Living fabulously: Pooja Hegde graces the August 2023 cover of LSA India

Fun, fabulous and free – that’s the vibe that Pooja Hegde is going with on our August 2023 cover.

Pooja Hegde on the August 2023 cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Pooja Hegde is a spirited personality with a charming presence and instantly captivates everyone as she enters the studio for our cover shoot. She’s brimming with ideas and poses for the shoot and greets everyone with warmth. In the midst of this gloomy Mumbai weather, she’s like a ray of much-needed sunshine.

A massive star in the Telugu film industry, Pooja Hegde has seamlessly transitioned into doing Bollywood movies, all of them opposite some of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars. However, she doesn’t let success get to her and keeps the same composure when she’s faced with a film that doesn’t perform well at the Box Office.

The actress is dressed in some gorgeous outfits that have been styled by Ami Patel and her team. She’s in great hands as she poses for ace photographer Arjun Mark who guides her with each shot. In front of the lights, she looks even more stunning than usual, courtesy of the brilliant work done by her HMU team comprising Shraddha Naik and Priyanka S Borkar.

Her outfits and vibe are perfectly complemented by sunglasses from John Jacobs. The shoot came together beautifully with each person adding something unique to the shots. Thanks to the ‘Barbie‘ fever, there are many references (conscious or unconscious) to the hit Greta Gerwig movie – you’ll see what we mean when you view all the pictures, that are set to release soon.

Watch this space for more.