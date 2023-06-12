Bound By Desire: In Conversation with the Women Headlining Lust Stories 2

When Lust Stories released in 2018, it whipped up a tempest. It was expected, of course. The anthology, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, comprising four short films, stepped inside the many pavilions of female desire. While some were unmistakable in their storylines (hello, Karan Johar), others were subtle and left behind an inscrutable ache. With connoisseurs cheer-leading the subversive and engaging narratives, Lust Stories scored a nomination in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category at the International Emmy Awards.

Now, we’re looking forward to Lust Stories 2, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh, the compilation starring some of India’s feisty actors. We got a glimpse of the talent on display when we shot power girls – Neena Gupta, Kajol, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash – at the Netflix India headquarters in Mumbai. Every attempt to festoon them as champions of change seems inadequate.

Do we rave about their strong sense of self? Or do we write paeans on the electrifying dynamic they share, safe in the knowledge that each lends a unique idiom to cinema. With Lust Stories 2, they venture into audacious territory, once again shattering taboos on sex and sexuality.

In the course of the chat, we marvelled at veteran Neena Gupta’s wit and time-earned wisdom, were enamoured by Kajol’s perennial sparkle, Konkona Sen Sharma’s insights and Tillotama Shome’s zeal to explore. Mrunal Thakur, fresh off her Cannes Film Festival debut, was endearingly real in her rejoinders while Tamannaah Bhatia’s game-changing avatar was bang on. Amruta Subhash, as always, was about banter and bonhomie. As we explore lust and love with the ladies, they pull off the sham and shame around female desire…

Excerpts from our conversation with the seven wonders of Lust Stories 2…

What attracted you to Lust Stories 2?

Neena: It’s an amazing script with fun moments. A surprise from writer and director Mr R Balki indeed! I’m playing a much, much… older woman’s role, something I was sceptical about. But the script was amazing.

Kajol: It’s about a woman finally acknowledging that she’s strong enough to take action and stop what’s happening to her. It’s a powerful realization that life’s not to be taken just as it happens. You can also control the life around you.

Konkona: It was challenging to write and direct a story that has lust as its theme. But one-dimensional lust can get boring. So it’s great to bring some other elements into the narrative. We have an intersection of classes, an interaction between two different sectors of society juxtaposed with lust in the film. Also, to talk about lust without necessarily showing it is also a challenge.

Tamannaah: I’ve largely worked in the South industry. Most of the work was from the man’s perspective or the male gaze instead of being from a female stance. Subjects like lust aren’t presented in their authentic form. In mainstream cinema, we sugarcoat it in a socially acceptable way as there’s moral policing. Desire, which is as natural as food, is never accorded that dignity. It’s important for a mainstream actor like me to attempt such a theme so that it gets its due.

Tillotama: The first reason for doing it was the opportunity to work with Konkona again (Tillotama was part of Konkona’s Death In The Gunj and Nayantara’s Necklace). My connection with her is beyond the professional. The sense of kinship we share is rare. In terms of the script, the complexity of guilt was compelling. Pleasure being censored, of it being private and existing only in secrecy behind closed doors… suggests repression. The film deliciously explores the guilt we associate with pleasure.

Amruta: I always wanted to work with Konkona. Also because I’d watched the first part of Lust Stories. To be part of that franchise was amazing. I seldom say yes to a project before hearing the script. But when Koko asked me, I said yes right away.

Mrunal: The most important thing about Lust Stories 2 is the concept. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and be part of a story that’s progressive. When Balki sir approached me I couldn’t refuse the offer. As an actor, you should evolve with your work so that the audience also evolves with you.

In what way does the film contribute to the Lust Stories franchise? What message does it have for viewers?

Neena: There are two things taboo in our country – women and sex! Women can’t talk or think about their pleasure vis-à-vis sex. But the time has come for them to be aware that pleasure is not a sin. The story softly touches upon an extremely sensitive issue, which we as women face in society.

