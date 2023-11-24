Cover Story: Nora Fatehi on fashion, fame and the glorious future

Nora Fatehi is too hot to handle, and too sassy to ignore. With our latest cover, we raise a toast to her success.

As Nora Fatehi steps into her suite at Mumbai’s Four Seasons hotel, it becomes evident why India is enthralled by her presence. Beyond her breathtaking beauty, embodying the essence of a new-age Aphrodite, the actress possesses a unique charm that extends beyond her impeccable style and stunning appearance. It’s the unmistakable air of self-assurance she carries that effortlessly puts others at ease. Her demeanour radiates a blend of mystery, unwavering self-confidence, and a profound assurance that she is entirely comfortable in her own skin.

And why shouldn’t she be? Ever since she burst onto the scene in 2018 with ‘Dilbar’, she’s been a paparazzi favourite and a media darling. She’s been on the scene since her debut in 2014’s Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans but her success in the last four years has been nothing short of extraordinary. Within 24 hours of its release, ‘Dilbar’ went to cross 20 million views on YouTube, making it the first Hindi song to achieve that feat. Bollywood has witnessed a plethora of actresses who have captivated the nation with their dance performances, but none have matched the rapid ascent of Nora Fatehi. Undoubtedly, her success has been amplified by the pervasive influence of social media, and Fatehi’s adept understanding of the medium has allowed her to transcend both physical and metaphorical boundaries.

“Social media is my main marketing tool. It is the only platform that helped me reach on a worldwide level. I never shied away from making and editing my own content and putting it out there for the world to see. I’ve always used social media as a way to let people see my personality which I feel has helped the audience become more connected with me as a human,” she tells us.

And she’s right – with over 45 million followers on Instagram and 21 million followers on Facebook, Nora Fatehi is one of India’s most-followed celebrities on social media with an engagement rate that celebrities can only dream of.

While her sense of style is often lauded, what many don’t know is that Fatehi is also one of the most professional celebrities to work with – she’s rarely late and she just . . . gets it. She gets the vision, the mood, and the vibe and ensures that everyone goes home happy with the project they’ve worked on. There’s a saying in Bollywood – temperament, at times, is more important than talent, even. And Nora Fatehi has got a solid temperament. A large part of Brand Nora Fatehi consists of her ability to show up and do the work, putting in the hours till the project is perfect and ready for release.

In our cover story, we discuss her meteoric rise to fame, the way forward and her beautiful relationship with fashion.

In conversation with Nora Fatehi

Your journey in the entertainment industry has been remarkable. What has been the most unexpected or transformative moment in Nora Fatehi’s career?

I’m always in awe and amazed at the entire journey of my career. I always knew I would make it big but I never imagined it would be at this magnitude. 2018 was the most transformative and unexpected moment in my career when the song ‘Dilbar’ was released. The global impact and the speed at which I was growing immediately after that was something I didn’t expect! I always thought it would have to be a big film opposite a leading hero that would turn my career around – however, it was one song that put me on the map forever! I knew I had to quickly keep the momentum going and deliver consistently to create a long-lasting impact, and touchwood its been non-stop since.

You’ve not only conquered the Indian film industry but have also gained international recognition. How do you balance your cultural roots with the global appeal of your work?

I’ve been blessed to be able to beautifully mix my North African roots with my Western Canadian upbringing and the Bollywood world in so many ways through music, dance and fashion which helped me stand out, connect and represent. I have such a multi-cultural diverse background and I use all those elements in my art which makes what I do unique. Whether it’s fusing the Arab, Indian and Afro world through song and dance or singing in Hindi and English on the World Cup anthem “Light the sky” at the closing ceremony in Qatar, I always find a way to represent and showcase my diversity and that’s what makes my appeal global.

Your acting career has seen diverse roles and genres. What kind of characters do you find the most challenging and rewarding to portray, and why?

I always say I’m still in the beginning stages of my acting career and there is still so much that awaits me. This year, I got lucky by the grace of God and, of course, the constant support from the audience to be able to shoot four films of different genres – comedy, drama, action and period drama. This in itself was challenging and nerve-wracking to step into these different worlds. I constantly put a lot of pressure on myself anytime I’m on set to give my best, I never want to fail the fans, my co-workers/directors and of course myself. This entire journey this year, being involved in all these projects has been a blessing . . . just to be on set in front of the camera and for directors to even think about casting me is a blessing.

In recent years, you’ve ventured into production and entrepreneurship. Can you tell us more about your initiatives in this direction and your vision for the future?

I’ve always wanted to have my own singing career in international music, English/Arabic and other languages. I made a plan to start producing my own music videos and financing the production of the music and the collaborations with international artists. I’m very proud of myself as I have managed to grow my independent YouTube channel from no subscribers to almost four million subscribers with four international music videos sung and produced by me. It was not easy but my passion has helped me open new markets for myself while I tend to my acting career in Bollywood. It has also put me on huge prestigious platforms and stages like the Olympia in Paris, The Dubai Expo stage, and the Fifa World Cup Stage! I had a vision for myself and through my production ventures and direction, I have managed to make it happen for me. I’m not someone who believes in sitting at home and waiting for other people to do things for me! I believe my go-getter, nothing-is-impossible attitude is what has brought me here today. The goal is to continue this until I become a global icon and an all-rounder performer.

Social media has become a powerful platform for artists to connect with their fans. Tell me, how does Nora Fatehi use social media to engage with her followers and promote her work?

