Cover Story: The unmistakable allure of Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy’s star is on the rise and she’s having the summer of her dreams. In our June 2023 cover story, she elaborates on her Cannes Film Festival debut, life after marriage and the shift from TV to the big screen. In the scorching embrace of Karjat, where our team has converged for our latest cover shoot, the relentless sun casts a blazing inferno, with temperatures soaring to nearly 38 degrees Celsius. The suffocating humidity clings to our skin, intensifying the heat’s torment. Yet, amidst this fiery backdrop, the allure of our shoot location at SaffronStays’ Kairos Athena in the Maharashtrian city serves as a respite, evoking a faint hint of the picturesque Santorini. This month, our cover star is none other than Mouni Roy, who has recently made her dazzling debut at the Cannes Film Festival. For two days, the actress captivated onlookers with an array of stunning outfits, ranging from a resplendent canary yellow Atelier Zuhra gown adorned with Swarovski jewels to a delightful creation by Jean-Louis Sabaji. Having only arrived the night before and likely running on a mere five hours of sleep, Mouni Roy effortlessly radiates warmth and grace, putting everyone at ease the moment she arrives for our cover shoot. While Mouni Roy undeniably possesses a striking beauty, what truly shines throughout the shoot is her unwavering professionalism. She navigates the changes with remarkable ease, readily braving the scorching heat and her lingering jet lag to ensure a successful shoot. While the rest of us frequently seek refuge indoors, seeking solace under the roaring air conditioner, Mouni fearlessly embraces the blistering concrete, barefoot, gracefully contorting her body as per the photographer’s artistic vision. Moreover, Mouni Roy exudes loyalty, an attribute that ripples through her relationships. She remains steadfastly committed to the same team that accompanied her during the pinnacle of her career as Hindi Television’s most beloved actress. From her iconic portrayal in the groundbreaking series Naagin, a show that shattered all TRP records under the masterful guidance of the talented Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy has journeyed far. While her Bollywood debut in 2018’s Gold marked a significant milestone, it was her compelling portrayal of the antagonist in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva that garnered immense acclaim. Mouni seemed to embody director Ayan Mukerji’s vision for the highly-anticipated film, infusing it with her fiery brilliance. And here she is today, having the time of her life. Mouni Roy got married to her partner of many years, businessman Suraj Nambiar last year in a lovely traditional ceremony that seamlessly merged both Bengali and Malayali cultures. She’s turned an entrepreneur as well with Badmaash, a popular Indian cuisine restaurant. She’s happy and that radiates throughout the shoot and our cover interview.

Excerpts from our interview with Mouni Roy. . .

Congratulations on your debut at the Cannes Film Festival. How does it feel to be part of such a prestigious event and showcase your sartorial sense on an international platform? Being at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time is like stepping into a surreal blend of glamour, artistry and a touch of delightful chaos. It’s as if you’ve entered a parallel universe where creativity is both celebrated and dissected with a sartorial lens. As you walk down the red carpet, you can’t help but feel the weight of history and the countless legends who have graced the same hallowed ground but amidst the glitz and glamour, there’s a distinct undercurrent of anticipation and nervous excitement. As you showcase your sartorial sense on an international platform, it’s like strapping yourself onto a rollercoaster of emotions. You’re acutely aware of the critical eyes watching your every move, ready to praise or pounce with a scathing review. But hey, what’s fashion without a little risk? You find yourself surrounded by a crew of eccentric artists, larger-than-life personalities, and Hollywood powerhouses. The experience is both humbling and exhilarating. It’s a whirlwind of emotions, a cocktail of nervousness, euphoria, and everything in between. It’s an affirmation, humbling and fulfilling. Can you share any memorable moments from your journey at the Cannes Film Festival this year? How did it feel to represent Indian cinema on a global stage? It has to be walking the red carpet. I was so nervous. The outfit was huge, the heels were very tall. I remember sighing in relief when I climbed the stairs without falling. It felt wonderful being there and representing our country. Being part of the iconic celebration of creativity at Cannes as a representative of Lenskart was an absolute honour. From your successful TV series Naagin to making a mark in Bollywood with films like Gold and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, how has your journey been from television to the silver screen? Transitioning from hit TV shows like Naagin to Bollywood films like Gold and Brahmāstra has been an incredible journey for me. It has been a thrilling and fulfilling experience to make the leap from the small screen to the silver screen, and I am grateful for the opportunities and growth that have come my way. The transition from TV to films required a different approach and a willingness to push my boundaries as an actor. Gold was a significant milestone for me as it marked my debut in Bollywood. It was a period drama that presented a unique story set against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence. Working alongside talented actors and being part of such a grand production was a surreal experience. I embraced the opportunity with enthusiasm, and the positive response from the audience was truly humbling. Brahmāstra, on the other hand, was a highly anticipated fantasy film that brought together a stellar cast and a visionary director. Being a part of such a project allowed me to explore new dimensions as an actor