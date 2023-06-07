The women of Lust Stories 2 shine on LSA India’s June 2023 cover

In our June 2023 cover, we celebrate the exceptional women of Lust Stories 2, a highly anticipated anthology showcasing fearless portrayals of desire.

Presenting the women headliners of Lust Stories 2 on our latest cover:

When Lust Stories made its much-anticipated debut on Netflix in 2018, it took the digital sphere by storm, stirring conversations and leaving an indelible mark with its unapologetic and genuine depiction of female sexuality. Helmed by the creative prowess of Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, this extraordinary anthology delved deep into the complexities of female desires.

Cut to five years later, Netflix is back with the second instalment in the franchise which stars a stellar ensemble cast of Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Kajol, Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome, Tamannaah Bhatia among others. The director’s roster is impressive in itself – the four films are directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. While the first instalment sparked meaningful conversations, the second anthology raises the bar with even bolder, more diverse, and more progressive narratives from various parts of India.

We recently had the opportunity to work with the women of Lust Stories 2 for our June 2023 cover and it was an electrifying experience, to say the least. During the shoot, the industry’s finest talents converged under one roof. By The Gram delivered a seamless production, Mohit Rai and his team provided impeccable styling, The House of Pixels captured stunning photography, and the hair and makeup artists exhibited their brilliance, all supported by the dedicated Netflix team. Together, they ensured a flawless execution of the shoot.

The cover shoot witnessed the actors exuding dynamic chemistry and genuine camaraderie that illuminated the set with their presence. The subsequent interviews delved deep into the inner workings of these talented women, shedding light on their motivations and offering intriguing insights into the captivating storylines of Lust Stories 2. Stay tuned for our upcoming cover interview, which promises to unveil a treasure trove of captivating details and captivating revelations.