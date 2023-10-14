All Pictures from Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo’s LSA India cover shoot

From embracing their authentic selves to becoming trailblazers in the entertainment industry, Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa, and Maanvi Gagroo have left an indelible mark on the world of Indian cinema and fashion.

This dynamic trio’s journey in the limelight has been marked by authenticity and talent, and their impact continues to resonate. Our September cover shoot was a celebration of their individuality.

If you were to engage them in a spontaneous conversation about their craft and joie de vivre, they would undoubtedly impress you. Their love for their authentic selves shines through in every frame of our cover shoot, set in a comfortable studio environment. Sporting stylish lingerie from Marks & Spencer, our cover stars strike poses that exude confidence and grace. Captured by the lens of The House of Pixels and styled by the talented Mohit Rai and his team, Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa, and Maanvi Gagroo radiate a lovely and sophisticated charm.

Our cover shoot not only showcases the charisma and style of the three artistes but also embodies a powerful message of self-love and empowerment. As they stand confidently before the camera, they inspire us all to celebrate our individuality and to recognize that true beauty comes from being authentically yourself. Their unapologetic and empowering presence on our cover serves as a reminder that self-love is the ultimate style statement.

These images embody the essence of breaking free from societal expectations, showcasing the true beauty of individuality.

Scroll through the gallery to feast your eyes on all the pictures from our latest cover shoot.

All Pictures: Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo break free on Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover shoot

All images: Courtesy Lifestyle Asia India