, it was Dubai that came to mind.

Karan Johar on the cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

How does one even begin to describe our latest cover star, Karan Johar? The Padma Shri honoree has been a pervasive force in shaping Desi popular culture for more than 25 years, commencing with the groundbreaking success of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. This film not only redefined our early perceptions of love and friendship with its timeless mantra, “pyaar dosti hai,” but also set the stage for Johar’s enduring impact. Following this triumph, he continued to leave an indelible mark with the immensely successful Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, introducing a new dimension to family drama and bequeathing iconic moments to Indian cinema.

Over two decades later, the dialogues from K3G continue to resonate daily, echoing the enduring connection it forged with its fervent fan base.

However, beyond cinema, Karan Johar has carved a path for himself as a television personality (where would we be without Koffee with Karan?) and a fashion icon. His audacious fashion choices and ongoing penchant for experimentation redefine the perception of fashion, infusing it with the inherent joy it deserves. Much like a fine Chardonnay, he gets better with time, exuding an unapologetic and uninhibited persona – trolls be damned.

Naturally, he deserves the best. Hence, for our cover shoot with the filmmaker, we shot him at the glorious Palazzo Versace Dubai which embodies the Versace lifestyle in every column, balustrade and parapet. As we release all the images from our shoot, you’ll notice the iconic motifs of Versace present in them, such as the Medusa head, the Greek key and the House’s legendary prints, with many designs created exclusively for Palazzo Versace Dubai.

For one of the looks, we shot Johar in the hotel’s lobby which is stunning to behold. The ceilings are hand-detailed in gold and complement the impressive chandelier lights in the grand foyer. A Versace floral pattern typifies the grand foyer chandelier, shaped to appear as if moved by a soft breeze, bringing delicacy to 3000 kg of hand-blown Bohemian glass.

Karan Johar is, of course, a photographer’s dream. He’s professional to boot and one of the nicest people in showbiz. He instantly made everyone feel welcomed and loved and ensured that the shoot went smoothly. He was game to try out a new version of himself, as you will witness in our to-be-released cover shoot.

Our cover shoot represents the seamless convergence of Dubai’s opulence, Karan Johar’s unparalleled star power, and Palazzo Versace Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s foremost luxury hotels.

Hero and Feature image: Courtesy Lifestyle Asia India