Social media is my main marketing tool! It is the only platform that helped me reach on a worldwide level. Currently, I hold the position of the most followed African-Arab woman in the world which I’m very grateful for. The audience worldwide has supported me immensely and my fan pages online have been rooting for me along the way. I have used social media from day one to showcase my skills and talent in dance, comedy and fashion. I never shied away from making and editing my content and putting it out there for the world to see. I’ve always used social media as a way to let people see my personality which I feel has helped the audience become more connected with me as a human.

As a public figure, you face both praise and criticism. How do you handle the pressure and maintain your authenticity amid the spotlight?

I’m on such a tunnel vision marathon making my dreams come true and fulfilling my goals that I don’t even have time to stop and notice the criticism. I’ve trained myself well and I’m glad I’m capable of that. Of course, I notice the praise along the way and I am humbled when it happens but I don’t let that stop my momentum. I understand that both praise and criticism come with the package of being a public figure but I also understand how important it is to be resilient and focused no matter what. People’s opinions change by the second – one day they don’t like you, the next day they do. You just have to remember to keep your eye on the prize and stay true to yourself as an artist.

You’re known for being outspoken and candid. In an industry where many individuals are cautious about their public statements, why do you believe it’s important to be vocal and express your opinions openly?

It’s in my nature to speak the truth, to express my opinions and keep it real. It’s hard to keep me quiet. At the same time, it’s not easy. It’s important to be vocal and express your opinions openly because having a strong personality, rooted in who you are and what you believe in, ensures that people remember you for being authentically yourself. The audience should be able to connect with you and respect your ability to have an opinion and to be a free thinker. As artists, we have a lot of influence and huge platforms – it’s important to use it smartly as long as being vocal will not put you in danger. Unfortunately, in this day and age free speech isn’t so free anymore.

Bollywood often grapples with issues like diversity and representation. How do you see the industry evolving in terms of inclusivity, and what role do you see yourself playing in this transformation?

We don’t often get to have this conversation on different platforms to raise awareness and to start changing the mentalities of filmmakers and the audience. However, this is extremely important. The scope of vision must be broadened because we can’t keep showing one type of personality or one type of look in cinema. I definitely feel that change is happening and an evolution is inevitable but for that, we need to start putting more pressure on our writers. Indian characters in films need to be written with different backgrounds, upbringings and environments in mind. The main lead characters have to be more diverse in their characters and personalities. I often find myself debating with writers and directors on these matters and it’s hard to get them to have an open mind but I feel my presence in the industry will create more of an opportunity for change hopefully. That is the goal!

Can you share any personal experiences or challenges you’ve faced regarding body image, and how you’ve overcome them?

Look, everyone goes through some insecurities regarding their body and it’s normal. Some people’s insecurities are more severe than others and it can be very challenging. My body image challenge is slightly different. From a very young age, back in middle school, I had a complex because I was very skinny and this has been an issue until recently. I struggled for decades just to put on weight and it didn’t help that I was constantly bullied. Finally, when I put on a little bit of weight when I moved to India, I felt more confident. However, somewhere down the line, I fell very sick and was severely underweight. That was a time when I was extremely insecure and depressed. It took me a long time to get back to being thicker and during the pandemic, I reached my ideal weight. Since then I’ve been curvy and thick just how I like it and my confidence has shot through the roof. I’m very happy with my body image and I think I’ve never looked better. However, the fear of losing weight remains. I guess that will never go away.

How do you use fashion as a form of self-expression, both on and off the red carpet?

I love fashion! It allows me to express my personality and how glamorous and iconic I feel deep inside. Since I was a toddler, I’ve always loved high heels, purses, jewellery and glamorous fashion statement pieces. I genuinely feel I have a rich old woman soul deep inside and if I had the choice to wear couture pieces and walk around every day looking iconic, I would! I love following certain fashion trends that are highlighted both on runways and in the dance world. Keep in mind that these two worlds have different fashion trends and my personality gravitates to both depending on the environment!

Can you share a memorable or iconic fashion moment in your career that holds a special place in your heart?

I feel anytime I step out, it’s a memorable fashion moment! (Laughs) There is a certain vibe required to grab everyone’s attention and to create a statement – the fashion is important, yes, but with that, one needs the correct presence, aura and energy. I always make sure I bring that to the table with anything I wear. But I think it’s too early to talk about this, I have so much I have to do and so many upcoming moments that will definitely create an impact in fashion as I continue to embark on my journey. I’ll make sure I’ll have countless fashion moments.

Can you share any exciting projects you are currently working on or have in the pipeline?

There are so many exciting projects coming up and the best part is each project is different from the other. I can’t share all the details right now but it has been an amazing year full of shoots, prepping for new projects and 2024 is going to be even better because fans will get to see what I’ve been preparing for them.

What message or impact do you hope to leave through your upcoming work, both as an artist and a public figure?

I just want to always inspire people to believe in themselves and to follow their dreams. I want people to take my journey as an example that even if people don’t motivate you or even if the dream seems too big or too impossible, they should always try and try until they succeed. I want people to study my discipline and work ethic because these are factors that play a huge role and are often overlooked. This generation needs to realise the importance of this! I hope to be an example of how important it is to embrace diversity and multiculturalism and to celebrate it. That’s the core of my brand as Nora Fatehi and I’m very proud of that. Overall I’d like to leave behind a legacy in the future and that’s what I’m working towards every single day.