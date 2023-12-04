Karan Johar: The art of staying relevant

It’s been 25 years since Karan Johar revamped the blueprint of Hindi cinema, which found an equally enthusiastic reception across continents. Since then it has been an engaging celebration of song, sheen and sentiments and of course his distinctive larger-than-life sensibility. If romance went through a glossy overhaul, so did content and craft. His triumph remains in the relevance of his cinema, which finds cheerleaders across demographics, with gen-now being his ardent aficionados. Year 2023 has been a highlight for KJo. While his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wooed the box-office, his production Shershaah brought home the National Film Award.

His professional arc is also about the magnanimous expanse of Dharma Productions, which has mentored and launched a band of superstars and storytellers. A landmark detour has been his innings as host of the widely viewed and reviewed celebrity show Koffee With Karan. His amiable persona being the catalyst, season 8, a blend of camaraderie and heartwarming conversations, is shattering streaming statistics.

Running parallel to his graph as a creator is his inward journey, parenthood being the alchemy. More embracing of the shimmer and shenanigans of showbiz, more welcoming of his vulnerabilities and at all times reverent towards the bonds that bind his world, Karan Johar is a comfortable version of himself. Celebrating his silver jubilee this year, the movie mogul promises his fans a golden run at the movies… helming more projects being a fervent goal.

As we shoot the affable filmmaker in Dubai, he looks back at the yesterday, which enabled today and the legacy he wants to leave behind for tomorrow…

In conversation with Karan Johar:

Congratulations on completing 25 years in the industry. What’s your state of mind right now?

It’s been an eventful year. I haven’t been able to pause and talk about the fact that I’ve been around for 25 years. It seems like an out-of-body experience. It hasn’t hit me yet. When I spend time with the younger actors and they talk about their launch, which was just a few years back, it doesn’t strike me that I’ve been around since 1998 (directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – KKHH). It does feel a bit nostalgic. There are so many emotions, so many memories… which go way back to 1998. So much has happened this year also – the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RRKPK), Koffee With Karan 8 being on air and winning the National Award for Shershaah (2021). It’s been a wonderful year. I’m grateful that I could stay relevant 25 years later. I feel joy and a sense of gratitude. The film has resonated with a generation that is way younger than I am. Staying relevant is the most important aspect.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of your glorious career?

I’m most grateful that destiny and two individuals, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan, allowed me to reach where I am. I’m grateful to Adi for pushing me into the movies and Shah Rukh for agreeing to do my film KKHH and showing faith and confidence in me. Initially, I wasn’t planning to enter the film industry. My father (late filmmaker Yash Johar) had a small export business. I was going to join that or get into advertising or perhaps costume designing. I didn’t believe I was cut out to be a filmmaker or that I had the chops to deal with the film fraternity. The only reason that I exist in films is because of Adi and Shah Rukh. So when I’m asked about my milestone moments, I tell them it was the day Adi asked me to assist (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995) and Shah Rukh told me he’d act in my debut. I cannot imagine a third moment.

Your films have influenced pop culture – be it the jargon, the fashion, the sensibilities… . Can you analyze how they have impacted the generation?

Honestly, the only way I can maintain my sanity is by not taking anything that happens in my life seriously. If I start analyzing the good and the bad, it will slow me down. You must deal with success and failure in the same manner. You shouldn’t get overtly impacted by success or bogged down by failure. How can I sit and psychoanalyze the impact my films have had? That would be absolutely narcissistic of me. It would take away from the fact that a creator/artiste has to just keep on creating. It’s for people to say, not me. When people say it, I’m truly thankful.

But your films have inspired pop culture – be it via Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) or recently Rocky Randhawa in RRKPK…

If I go from Poo to Rocky Randhawa, they both, in their own ways, have contributed to memes and pop culture. It’s bizarre. I was in Delhi recently and on seeing me people would replicate the dialogue, “Whatever, whatever, this side!” from RRKPK. I was quite amused. When Poo’s lines from K3G are repeated to me by kids and teenagers, I’m like, wow! Little did I know that these lines would exist in people’s consciousness 23 years later. That’s the fun about creating. You don’t know the outcome. For instance Sholay (1975). Who would have imagined that “Kitne aadmi the?” would be one of the most resounding lines!

Another example would be, “Mere paas Maa hai!” (Deewaar in 1975). I guess Javed Akhtar saab didn’t know he was creating such a huge moment in cinematic history. So, you’ve just got to keep going. That’s what I tell everyone, ‘Please don’t rest on a laurel. Create more of them.’