Konkona: As people, we’re bound by certain identities and conditioning. Often there’s a clash between how one feels personally and how one is supposed to behave as part of a group. We are part of many groups. I’m an Indian, a woman, a mother, a working professional… I’m a ‘cishet’ woman. I have different identities. I wanted to explore what happens when you don’t have to behave according to conditioning or what’s ‘currently acceptable’ in society.

Tamannaah: The larger idea is to not shy away from lust. When Lust Stories first released, many watched it secretly. Nobody would watch it with their families. I hope this time around people watch it together without guilt. Cinema has helped me break many barriers. So, I hope Lust Stories 2 breaks the shame and guilt around it and you can watch it with people you love.

Tillotama: The film normalizes desire. It pushes the message of the first Lust Stories and also regularizes what’s so human across classes and cultures. We aren’t comfortable seeing what lies beneath the iceberg. But most of life is made of things that we don’t obviously see. Guilt, pleasure, lust, fear, hopes – these are all unseen emotions. The series is about the courage to see it all because it exists.

Amruta: I hope audiences, especially women, feel a sense of freedom. Lust, sex… these concepts are still not openly discussed in many households. The fact that women are also human beings, who need sexual pleasure, is not easily acknowledged. The story validates certain feelings that women could have like, ‘I am feeling it and it’s okay’ and ‘I’m not a bad woman if I feel this way’.

Mrunal: Lust Stories 2 will allow people to think out-of-the-box. Lust is a beautiful emotion. I want viewers to explore that and be unapologetic about it. I’m looking forward to seeing the other stories as well. Fascinatingly, the stories are not restricted to a particular age group.

What factors did you weigh before taking on Lust Stories 2?

Neena: For many years, I had no choice as such in films. I had to take on small insignificant parts. I did a lot of television though. More recently, after Badhaai Ho became a hit, I was considered a good actor. I began getting work. I could never imagine working with Mr Balki, roles matching my age being so rare. But I am lucky to get such roles, no matter how late. Working with Anurag Basu (Metro In Dino), Vishal Bharadwaj (Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley )… is also a dream come true.

Konkona: I enjoy exploring diverse women characters as a director and as an actor. For a long time, I was only playing good, earnest, morally upright women. That’s what’s acceptable. But of late, I’ve played some complex characters. For example, in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, I play an irresponsible woman, someone who lies and cheats, someone who’s not a good mother always. It’s hard to juxtapose motherhood with desire. Alankrita was comfortable portraying a mother who’s not necessarily doing the best mothering. It’s important to show women as not essentially someone you can look up to. Rather as women, you can relate to those who are complicated and going through different emotions. Humiliated, insecure, needy, vulnerable… these make for interesting characters be it as a director or actor.

Tillotama: The cast and crew working on a film is like a caravan travelling together. Each person is collecting his own personal experiences but brings the grief and the joys to the caravan. Travelling with Koko, not just as a friend but as an actor, is something that delights me. When I look into the camera and portray vulnerability, she knows the source of it. Just as I easily understand what she’s trying to say. It’s not just about being friends. There are friends I wouldn’t want to work with. You may not be able to tell a friend if something’s not working. But with Koko, I’m willing to take on discomfort because I find her mind and worldview fascinating.

Amruta: I’ve always been in awe of Konkona. So it was a dream come true to work with her. I tried to not show it on the sets and pretended to be cool. The other factor was content. Lust has many colours and this story explores it beautifully. Content is king but with some stories, it becomes the queen too. Lust is queen.

How important is it to explore women and their desires on screen?

Neena: My journey, despite the fact that I didn’t get much work, is filled with inspiring roles. I directed Saans (1999), in which I played a woman of many shades. I produced and directed a kids’ serial called Son Pari (2000). I’ve always tried to subtly put across a message through my diverse characters.

Kajol: It’s important for actors to play diverse characters. It teaches us how to step into the other person’s shoes and look at life from a different viewpoint. A writer once said something to the effect that by reading a book you can become poor, rich, fat, thin, a dog, a cat, a plant… anything. Likewise for an actor.

