All Pictures from our cover shoot with the women headlining Lust Stories 2

Our June 2023 cover shoot was all about celebrating the women headlining Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. Take a look for yourself.

In our soon-to-be-released cover story, Tamannaah Bhatia highlights the lack of authentic portrayal of female perspectives and desires in South Indian cinema, which often caters to the male gaze and sugarcoats subjects like lust due to moral policing. She emphasizes the importance of addressing these themes in order to give them the recognition they deserve. And with Lust Stories 2, she aims to do just that.

In the Netflix film, Bhatia will be joined by exceptional women such as Neena Gupta, Kajol, Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Tillotama Shome, and Amruta Subhash. Each of these actresses has established a prominent position for themselves in the revered realms of cinema. Through Lust Stories 2, they aspire to pave the way for other women who also aspire to leave an indelible mark on the silver screen.

Taking into consideration their individual personas, our June 2023 cover shoot revolved around the notion of honouring their resilience, charisma, and influence. The mood board embraced understated sophistication and effortless elegance. Our intention was to pay homage to these remarkable women without resorting to grand gestures, recognizing that power can also reside in subtlety and whispers.

The venue for the shoot buzzed with an atmosphere of love as the actresses arrived. Each actor exuded their unique personality not only during their individual shots but also in the captivating cover shot, where they harmoniously showcased their strengths and angles. Kajol effortlessly commanded attention as the perennial star, while Neena Gupta’s profound camera presence proved her expertise. Tillotama Shome, resembling a graceful ballerina, effortlessly assumed poses that delighted the photographer’s eye. Konkona Sen Sharma radiated beauty, her face a canvas of boundless emotions. Fashionable and confident in front of the camera, Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia shone as stars in their own right. Amruta Subhash was an absolute delight to capture, infusing the cover shoot with an infectious sense of joy and playfulness.

During the shoot, the industry’s most talented professionals converged harmoniously. By The Gram delivered a seamless production, Mohit Rai and his team exhibited impeccable styling, The House of Pixels captured breathtaking photography, while the hair and makeup artists showcased their brilliance, all with the unwavering support of the dedicated Netflix team. Together, they ensured a flawless execution of the shoot.

Take a look at our June 2023 cover shoot with the seven wonders of Lust Stories 2: