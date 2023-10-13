facebook
Home > Digital Cover > Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo break free on LSA India’s latest cover
Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo break free on LSA India’s latest cover
Digital Cover
13 Oct 2023 01:23 PM

Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo break free on LSA India’s latest cover

Mayukh Majumdar
Entertainment Editor

Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo are the stars of our latest cover and the message they embody is both powerful and important.

Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo on LSA India’s latest cover:

“I said to my body softly, ‘I want to be your friend.’ It took a long breath and replied, ‘I have been waiting my whole life for this.'”

The above-mentioned quote is often attributed to Nayyirah Waheed, a contemporary poet and writer known for her work on themes of self-love and self-acceptance. It’s a beautiful piece of work and pretty much sums up the essence of our latest cover featuring the winning combo of Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo. All three women are beloved and established personalities in their profession, but they are so much more than that.

They serve as role models for people who look up to them for reasons extending beyond their on-screen or runway endeavours. By embracing themselves wholeheartedly, they inspire others to do the same.

For this cover shoot, the ladies donned lingerie from Marks and Spencer. The shoot was expertly captured by The House of Pixels and styled by Mohit Rai and his talented team. The results are evident in the cover image, a testament to the skills of the celebrities’ hair and makeup artists.

Through the imagery and narratives of Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa, and Maanvi Gagroo, we sought to emphasize the beauty that comes from befriending one’s own body. Their stories inspire us, reminding us that acknowledging and celebrating our bodies, with all their unique shapes, colours, and perceived imperfections, is a path to empowerment and self-love.

Cover Star Lifestyle Asia cover Maanvi Gagroo Kubbra Sait Dayena Erappa
Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo break free on LSA India’s latest cover

Mayukh Majumdar

Entertainment Editor

Mayukh Majumdar lives life in Bollywood dialogues and has previously worked with media channels like Filmfare, Rolling Stone India, Man's World India and Mirror Now. He aspires to travel like Freya Stark and retire in New Orleans one day.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.