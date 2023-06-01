Mouni Roy exudes tropical vibes as she graces LSA India’s June 2023 cover

Mouni Roy is a name that resonates with charm, talent, and a distinctive style. From her beginnings as a television actor, she has now established herself as a bankable star. The actress graces the cover of our June 2023 issue, capturing our attention with her undeniable allure.

Establishing herself in the film industry was no easy feat, but Mouni Roy’s acting prowess and sartorial sense has been the key to her success. It was her debut film, Gold, where she shared the screen with Akshay Kumar, that truly put her in the spotlight. Since then, she has embarked on an incredible journey, leaving a lasting impression on audiences everywhere. Recently she starred in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and left a mark in the public consciousness.

Mouni Roy on the June cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Having spent over 15 years in the entertainment industry, the actress continues to make a mark in Hindi cinema one performance at a time. Apart from her acting chops, Mouni Roy’s sartorial choices and her fiery style streak speak for themselves. As she continues to gather all the love from not just the critics, but all around we celebrate her inspiring journey while she graces our June 2023 cover. Serving some major summer goals, Mouni Roy looks absolutely gorgeous in Marks & Spencer’s holiday collection exuding a hard-core tropical vibe. We shot the actress at the Saffron Stays Kairos Athena in Karjat, Maharashtra and the Santorini vibe blended well with the shoot’s aesthetics.

Styled by Mohit Rai, Mouni looked like a vision to behold while posing through those blue doors and the snowy walls. The Instagram-worthy nooks and corners of the stay perfectly complemented the tropical mood board of our June 2023 cover. Roy aced every look with sheer aplomb, courtesy of Bhavya Arora and Albert Chettiar’s work alongside Sasha Jairam’s capturing skills. With that said, here’s presenting you our June cover star, draped in the hues of summer, the scintillating diva- Mouni Roy.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Lifestyle Asia India