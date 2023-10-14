facebook
Home > Digital Cover > All Pictures from Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo’s LSA India cover shoot
All Pictures from Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo’s LSA India cover shoot
Digital Cover
14 Oct 2023 05:35 PM

All Pictures from Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo’s LSA India cover shoot

Mayukh Majumdar
Entertainment Editor

From embracing their authentic selves to becoming trailblazers in the entertainment industry, Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa, and Maanvi Gagroo have left an indelible mark on the world of Indian cinema and fashion.

This dynamic trio’s journey in the limelight has been marked by authenticity and talent, and their impact continues to resonate. Our September cover shoot was a celebration of their individuality.

If you were to engage them in a spontaneous conversation about their craft and joie de vivre, they would undoubtedly impress you. Their love for their authentic selves shines through in every frame of our cover shoot, set in a comfortable studio environment. Sporting stylish lingerie from Marks & Spencer, our cover stars strike poses that exude confidence and grace. Captured by the lens of The House of Pixels and styled by the talented Mohit Rai and his team, Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa, and Maanvi Gagroo radiate a lovely and sophisticated charm.

Our cover shoot not only showcases the charisma and style of the three artistes but also embodies a powerful message of self-love and empowerment. As they stand confidently before the camera, they inspire us all to celebrate our individuality and to recognize that true beauty comes from being authentically yourself. Their unapologetic and empowering presence on our cover serves as a reminder that self-love is the ultimate style statement.

These images embody the essence of breaking free from societal expectations, showcasing the true beauty of individuality.

Scroll through the gallery to feast your eyes on all the pictures from our latest cover shoot.

All Pictures: Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo break free on Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover shoot

Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait Kubbra Sait Kubrra Sa

All images: Courtesy Lifestyle Asia India

All Pictures from Kubbra Sait, Dayena Erappa and Maanvi Gagroo’s LSA India cover shoot

Mayukh Majumdar

Entertainment Editor

Mayukh Majumdar lives life in Bollywood dialogues and has previously worked with media channels like Filmfare, Rolling Stone India, Man's World India and Mirror Now. He aspires to travel like Freya Stark and retire in New Orleans one day.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.