Konkona: When younger, I was judgmental towards myself and to certain characters I was playing. I didn’t have much sympathy while playing a character, who behaved in a way I didn’t approve of. But with age and time, I relaxed. As a human being, all emotions are already there in you. I’ve to find that intersection of the Venn diagram between me and the character I’m playing. It’s also useful to have a real-life person as a reference. Or even be like the character in your real world. Your screen persona and the different characters you play constantly influence each other.

Tamannah: Earlier women didn’t have a voice. So as an actor, the moment I see an opportunity which lets us celebrate a woman’s desires, perspectives, unfiltered expressions… I just jump at it. I haven’t been part of so much intimacy in my entire career as in Lust Stories. After 18 years, I chose to do so because if mainstream actors like me don’t do it, there will still be a taboo around it. Intimacy is natural and normal. It’s high time we view it like any other scene.

Tillotama: I make my choices based on the script and the maker. If a script has integrity and complexity and the maker is as excited as I am to work with him/her then I’m keen to do the project. I like to put my ear to the script and work with directors, who’ve written the material because their sense of ownership of the script is special.

Amruta: Playing a character is not just a professional choice. My mother (Jyoti Subhash) is also an actor. She played my mother-in-law in Gully Boy. The first thing she told me was to spend ‘me time’ with my characters. She said they are like shy human beings. They open up to you when you spend time with them. Every character has taught me something. For example, Lily’s (Bombay Begums) survival instinct is amazing. She’s a prostitute but also a mother. She wants her son to attend a good school. Ankita from Dhamaka taught me that being ambitious could be beautiful. So it’s necessary that I do different characters.

Mrunal: It’s lovely that I’ve entered the industry in an era where we’re celebrating women. I’m glad that I get to be an unapologetic woman on the camera. Earlier women were only expected to be supportive to the man. But the women I meet in life are way beyond this. They are my superheroes without wearing a cape. I’m glad that we’re celebrating such women today.

What’s the guilty pleasure that you’ve only now begun to take pride in?

Neena: Pleasure is always guilty. You eat and you feel guilty. You think of something nasty and you feel guilty. I take pleasure in a quiet guilt, which I don’t share with anyone. Sometimes, I buy expensive stuff for myself. I come home, check the bag, the dress or jewellery I’ve bought and feel happy. The guilt comes in later.

Kajol: I take pride in all my guilty pleasures. Each one of them. I always have and I always will. But it’s only now that I have removed the word ‘guilty’ from it. So yeah, they were guilty earlier. Not anymore.

Konkona: Daydreaming (smiles). Daydreaming and playing with your imagination… earlier I didn’t realize its value. To be able to imagine a better world, a better life… is powerful. Only when you visualize it, can you make it happen.

Tamannaah: I sleep wherever and whenever I want to. I just pass out. Not many can do that. I don’t know if it’s a guilty pleasure. It’s more of a talent. Earlier I’d try to listen to the conversation if someone was talking to me but now I just fall asleep. I’m not subtle about it anymore. If you’re boring me then, ‘shoo, shoo’!

Tillotama: I need a lot of ‘me’ time to replenish myself. Earlier, there was a sense of guilt. There’s a certain narrative, which says you’re not ambitious if you’re not willing to work 24 hours a day. Debunking that myth is important. I’d like to be an actor till I die. To make this a lifelong choice, it has to be a healthy one. For that, I need to spend time with my loved ones, my lover, my friends, my books, my gardening… So taking time off to rethink who you are, what you want to do next and who you want to learn from… is important. I don’t feel guilty about that anymore.

When was the first time you had a conversation about the birds and the bees with someone?

Neena: My mother was strict though she was educated and a political worker. When I was in school, a film titled Pyar Kiye Jaa (1966) was released. We’d feel embarrassed to say the title. So forget Bs (bees) and As, such things were never discussed. No questions were ever asked.

