Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo break free on LSA India’s latest cover

Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo are the stars of our latest cover and the message they embody is both powerful and important.

“I said to my body softly, ‘I want to be your friend.’ It took a long breath and replied, ‘I have been waiting my whole life for this.'”

The above-mentioned quote is often attributed to Nayyirah Waheed, a contemporary poet and writer known for her work on themes of self-love and self-acceptance. It’s a beautiful piece of work and pretty much sums up the essence of our latest cover featuring the winning combo of Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo. All three women are beloved and established personalities in their profession, but they are so much more than that.

They serve as role models for people who look up to them for reasons extending beyond their on-screen or runway endeavours. By embracing themselves wholeheartedly, they inspire others to do the same.

For this cover shoot, the ladies donned lingerie from Marks and Spencer. The shoot was expertly captured by The House of Pixels and styled by Mohit Rai and his talented team. The results are evident in the cover image, a testament to the skills of the celebrities’ hair and makeup artists.

Through the imagery and narratives of Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa, and Maanvi Gagroo, we sought to emphasize the beauty that comes from befriending one’s own body. Their stories inspire us, reminding us that acknowledging and celebrating our bodies, with all their unique shapes, colours, and perceived imperfections, is a path to empowerment and self-love.