Your production house, Dharma Productions , is credited for nurturing young talent, from actors, and directors to writers. What do you look for in them when you sign them?

Honestly, it would be just instinct. I’ve no reason why I took on Ayan Mukerji, Shakun Batra, Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta… as directors. I’d worked with Puneet Malhotra, Tarun Mansukhani and Nikkhil Advani. They were part of my first two films (KKHH and K3G). But these people, who had no connection with my company, I’ve no idea why I asked them to make films for me. It’s perhaps an instinct that comes from your inner core. I can’t attribute it to strategy. We all have a superpower – our instinct. Some of us use it. Some of us don’t. Because we tend to rely on intellectualism or over-thinking. But I keep my instinct as pure as possible. Of course, it will let you down at times. But when a person walks into the room and narrates a film, in those 10 minutes I know whether I’m making that film or not going by my gut. Many times I’ve been right. Many a time, I’ve gone wrong.

Do you consult or seek advice as well?

I don’t ask anyone. I’m an advisor but I don’t take any. I love to give advice. I’m happy to offer my advice in any given circumstance to anyone. But I try to sort out my own dilemmas internally. It’s good to talk it out at times – circumstances, situations, emotions. But I do what my inner voice tells me.

In the near future, what changes do you see in storytelling and the business of filmmaking?

So much is going on right now. When the digital revolution started, there was insecurity about cinema being threatened. Then the pandemic happened. During that time, people began consuming so much digital content that there was a concern about whether theatres would ever return to their past glory. Then this year, with massive successes back-to-back, it’s being said people are consuming less OTT and watching more cinema. There’s a lot of noise. But the truth is that we’re heading towards the golden period of content creation. I believe that the OTT revolution has only helped cinema. It’s given us great actors, and great writers… who needed empowerment, which the digital world has given to them.

Consequently, our films have turned out better. So, one is helping the other. This is a great creative moment in the entertainment industry. Both will go a long way in coexisting and supporting each other. Things that are substandard are automatically erasing themselves because of the zone we’re in now. Everything will level down eventually, even the high remuneration of actors. There’s less dependency on stardom and more dependency on content. I hope this keeps going the way it is because we’re heading for a golden phase in the industry.

You’ve collaborated with both production houses at home and international studios. Is there a dream collaboration that you look forward to?

Honestly, we’ve collaborated with almost every leading studio and even with individual producers. I’m making a film with Ektaa Kapoor for the first time. I’ve worked with Sajid Nadiadwala (Kalank, 2019). We worked with Excel Entertainment (Baar Baar Dekho, 2016), with Phantom (Hasee Toh Phasee, 2014) when they were a legit company, with Guneet Monga Kapoor (Kill) and with Gauri Shinde (Dear Zindagi, 2016).

I believe collaborations happen when the right time and the right screenplay come along. There’s no dream collaboration as such because fortunately most of the collaborations have been a great coming together. I hope to always get the opportunity to produce films that have superb screenplays. Sometimes I see a film and wonder why it didn’t come to me. I’m always waiting for a great screenplay.

Personally, have you evolved when it comes to dealing with failures?

Over time I realized that failure is part and parcel of our job. In our profession, failures and successes are advertised globally. So the whole world knows when a film fails or succeeds. It’s open to judgment. In many industries, new products are launched but no one knows if they’re doing well or not. Over the years, I’ve developed a sense of resilience. When a film fails, I first acknowledge that it’s failed. Then I go within to understand why it failed. So, reflecting on the film’s flaws is the first thing I do. But I’m a lot calmer and more supportive of the people, who are part of the failed project. I become a parent figure to the director or the artistes. If I crumble and go into a shell, how am I going to support the people affected by it directly? I have to be there for the team and make sure they’re energized to get back on their feet again. I’m a lot more ‘zen’ about failure now. But I’m also ‘zen’ about success. I like to move ahead when a film works and not reflect on its success too much. We’re going to meet both. No one can succeed always nor can someone always fail. There’s no way of avoiding failure.

Koffee With Karan 8 (KWK 8) has been different from the previous ones – there’s a deeper conversation. Was this a conscious decision?

Yes. When I reflected on the last season, I felt I was trying to brush a lot of topics under the carpet and just being superficial. Whether it was talking about people’s sex lives – though I don’t know why I was doing that! Or whether it was about trying to be extra frivolous, extra fun and forced. So, in the first promo of the season, we called ourselves out on everything. I believe along with the fun quotient we needed more poignant conversation. I don’t want to make it serious and too deep because that’s not what people watch KWK for. They watch it for spice and entertainment. But the idea was also to lend some gravitas because that’s what the last season lacked. It was a conscious attempt to make it relevant and reflective.