and work with some of the finest talents in the industry. It was an enriching experience. The transition from TV to the silver screen has come with its own set of challenges, but it has also been incredibly rewarding. I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from my fans, colleagues, and the industry as a whole. Their belief in me has been a driving force in my journey. I am excited to continue exploring diverse roles and genres, and I am optimistic about the future that lies ahead. Your role as Junoon in Brahmāstra received acclaim from audiences and critics alike. What attracted you to this character, and how did you prepare to portray her on-screen? I love mythology, history, and the mysticism of Indian culture. The first time I went and met Ayan (Mukherjee) and he narrated the story . . . I knew I wanted to be a part of the film. I have never played an antagonist before. It was a very challenging role for me, but Ayan helped me understand the character and helped me understand her relationship with Brahmadev. I guess as actors, we all want to do versatile roles and be a part of a great story. I am extremely grateful that I got to play Junoon and that she was loved by everyone. The film features a star-studded cast including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. How was your chemistry with them on set, and did it influence your performance in any way? Ranbir and Alia are marvellous human beings and actors. I consider myself very lucky to be a part of the entire star cast of Brahmāstra. Their presence only pushed me to give my best, and my all to the role. Also, this was one role that needed all my conviction. And with Ayan’s direction, I did just that. We’ve seen you actively supporting various social causes, including donating to those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Can you share more about your philanthropic work and what drives you to contribute to society? I have been studying the Bhagavad Gita for the past three-and-a-half years. One of the main teachings is that you should do seva in silence. I do just that every month unless it’s an organisation that needs talking, or needs promotion. That’s all. But yes, I genuinely want to do more. Education is something that I feel strongly about. I would like to do something in that direction. Shifting gears to your personal life, how has marriage impacted your career and approach towards your work? Has it brought about any changes or influenced your choices as an actress? Marriage has only balanced me more. I feel way more stable than I was earlier. It has grounded me and given me wings to fly. How do I explain this . . . it’s like I have a sense of belonging that I go back to after a hard day’s work. I do not think marriage impacts your work adversely. If you are passionate about your work you learn to balance your personal and professional life. Both me and Suraj are workaholics so we only support each other in every way possible. In today’s world, where personal relationships are often under scrutiny, how do you manage to maintain a healthy balance between your private life and your public image as a public figure? Honestly, I don’t think of it like that. Being an actor is my profession, my work. I am very happy to be me all the time. I don’t like to portray any kind of image or something that I’m not. I have done a lot of self-work to mentally be where I’m at today. I have no qualms about owning my shortcomings or accepting my flaws. So what you see is what you get. As a newly married couple, what are some of the joys and challenges you’ve experienced so far? How do you navigate your professional commitments while nurturing your relationship? As I said earlier, it’s about striking a balance. Another thing is prioritising your present always. When I am at work, it has my 100 per cent attention. When I am with Suraj, I am only with him. Our joys come from very small things – some similar interests or a great conversation. We know how to laugh at ourselves and with each other. In the last four-and-a-half years, we have learned to simplify our lives. Friendship and immense respect for one another is the trick. Are there any specific directors or actors you would love to collaborate with in upcoming projects? Oh, the list is very long. I am visualising and manifesting it. Honestly speaking, there is such great work happening even in the OTT space. So as long as you have a rock-solid script and great direction, you are alright. As an artist, do you have any aspirations to work in international cinema? If so, are there any particular projects or filmmakers that you have your eye on? I’m an actor. No matter the state, the country, language, as long as there is a good story to be told, I want to be a part of it. In addition to your professional journey, are there any personal milestones or experiences you hope to embrace in the future, either in your personal life or your overall growth as an individual? Well, there are a couple of things that Suraj and I are doing together. We have invested in some great startups and restaurants. We just launched our restaurant called Badmaash. I am extremely excited to start this new journey. I want to do everything I can in this one life we have been gifted. How comfortable are you in your skin? Oh, very. It has taken me years of meditation and therapy to get to where I’m at mentally today. I love my life and the people and situations in it. I have eliminated everything negative . . . people and environment that don’t give me happiness or peace of mind. I finally have accepted myself with all the good and the bad. Even though you’re so fit, are there days when you don’t necessarily love the way you look? If yes, how do you cope on such days? When I don’t feel my best, I challenge my negative thoughts. When negative thoughts about my appearance arise, I consciously challenge them and question the validity of those thoughts and remind myself of my positive qualities. I have to practice self-compassion all the time as almost half the month, I don’t feel my best. I do the most I can given our schedules.