Kajol: I don’t remember having such a conversation. Though I do remember my mom vaguely hinting at it and explaining things to me. But yeah, I got all my information ‘about the birds and the bees’ from reading about it.

Konkona: My mom was absolutely fantastic in this regard because the ‘birds and bees’ are not just one conversation. Now I have a 12-year-old. So I know that for sure. It’s just unexpected questions at different times in life. It happens in installations, it happens incrementally. And it has to be age-appropriate. We must involve things like consent, boundaries and ownership of bodies. You have to articulate it simply to someone young. My first conversation was with my mother. She was talking about my uterus but she said something about a garden with seeds being readied to flower.

Tillotama: I asked my mother and she straightforwardly explained the mechanics to me. She explained the idea of pleasure as something that I should enjoy but also mark boundaries upon. I marvel at how my mother could have this conversation with such simplicity. She also said that whoever your partner is, you should be able to lay out both what makes you comfortable and uncomfortable. The idea of drawing boundaries was an empowering message. I thank her for it.

Mrunal: My college friend Neha, a pro at these things, first explained it to me. She was like, ‘Do you know how kids are produced?’ When she explained it I was like ‘How? What? No!’ I was shocked. I hope the younger generation gets to know it in a better and nicer way.

Is lust the first step to love?

Kajol: It depends on what you describe as lust. Initially, looks do attract. Morals, and ethics… all come later. But yes, it’s the mind that keeps you attracted. Intelligence turns me on.

Konkona: Love and lust are complex things. There’s no one way for everyone. Even for couples, it keeps changing. Sometimes the relationship can be more of lust and less of love and vice versa. It’s nice to have an open mind and be adaptable to different things. One needs to have room to manoeuvre and self-awareness and an understanding of human nature to be able to deal with these complex emotions.

Tamannaah: Love cannot exist without lust. But lust can exist without love. I guess lust is the first step. You don’t love someone because of how they look or how attractive they are. But you love them because of the way they behave with you, the way they make you feel.

Tillotama: It’s cyclical. There’s no formula that love happens first and then lust. I find it easier to lust after someone I love and respect. If that’s not there, it’s hard for me to even get to lust. If someone catches my interest and makes me curious about who they are, lust will follow.

Mrunal: Love is an amalgamation of many emotions. It has friendship. It must have lust also. Life is long and you better enjoy all the emotions. Otherwise, it’ll get boring.

On a parting note, how much has collaborating with Netflix on Lust Stories 2 widened your horizons as an artiste?

Neena: Earlier, I did the series Masaba Masaba on Netflix. My film Wadh is on Netflix and now, Lust Stories 2. We’ve been able to explore subjects, which we never thought we’d ever touch upon. Netflix and similar platforms are willing to take up these kinds of subjects. Actors like me and of my age have got to do many things. It’s commendable.

Konkona: What’s fantastic about platforms like Netflix is that it offers work for technicians, actors, writers, creative, non-creative people, otherwise limited in films. OTT has opened up ample opportunities. But OTT should not become the nexus that studios had become. There shouldn’t be monopoly, rather collaboration between platforms and talent. By talent I also mean technicians and crew apart from actors.

Tillotama: I owe Netflix a big one because my film Sir (2018) reached many homes and hearts. In fact, I feared a jinx or corruption in the algorithm when Sir did well. But that’s the power and reach of OTT, where a small film driven by pure story can reach so many people. You don’t have to be a star or have an entourage or a big studio backing you. I’ve done wonderful projects since with Netflix, Lust Stories 2 being one.

Mrunal: Netflix is a platform where you will always expect something different, something progressive. It’s bold of Netflix to begin with a series called Lust Stories 1 and now Lust Stories 2. I hope that through this series, people of all age groups get comfortable with who they are and what they want. Netflix has allowed my work to reach out to 190 countries in just one click. I have viewers across the globe. So thank you Netflix.