This is also the first time you’ve shown a vulnerable side of your personality from talking about lonely nights to anxiety issues…

People have an impression of me that’s far from me. There’s nothing I can do about it. I suppose with age and experience you become open to talking about things that you wouldn’t ordinarily do. In the first episode, when I saw Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage clip, I was overwhelmed emotionally. It just happened. I didn’t plan that moment.

It’s important to talk specifically about mental health because it’s something everyone needs to address. It can happen to people in any walk of life. Yet mental health is something we never tackle. It’s considered a taboo topic in so many homes. I believe if public figures are going through it, it becomes their responsibility to share their experiences. It empowers people to speak about their own. Where expressing my vulnerabilities is concerned, it comes with age. It happens with evolution when you feel more connected to yourself. You stop being superficial. When we normally give interviews, we often try to project an image that may not be your truth. Now I believe if I’m not being honest and speaking from my heart in an interview then why am I doing it at all? It’s just empty words then.

In an earlier conversation, you’d shared how you were conscious of your dressing but one day you just stopped caring about public opinion…

I don’t care what trolls or people say. My response is “kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna”. I have to be comfortable in my skin. I need to be happy with who I am – what I weigh, what I wear, what I say and what I represent. I’m not here to create an image of myself because then I would just be living in a bubble and operating from the same bubble. We have one life. Every day I wake up grateful that I’m still alive. Because you never know what’s in store for any of us. I’m thankful for the life I have and for the parent (Hiroo Johar) I have, who co-parents my two children (Yash and Roohi) for whom I’m equally grateful. Each day I’m working towards being my own person. I’ve stopped caring about opinions. If they have a good impression of me, I’m appreciative. If they have a bad impression of me, I’m okay. If they have no impression of me, that’s even better.

How much have your children changed you?

Roohi and Yash have made me more responsible. I feel more responsible towards my company, my mom, my friends. There’s a distinct change. Some call it ‘a burden of responsibility’. I call it the best wave of responsibility. I feel more accountable than I ever was. It’s largely because of their presence in my life.

Talking about relationships, you’re said to be a friend’s friend. What do they mean to you?

My father believed people need people. He’d say, “You’ve got to be there for people so that they can be there for you.” Duniya dari is a term he often used. I value the advice he gave me at a young age. I believe when you create a relationship, you’ve got to nurture it and make sure it lasts. What’s the point of forging a relationship if you’re going to let it go? Maintaining a bond comes naturally to me.

We’re not a large industry. If I’m not able to create and follow up on those friendships that truly matter, then I’m not servicing the universe and what’s been given to me. I’m happy to be there for the people who are in my life. I believe we all meet each other for a reason. You’ve got to appreciate it and honour relationships.

What legacy do you wish to leave behind? How would you like to be remembered by future generations of filmmakers?

I’d like to make sure that Dharma Productions never ceases to exist. A lot of work has been put in by my dad and me to create the company. I hope it continues, whether it’s my children or whoever I believe at the time is right. I don’t know what my kid’s interests would be. I can’t pretend that they’re going to take the company forward when they may have other interests.

(Laughs) I’d like to be remembered for the movies I made and not for the shows I’ve hosted or my dance….. Often when people ask me about the next season of KWK, I’m like it would be lovely to hear about my next film also. It flummoxes me when people talk to me for so long about the show and not a minute about my cinema. I’m not sure if this is a compliment. I am a filmmaker at the end of the day and I’d like to be remembered for my movies. I’m extremely proud of KWK. It’s a huge part of who I am. But it’s not the reason why I want to be remembered. Cinema is my primary passion. So, it would be great that when I’m dead and gone people say, ‘Oh he made great films!’ Not that I was a great host.

But you’re doing both equally well. Also, audiences see you more on television than behind the camera.

Unfortunately, I have to change that. So, I told myself that after I turn 50, I’m going to make five-six films a decade. I hope I can live up to the promise I made to myself. RRKPK came after seven years. That’s a ridiculous gap. I’ve directed just seven movies in the last 25 years, which is also ridiculous. I have to be unafraid of failing. That’s one of the reasons I take gaps. I’m so afraid of being vulnerable to the failure of a film I’ve directed, that I stay away. But now I want to tell stories, not just as a producer but also as a director.